'It's going to be odd!': Sandra Bullock says she 'doesn't know if she'd feel comfortable' watching Channing Tatum strip in Magic Mike after working with him on new film

By Millie Payne For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Sandra Bullock confessed it would be 'odd' watching Channing Tatum strip in Magic Mike after working with him on new film The Lost City.

While the eminent film star admitted she has enjoyed watching the hunk in the two male stripper films to date, she 'doesn't know if this is something she'd feel comfortable with' since they have become good friends.

Sandra, 57, was quizzed on Wednesday's Lorraine by step-in host Christine Lampard whether she was a fan of Channing, 41, in the franchise.

'It's going to be odd!': Sandra Bullock said she 'doesn't know if she'd feel comfortable' watching Channing Tatum strip in Magic Mike after working with him on their new film (the pair pictured on Lorraine on Wednesday)

The actress replied: 'You know what, I loved it. I loved it a lot! And I loved the second one a lot.

'And now that I know him, I don't know if I'll be comfortable watching it. It's gonna be weird, because you were someone else.

'When I watch the movies, and now that I know him normally, it's going to be odd watching you do that!'

Raunchy: Sandra, 57, admitted she has enjoyed watching the hunk in the two male stripper films to date (pictured in 2015) but it would be 'weird' doing so now

The American actor then suggested Sandra should watch the live show, but she confessed she wouldn't be able to if he was in it.

She said: 'I want to come to the show, but you just can't be dancing in it,' to which Channing replied, 'I'm not going to dance in the show. I'll sit next to you during the show.'

This comes after Sandra and Channing met when their daughters clashed at preschool.

Getting the gossip: Sandra was quizzed on Wednesday's Lorraine by step-in host Christine Lampard whether she was a fan of Channing, 41, in the franchise
Cheeky: The American actor then suggested Sandra should watch the live show, but she confessed she wouldn't be able to if he was in it
Past drama: This comes after Sandra and Channing met when their daughters clashed at preschool
Proud dad: Channing - who has Everly, eight, with ex-wife Jenna Dewan - recently said: 'I've blocked it all out' (pictured with his daughter in June 2021)

Channing - who has Everly, eight, with ex-wife Jenna Dewan - recently said: 'I've blocked it all out.'

Sandra - who adopted Louis, 12, and Laila, 10, as a single parent - added: 'There's some PTSD attached to it.

'We met through drama, in the principal's office at preschool. We were called in together because Everly and Laila were trying to alpha the other one out, and we prayed it was the other's child that caused the damage.'

Admissions: Fortunately, the girls get along well now and their famous parents joked they took on The Lost City so their children could spend time together in a 'Covid-safe' environment

Fortunately, the girls get along well now and their famous parents joked they took on The Lost City so their children could spend time together in a 'Covid-safe' environment.

Sandra said: 'That's the reason we did this film, so they could have one long, Covid-safe play date. We even brought motorbikes down there. All we cared about is that Everly and Laila were just having the time of their lives.'

The Lost City - released in UK cinemas on 13 April - is an action-adventure comedy film with Sandra and Channing at the helm as a novelist and cover model respectively.

Plot: The Lost City - released in UK cinemas on 13 April - is an action-adventure comedy film with Sandra and Channing at the helm as a novelist and cover model respectively

Together, they must escape a billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) and find the lost ancient city portrayed in one of her books.

Sandra revealed that she and Channing, along with the remainder of the cast, quarantined together, which made everything 'that much sweeter.'

'We found this before the pandemic, so it was our guilty pleasure, our hope to figure out how to make something we love, with the people we love... Then the pandemic happened and we made it.

'The fact that we were all living together and quarantined together made it that much sweeter. You can probably sense that on camera. That combination of adventure, fun and some of that,' she teased, while gesturing to Channing.

Mission: Together, they must escape a billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) and find the lost ancient city portrayed in one of her books

