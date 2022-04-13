Baseball Top 20: Early-season chaos causes major reshuffling of rankings

Jace Gilligan hit two solo home runs and went 3-for-3 with a walk overall as Passaic Tech, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Ramapo, 10-0, in five innings, in Wayne. Devin Genoa went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Passaic Tech (6-1), which hit five homers on the day. Steven Peralta was 2-for-3 with a walk, home run, two runs and two RBI, while Nate Freidman went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs and two RBI. Winning pitcher Johnny Gilligan struck out seven over five scoreless innings, allowing six hits and one hit by pitch.

PASSAIC, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO