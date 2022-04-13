Missouri woman plays same lottery numbers for over 20 years, wins $50,000

April 13 (UPI) -- An unidentified woman from Missouri has won $50,000 from a Powerball drawing after she has used the same lottery numbers for over 20 years.

The woman and her husband purchased the Powerball entry the day before the drawing and only checked the ticket once they heard someone had won in their area.

The ticket, which was purchased at Casey's General Store in Madison, matched four out of the five white ball numbers and the Powerball number.

"I checked the numbers on my phone and saw four of the numbers we play. But I didn't know what Powerball number we had played," she told lottery officials.

"We were pretty excited. It was pretty unbelievable," she said about discovering that she had won $50,000.

The winning numbers were 3, 7, 21, 31 and 37 with a Powerball number of 11. The woman did not say what she would use her winnings on.

