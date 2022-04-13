ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC's Final Trades: Vertical Aerospace, Target, Dutch Bros And This Top IT Consulting Company

By Craig Jones
 2 days ago
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jon Najarian chose Vertical Aerospace Ltd EVTL. The shares are “getting a big pop today [Tuesday] and people are betting that they’re gonna keep going higher,” he said.

Stephanie Link of Hightower said that she had been adding to Target Corporation TGT. “It’s now my largest discretionary name,” Link mentioned. Target is a best-in-class retailer, generating double-digit comps and buying back $10 billion worth of stock, she added.

Degas Wright of Decatur Capital Management named Accenture Plc ACN as his final trade, saying the company “is a leading digital and cloud consulting firm with a free cash flow yield of 7% and growing earnings estimates.”

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management chose Dutch Bros Inc BROS. “Caffeine is recession proof,” Brown said. He added that the stock chart for this company shows “higher lows,” which indicates that “buyers are stepping in earlier each time.”

