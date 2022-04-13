ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Shaw Communications Suffers 2% Revenue Decline In Q2 As Omicron Variant Peaked In Canada

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1geHtg_0f7sZcPv00
  • Shaw Communications Inc SJR reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 2% year-on-year to C$1.36 billion. EPS was C$0.39.
  • Adjusted EBITDA declined 0.8% to C$632 million, and the margin expanded by 60 bps to 46.5%.
  • Wireline revenue decreased 1.3% Y/Y to C$1.04 billion, and Wireless revenue decreased 3.9% to C$323 million.
  • The Wireless postpaid churn of 1.46% improved 21 bps compared to last year.
  • The company added ~16,900 new Wireless customers. The postpaid net addition was ~8,600 in the quarter, down Y/Y due to increased wireless competition, a limited supply of critical devices, and bundle adjustments.
  • The quarter's free cash flow stood at C$217 million.
  • Shaw Communications' net debt leverage ratio was 2.2x at the end of February 28.
  • The company registered Wireless ARPU of C$36.43, a decrease of 1.1% Y/Y, and ABPU of C$37.38, a reduction of 8.8% Y/Y.
  • Throughout the second quarter, which experienced the peak of the omicron variant of COVID-19 across Canada, the company said it remained focused on the safety of its people, most of whom continue to work from home, comply with guidelines, and requirements issued by various health authorities and government organizations.
  • Price Action: SJR shares closed lower by 0.45% at $30.90 on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Where Enphase Energy Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Enphase Energy ENPH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $238.75 versus the current price of Enphase Energy at $191.66, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Biomerica: Q3 Earnings Insights

Biomerica BMRA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 08:31 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Biomerica beat estimated earnings by 90.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $3.97 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

BuzzFeed Announces Staff Cuts, Predicts Revenue Decline

When BuzzFeed (BZFD) - Get BuzzFeed, Inc. Class A Report burst onto the internet back in 2006, it had such a major impact on the landscape that it changed the language of new media permanently. Known at first for its millennial focus and pop culture-fueled "listicles," the brand's explosive growth...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Canada#Covid#Eps#Ebitda#Y Y#Shaw Communications#Wireless Arpu#Abpu
TheStreet

Delta Stock Surges On Narrowing Q1 Loss, Upbeat Travel Demand Outlook

Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines, Inc. Report shares surged higher Wednesday after the carrier posted a narrower-than-expected first quarter loss, with a big boost in revenues, thanks to what it called a "strong rebound in travel demand" as the Omicron infection wave faded over the final month of the period.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Rallies 35% After Robinhood Listing

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw its price spike after being listed by Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD on Tuesday. What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB rallied 35% to an intra-day high of $0.00002977 after Robinhood announced that it had finally listed the meme-based cryptocurrency. At the time of writing,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) - P/E: 3.53. Avnet's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.51, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.22. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.48%, which has increased by 0.07% from 2.41% in the previous quarter. This quarter, GSE Systems experienced a decrease in earnings...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Serena Williams: 'I'm Really In Love With Ethereum'

Serena Williams made an appearance at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami this week. Williams said there's a lot happening in the cryptocurrency world, and "it’s all being led by Bitcoin." Tennis superstar Serena Williams prefers Ethereum ETH/USD over Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies on the market. What Happened:...
TENNIS
Benzinga

JetBlue Reducing Flights On Summer Schedule: Here's Why

A newly revealed JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) company email indicates the seventh-largest airline in North America will be reducing the number of flights on its summer schedule. What Happened: Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s COO and president, told company staff in a Saturday email that the airline was taking the action to...
LIFESTYLE
Benzinga

Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
CANCER
Benzinga

Apple Begins Manufacturing iPhone In India, Marking Setback For China

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has started manufacturing the iPhone 13 in India, Reuters reports. Apple produced the iPhone at a local plant of Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHAF), operating as Foxconn in Sriperumbudur in Southern Tamil Nadu. China's Smartphone Shipment Plunges By 32%...
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Amazon Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Amazon bottomed at $1,626.03 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. Amazon reached a high of $3,773.08 in July 2021 before dropping to around $3,168 today. Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY total return over the last 12 months is 64%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Citi Is Bullish On Apple, Comments On Dividend, New Products and Market Value

Citi analyst Jim Suva saw "several positive drivers" for Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) products and services despite geopolitical risks and consumer spending concerns. Suva saw the iPhone maker declare a buyback of $80 billion - $90 billion while increasing its dividend by 5% to 10% during Q2 results. Apple still had cash of over $200 billion on the balance sheet and authorization to purchase up to $315 billion of stock.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
123K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy