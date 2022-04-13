ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Hell is Us action adventure game launching 2023

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new teaser trailer has been released for the upcoming Hell is Us game currently under development by Rogue Factor and expected to launch on the PlayStation 5 and PC sometime during 2023. Check out the two-minute trailer below for a quick glimpse at what you can expect from the storyline,...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Loses One of Its Highest-Rated Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have lost one of their highest-rated games this week. The Xbox Game Pass library is updated every week with new games, and sometimes games already in the Game Pass library are removed to make way for these new games. This week, Xbox Game Pass subscribers were most notably surprised with two major stealth releases and a major free gift. This has come at a cost though. If you noticed that NieR: Automata Become as Gods Edition is no longer in the Xbox Game Pass library it's because it's been removed.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Reloaded Map Changes

The Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update is now available for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. In the newest update, there have been updates and changes to Rebirth Island, including brand new points of interest. Here's all the newest patch notes for the Warzone Season 2 Reloaded: Rebirth Island Map update,...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Tunic has one of the best video game puzzles ever

Tunic launched this month after almost eight years in development. The cute-looking action-adventure game shares a lot with the The Legend of Zelda and Dark Souls, but it has quickly become apparent that those influences are merely the surface layer of a deceptively deep game. The world of Tunic is steeped in mystery, and your heroic little fox will need to solve a bevy of puzzles to get to the heart of its secrets.
VIDEO GAMES
Space.com

Spacefaring adventure Deliver Us Mars sets a course for consoles and PCs

Deliver Us Mars, a new sci-fi adventure from Dutch developer KeokeN Interactive has been announced for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC. The follow-up from 2019’s Deliver Us the Moon will send players to the red planet, as the title suggests, where they’ll step into the spacesuit of a new protagonist ten years after the last game’s lunar adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Rogue Factor
Thrillist

Why This Tiny Action Camera Is Worth Bringing on Your Next Adventure

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. Today, most people carry around top quality cameras in their...
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Highlights FF in Stunning Detail

F.F., aka Foo Fighters, is one of the weirdest characters introduced in the story of the Joestars in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with the Stand turned human originally debuting as a colony of plankton that was given sentience. With the Stone Ocean on the top of many anime fans' minds following the reveal that new episodes would be arriving this fall, a cosplayer has given fans a new take on one of Jolyne's strongest allies that she made during her time in Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary.
COMICS
Collider

Why 'Star Trek's Prime Directive Changed the Course of Sci-Fi Forever

If you're a sci-fi fan, there's likely been a time in your life when you've been show-surfing and stumbled upon a classic of a bygone era. Maybe it was The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) or The Man From Planet X (1951), but so many of these early sci-fi films seem to share a common thread. Extraterrestrials either land on Earth, or humankind reach out into the stars and eventually other planets. Either way, we as humans are faced with a life form we've never seen before and have no understanding of. Using the previously mentioned films as examples, we immediately meet these new forms of life with suspicion, an intent to exploit them, or even outright violence. One might chock some of this up to social commentary of the time period, as 1950s science fiction, in particular, was steeped in the nuclear arms race and the rising panic instilled through McCarthyism. However, even today, we see more than a few films where extraplanetary life is immediately acted upon in an outright hostile manner. With that having been said, there are more than a few bits of media that see humanity coexisting with a menagerie of alien life — most notably, Star Trek.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
GamesRadar+

The 10 best Kirby games to adventure through

The best Kirby games showcase what has become one of Nintendo's most creative series over the years. With the pink puffball approaching his 30th anniversary, it's a great time to look back on the many adventures we've been on with the inhaling hero. With core elements such as Kirby's signature copy abilities and platforming, HAL Laboratory has shaken up the formula with interesting designs and features - along with different mechanics that make the most of the various platforms Kirby has landed on. The most recent release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land once again proved that the pink puffball has plenty to offer. So join us as we journey through our pick of the 10 best Kirby games.
VIDEO GAMES
dot.LA

