Tribune Player Q and A: Andrew Weber

Harbor Beach's Andrew Weber. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

Throughout the spring, the Tribune will be releasing player profile question-and-answer feature stories.

In this version, we feature Harbor Beach varsity baseball player Andrew Weber.

Andrew Weber

Grade: Junior

Sport: Baseball

Favorite Food: Chicken sandwich.

If you were a superhero, who would you be: Spiderman. He's super-athletic.

What do you want to be when you grow up: Farmer.

Favorite Sports Quote: "It ain't over 'til it's over," — Yogi Berra.

College Plans: Going to trade school or farming.

The person who inspires you the most: My dad.

The best part about competing: Winning.

Favorite pump-up or walk-up song: Super Gremlin by Kodak Black.

Advice for those looking to play your sport: Just do it.