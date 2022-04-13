ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Baseball Top 20: Early-season chaos causes major reshuffling of rankings

By Kevin Minnick
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Less than two weeks into the high school baseball season, there has already been some significant...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

No. 4 St. Joseph (Met.) defeats East Brunswick - Baseball recap

Jack Kern propelled St. Joseph (Met.), No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 start going 4-4 with three RBI as his team defeated East Brunswick 7-2 in East Brunswick. St. Joseph took a 3-0 lead in the third inning before pulling away as it tacked on three more runs in the top of the fifth. Robbie Carvelli also played a key role in securing the victory as he finished 2-4 with two RBI and one home run.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Baseball: Statewide, day-by-day schedule, April 18-24

Wayne Hills (1-3) vs. Wayne Valley (2-2) at Wayne Valley HS, 4pm. Paramus Catholic (2-4) at River Dell (1-4), 4:15pm. Bergen Tech (1-5) at Paterson Eastside (1-3-1), 4:15pm. Hackensack (2-5) at Northern Highlands (2-2-1), 4:15pm. Fort Lee (2-3-1) at Ridgefield Park (5-1), 4:15pm. Don Bosco Prep (5-2) at Bergen Catholic...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Passaic Tech hits five home runs in win over Ramapo - Baseball recap

Jace Gilligan hit two solo home runs and went 3-for-3 with a walk overall as Passaic Tech, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Ramapo, 10-0, in five innings, in Wayne. Devin Genoa went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Passaic Tech (6-1), which hit five homers on the day. Steven Peralta was 2-for-3 with a walk, home run, two runs and two RBI, while Nate Freidman went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs and two RBI. Winning pitcher Johnny Gilligan struck out seven over five scoreless innings, allowing six hits and one hit by pitch.
PASSAIC, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ramsey, NJ
Ramsey, NJ
Sports
City
Millburn, NJ
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Sports
City
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
NJ.com

Top 50 daily girls lacrosse stat leaders for Thursday, April 14

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Thursday, April 14 in six statistical categories: points, goals, assists, ground balls, saves and draw controls won. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may not...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
NJ.com

Boys Tennis: Group Rankings for April 15

BOYS TENNIS GROUP RANKINGS -- APRIL 14. Rankings are based off matches played and reported to njschoolsports.com through Thursday, April 7. Be sure to check out the updated Top 20 as well. For the latest classifications list, click here. Group 4 Rankings. 1-East Brunswick (8-0) 2-Bergen Tech (9-1) 3-Westfield (7-1)
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

4-star 2023 Florida LB names 4 B1G teams in top group

A 4-star linebacker out of Florida has 4 Big Ten teams in his top group. Jordan Hall, out of the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, recently named his top 12 teams. Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Wisconsin are featured along with Auburn, Florida, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Virginia.
BRADENTON, FL
NJ.com

Kittatinny over Morris Hills - Girls lacrosse recap

Delaney Campanella scored five goals as Kittatinny defeated Morris Hills 15-10 in Rockaway. Alexa Shotwell also had a hat-trick to go along with three assists with Emilie Woollen, Molly Riva and Cameron Volpe adding two goals and an assist each. Cassidy Mulroy had a goal and an assist as well.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
Lite Rock 96.9

VOTE: South Jersey HS Male Athlete of the 2021-22 Winter Season

During the High School Sports Winter season, we have brought you nominees and you voted for the South Jersey High School Athlete of the Week. Now we want to recognize the best female high school athletes of the 2021-22 Winter Season. The winner of the Female High School Athlete of the 2021 Fall Season was Egg Harbor Township's Jenna Gray and the winner of the High School Male Athlete of the 2021 Fall Season was Cedar Creek Quarterback J.C. Landicini.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ.com

Softball weekly conference notebooks and stat leaders for April 15

We’re now into the second full week of the season and there is plenty to talk about. Each day, two or three conferences will step into the spotlight. Season stat leaders will be released every week, while a notebook diving into the latest news and notes will be released every other week. Let’s check in on the biggest takeaways of the season so far.
SPORTS
NJ.com

40-offer Florida LB with strong pedigree and local ties headline list of recruits who will visit Rutgers this weekend

Rutgers will have another healthy group of recruits on campus Saturday when the team scrimmages for the final time before the Scarlet-White game wraps up the spring on Friday. With the evaluation period in effect this Friday, and coaches allowed to visit schools, there could be more players on campus than there have been this spring.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Rumson-Fair Haven defeats Shore - Softball recap

Catherine Reid powered Rumson-Fair Haven to a 13-6 victory over Shore in Rumson as she finished 4-4 with two RBI and four runs. Rumson-Fair Haven (3-3) broke through in the second innings as it scored five runs to take a 6-3 advantage before tacking on two more in the third. Mallory Novak, Cayla Kuo, Emily Richards, and Thea Azaceta each tallied an RBI as well.
RUMSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Warren Hills defeats Morris Hills - Boys lacrosse recap

Aidan McLaughlin scored three goals as Warren Hills used a big second quarter to defeat Morris Hills 9-7 in Washington. Morris Hills (4-2) took a 1-0 lead into the second quarter before Warren Hills (3-3) scored seven goals and headed into halftime up by four. Warren Hills was able to hold on for the win despite Morris Hills outscoring it 4-2 in the second half.
WASHINGTON, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

The Girls Lacrosse Player of the Week helped her team start the season 8-0

Three weeks into the girls lacrosse season and the two defending District 11 champions stand atop the first installment of the lehighvalleylive.com girls lacrosse rankings. D-11 Class 3A champion Easton got off to a hot start as the Red Rovers are the only undefeated team in the area and have won their seven games by an average of 11.4 goals. Defending D-11 2A champion Southern Lehigh is right behind, having given the Rovers their toughest test of the season in a 10-9 defeat on March 31 and overwhelming Parkland 20-3 last week.
EASTON, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
193K+
Followers
103K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy