Tribune Player Q and A: Andrew Weber
Throughout the spring, the Tribune will be releasing player profile question-and-answer feature stories.
In this version, we feature Harbor Beach varsity baseball player Andrew Weber.
Andrew Weber
Grade: Junior
Sport: Baseball
Favorite Food: Chicken sandwich.
If you were a superhero, who would you be: Spiderman. He's super-athletic.
What do you want to be when you grow up: Farmer.
Favorite Sports Quote: "It ain't over 'til it's over," — Yogi Berra.
College Plans: Going to trade school or farming.
The person who inspires you the most: My dad.
The best part about competing: Winning.
Favorite pump-up or walk-up song: Super Gremlin by Kodak Black.
Advice for those looking to play your sport: Just do it.
If your area team has a player you want profiled, please send an inquiry for a Q and A to tom.greene@hearstnp.com . Must be from a Tribune-covered school.