The Ultimate LA Guide To The Metaverse

Sly Lee, Isaac Castro and Mauricio Teran have spent the last seven years building a machine that can fuse the virtual world with the real one. Long before the “metaverse” became a buzzword, the co-founders of Marina del Rey-based Emerge envisioned a future when people could touch what’s behind their electronic screens. Friends would high-five while playing virtual reality (VR) games. Artists might mold digital clay with their bare hands. Loved ones could hug or grasp each other's shoulders from miles away to express themselves—without words or emojis.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

XSTRM USB microphone for enthusiast gamers or streamers

Endgame Gear has introduced a new USB microphone in the form of their XSTRM designed specifically for “enthusiast gamers or streamers“. Offering artificial intelligent noise cancellation, gold-plated capsule, 24-bit and 192kHz sampling rate, shock mount, RGB lighting and LED gain indicator. The USB microphone offers a variety of...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Godfall Ultimate Edition launches on PC , PS5 and Xbox

Gearbox Publishing and developer Counterplay Games have made available the Godfall Ultimate Edition on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. Providing a chance to own both the base game, Fire & Darkness Expansion and unlock the Ascended and new Cosmetic Packs for your journey. The Godfall Ultimate Edition is now available to purchase from the official online stores and Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

The Elder Scrolls Online’s next expansion gives Bretons an overdue close-up

Bretons, the “Man-Mer” race of The Elder Scrolls lore, have long been a favorite choice among role players looking for a capable magic-user who isn’t an’t elf. But, of the standard races in Bethesda Softworks’ fantasy universe, the Bretons’ homeland of High Rock has been overdue for a closeup. It gets one with The Elder Scrolls Online’s next major expansion, High Isle, launching June 6.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

No Man’s Sky Outlaws update improves combat and more

Hello Games developers of the space survival game have released a new update this week in the form of Outlaws, bringing with it the new Outlaw system that provides players with the ability to recruit their own squadron of pilots. Update 3.85 also improves space combat as well as adding...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Destiny 2 is adding a weekly rotator for old raids and dungeons

Bungie has announced a new rotator system designed to bring old raids and dungeons back into Destiny 2. Revealed in the studio's weekly update post, the system is split into seasonal and weekly challenges that will enable players to revisit some of the game's older content. "We’ve heard your desire...
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

‘Cyanide & Happiness’ Ditched Kickstarter Over NFTs, And Fans Came With

Few hobbies have benefited more from the rise of crowdfunding than tabletop games. Board games, card games, dice games—you name it, it’s raised a ton of money via crowdfunding, and most likely that money was raised through Kickstarter. But in December 2021, the popular crowdfunding website announced it would, for reasons still unclear, move Kickstarter to the blockchain to “create a decentralized version of Kickstarter’s core functionality.”
ARTS
GeekyGadgets

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 gets best opening weekend for a video game movie

It looks like the fans love Sonic. With a $71 million debut at the domestic box office, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has set a new record for the US film debut of a video game adaptation. It beats out the previous record set by its predecessor in 2020. Now Paramount plans to expand it into a cinematic universe after it has made $57 million in its opening weekend.
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle preview — a noob's take on the MMO expansion

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle is the MMO’s upcoming chapter set on a lush getaway island nobles travel to for vacation; its narrative involves political intrigue and the chaos caused by The Ascendant Order. This may sound compelling to fans of the series, but as someone who hasn’t played The Elder Scrolls Online before, and never finished a single game in this franchise, it seemed like nothing but jargon. I had no idea what to expect outside of minimal experience as a kid playing through some of Oblivion and Skyrim.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Anime Josuke Confronts Live-Action Rohan

The world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is becoming more popular as time goes on, with the anime not just receiving a new adaptation for the franchise's sixth part, Stone Ocean, but the spin-off series known as Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan receiving a live-action television series of its own. With a handful of these episodes recently arriving on the streaming service Retrocrush, it seems that the worlds of anime and real-life are meeting once again as the live-action version of Kishibe Rohan meets the voice actor for Diamond Is Unbreakable's Josuke.
COMICS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
15K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy