Missouri State

Missouri woman plays same lottery numbers for over 20 years, wins $50,000

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
 2 days ago
April 13 (UPI) -- An unidentified woman from Missouri has won $50,000 from a Powerball drawing after she has used the same lottery numbers for over 20 years.

The woman and her husband purchased the Powerball entry the day before the drawing and only checked the ticket once they heard someone had won in their area.

The ticket, which was purchased at Casey's General Store in Madison, matched four out of the five white ball numbers and the Powerball number.

"I checked the numbers on my phone and saw four of the numbers we play. But I didn't know what Powerball number we had played," she told lottery officials.

"We were pretty excited. It was pretty unbelievable," she said about discovering that she had won $50,000.

The winning numbers were 3, 7, 21, 31 and 37 with a Powerball number of 11. The woman did not say what she would use her winnings on.

Recently, elementary school teacher Robyn Mejia of Maryland won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket that her husband bought her after a rough week.

Hazel Windsor
2d ago

20 year's of playing and the woman is probably going to have to pay taxes. Hopefully she has made some of her money back.

HELLO
2d ago

wow she played the same numbers for 20 years to only win $50,000 take out at least 25% for taxes leave her with around $37,000 that will pay some bills off go out to eat and play the same numbers for another 20 years

Pacheco D
2d ago

congratulations 👏at least you will get some of the money back wish it was more that you would have won next time

