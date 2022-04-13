Safe-ty At All Times, Plus An NRA Licensing Deal For This Gun Safe Company

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Gun owners and manufacturers will descend on Houston over Memorial Day weekend for the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) meeting and convention.

After visiting the exhibits and booths, some gun enthusiasts may order gun safes endorsed and licensed by the NRA. That’s the hope of Kansas-based American Rebel Holdings Inc. AREB, which will exhibit at the convention.

The Lenexa, Kansas-based company manufactures products linked to gun safety, and its specialty is gun safes. Now, the company is executing on its licensing agreement with the NRA to have the organization’s logo on its safes.

NRA Logo To Help Build Brand

The use of the NRA logo on American Rebel’s gun safes seems a logical next step for the company, which is positioning itself as the country’s go-to patriotic gun accessory brand for Second Amendment enthusiasts. By incorporating the country’s largest gun advocacy group into some of its safety products, American Rebel says it is looking to build on an existing loyal customer base with patriotic leanings.

American Rebel is arguably following Harley-Davidson Inc.’s HOG lead in building its lifestyle brand. Like the motorcycle manufacturer, it’s striving to be known for its higher-priced products — gun safes — which are supported by lower-priced, brand-building items.

Record Gun Sales May Help

Gun safe manufacturing has received a boost in recent years because of the historically high number of guns bought and sold in the United States. While gun sales dipped slightly in 2021 compared to the record year of 2020, last year was still the second-highest on record with almost 20 million firearms sold nationwide.

American Rebel faces stiff competition from other gun safe manufacturers that also emphasize the patriotic nature of their companies and their products are in high demand.

One example is Utah-based Liberty Safe & Security Products Inc., now owned by private equity group Monomoy Capital Partners LP after it purchased Liberty from Compass Diversified Holdings CODI.

American Rebel is betting its business model and execution will give it a branding edge in such a competitive market. Perhaps an NRA licensing deal will help it along that path.

The company also manufactures concealed-carry products and specialty safes used by cannabis businesses and other industries as well as accessories designed to enhance the company’s brand.

“Through our branded apparel and accessories, we seek to further enhance our connection with the American Rebel community and share the values of patriotism and safety for which our company stands,” the company says.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.