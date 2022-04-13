ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Cove Springs, FL

Suspect in Green Cove Springs home invasion being held on no bond

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qR9xQ_0f7sZjb000
Aubrey Lumpkin, 46, appears before Clay Co. judge. Lumpkin is accused of tying up a Green Cove Springs couple inside their home.

Green Cove Springs, FL — The man accused of holding an elderly couple captive in their Green Cove Springs home appeared before a judge Wednesday morning.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Aubrey Lumpkin, called 911 on Monday from a home on CR-315 to confess a crime.

When deputies arrived, they found a couple tied up inside.

Investigators say the couple, whom neighbors say is in their 70′s, had been tied up for two days.

Sheriff Michelle Cook said the two victims were taken to a hospital to be assessed and treated.

“They’re obviously very traumatized, but they’re being as helpful as they can right now,” Cook said.

Investigators are still working to learn a motive for the crime, and to determine if Lumpkin knew the victims.

Lumpkin, 46, was arrested Tuesday on charges of home invasion, sale and delivery of narcotics, false imprisonment, and weapons possession by a convicted felon.

He is being held in the Clay County jail on no bond.

He’s due in court again May 16.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Related
WKRG News 5

2 shootings in 12 minutes, Okaloosa deputies investigate

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) –The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two reports of shots fired.  In the span of 12 minutes, shots were fired in two separate locations March 20 in Okaloosa County. The first shooting happened at Shirley Drive off Lovejoy Road at about 1:30 p.m. A home and several vehicles were hit, […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green Cove Springs, FL
Green Cove Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Clay County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Clay County, FL
Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

Woman shot in the face twice in northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A woman was found shot in the face Sunday evening on the northwest side of Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says. According to the report, officers were called at 9 p.m. to a shooting on Welland Rd in a neighborhood near Soutel Drive and US 1 where they found a woman suffering from two gunshot wounds to the face.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Independent

South Carolina man sentenced to execution by electric chair or firing squad for 2001 murder

A South Carolina man has been scheduled to die by electric chair or firing squad almost 23 years after he was convicted of murdering a convenience store clerk during a robbery. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, received notice from the state Supreme Court that his execution will occur on Friday, 29 April. Further appeals could delay that date. South Carolina state law requires Moore to decide between the electric chair or firing squad two weeks before he is scheduled to die. The Post and Courier reports that the notice came a day after a filing by Moore’s attorney to overturn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Cook
WCJB

UPDATE: Lake Butler man who shot 3 people is now a nationwide manhunt

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update, the search for the man deputies say shot three people in Lake Butler is now a nationwide manhunt. Union County Sheriff’s Deputies say The US Marshals Fugitive Unit is joining the search for 56-year old Anthony George. Investigators have warrants for George allowing for his arrest and extradition from anywhere in the country.
LAKE BUTLER, FL
WCBD Count on 2

Witness hit woman with baseball bat after she allegedly stabbed victim, report says

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly stabbing a man during a domestic-related incident in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to what they described as an “unknown situation” at a residence. Once there, the victim and a witness were outside and told […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Convicted Felon#Cox Media Group
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WESH

Man dies after being found severely burned in Orlando intersection

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man died after officials said he was found severely burned in an Orlando intersection. Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened to him. The case has taken a turn since the 36-year-old victim Suwayne James died. On April 5 just before midnight, a...
ORLANDO, FL
First Coast News

Two children dead in Clay County wreck involving concrete truck, two vehicles

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Two children are dead after an accident involving three vehicles Saturday morning in Clay County. The three vehicles were traveling in the right northbound lane on US 301, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release. As the vehicles accelerated at the traffic signal at US 301 and CR 218, a concrete truck collided with the vehicle containing the children sending it into the back of a third vehicle. Four other passengers in the vehicle with the 10 and 13-year-old girls were taken to the hospital with injuries, the news release states.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
91K+
Followers
97K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy