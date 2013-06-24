ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ben Affleck Fast Facts

CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Read CNN's Fast Facts about Ben Affleck and learn more about the actor, director, writer, activist and...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bridget Mulroy

Jennifer Garner Unhappy After Ex Affleck & J Lo Announce Purchase of New Home

An old picture of Ben Affleck and J Lo shared by TMZ, the couple is now buying a $50M home together.(@tmz_tv/Instagram) Actor Ben Affleck finds himself amid an ex-lovers’ quarrel, according to reports from Radar. Affleck and [ex-wife] Jennifer Garner were seen quarreling on the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend. The couple was seen in the middle of a heated argument near Garner's car.
SheKnows

Jennifer Garner Reportedly Approves of Ben Affleck Building a Future With Jennifer Lopez

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear to be moving full steam ahead toward blending their families together permanently, but there is one person who is making this process very easy for them: Jennifer Garner. As Affleck’s ex-wife, she reportedly is giving the relationship a big thumbs-up and feels that the co-parenting process with their three kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, is going smoothly because The Tender Bar actor is so blissfully in love. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Garner and Affleck “get along well” and The Adam Project star “is...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Casey Affleck
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Jennifer Garner
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Appear To Have A Tense Conversation While Out In LA: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted having a heated exchange in spite of their typically healthy co-parenting relationship. As Bennifer continues to thrive, Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s relationship only seems to worsen. The two, who recently divorced after ten years of marriage, seemingly had anything but a peaceful Sunday afternoon as the two were spotted having a tense discussion in LA. The Tender Bar actor wore a red shirt and jeans as he puffed on a cigarette while the 13 Going On 30 star was dolled up in a multi-colored sweater and long denim skirt. Take a look at pics of the heated exchange here.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Bad News on the Home Front Following Engagement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had reason to celebrate over the weekend after getting engaged, but they got a bad case of the Mondays to start the week. The couple reportedly learned they would no longer be moving into a $55 million estate in Bel-Air. Lopez announced their engagement in the latest issue of her On the JLo newsletter Friday.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

A Look at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Couple Style Over the Years

Click here to read the full article. Congratulations to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who recently announced their engagement. Lopez revealed the news on her newsletter, On the JLo, which was accompanied by a video of her showing off her new ring, which was a green stone on a silver band. She notes that the color is special to her because it’s her favorite.More from WWDA Look at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Couple Style: See the PhotosHarry Styles' Most Fashionable Moments: See the Photos"The Kardashians" Premiere Red Carpet: PHOTOS “I always say the color green is my lucky color. Maybe you...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Abuse#Warner Bros#Afp Getty#California Birth#University Of Vermont#Occidental College#Academy Award
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands While Picking Samuel, 9, Up From School — Photo

Family moment! Ben Affleck held hands with both his son Samuel and J.Lo on March 23 as they picked up his youngest from school. Ben Affleck, 49, brought girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, 52, along to pick up his 9-year-old son Samuel from school. The Oscar winner was a doting dad and boyfriend as held onto Sam’s hand on the right and J.Lo’s on the left during the March 23rd outing.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Box Office Flop Enters Netflix's Top 10

Jennifer Garner's legion of fans has helped raise awareness of Catch and Release, which resurfaced on Netflix recently. The movie was a box office flop in January 2007 but now has a spot on the streamer's Top 10 movies list. Garner can also be seen in one of Netflix's biggest recent hits, The Adam Project, which co-stars her 13 Going on 30 castmate Mark Ruffalo.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Jennifer Lopez Announces That She and Ben Affleck Are Engaged

Only a couple months ago, Jennifer Lopez was singing “Marry me, marry me. Say yes!” in her hit movie, Marry Me, and now it looks like that fiction has become a reality. Late last night, the 52-year-old singer shared a mysterious video to her Twitter account, which was captioned, “Major announcement!!!! http://OnTheJLo.com.” In the clip, J.Lo says, “So I have a really exciting and special story to share. So if you're not part of my inner circle, you have to go to onthejlo.com to hear this one. I don't know if you guys know what that is, but it is my inner circle where I share my more personal things and this one's definitely...on the J.Lo.” Lopez also added a diamond ring emoji next to her name on her Twitter profile.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Magic Mike 3: Matthew McConaughey Is Ready for a Return

While actor Matthew McConaughey might have sat out Magic Mike XXL, the actor is seemingly open to reprising his role as Dallas in the announced third film in the series, as he took to social media to show a throwback photo of himself with co-star Channing Tatum, asking the actor to give him a call. Tatum confirmed Magic Mike's Last Dance would be moving forward last year, leaving fans of the series excited to see what the future might hold for the character, with this tease from McConaughey surely having audiences excited that the pair could reunite for the upcoming installment.
THEATER & DANCE
KTVB

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Getting Engaged Is an 'Ongoing Conversation' Between Them, Source Says

Another anillo from Ben Affleck may be on the way to Jennifer Lopez! A source tells ET that the A-list couple is making plans for their forever. "Ben and Jen can't wait to spend the rest of their lives together and know that they were destined to be together,” the source says. “An engagement is on the table and it has been an ongoing conversation.”
CELEBRITIES
KEYT

Warren Beatty Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of actor, director, producer, and writer Warren Beatty. Marriage: Annette Bening (March 1992-present) Education: Attended Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois, 1956; Attended the Stella Adler Theatre School, New York, New York, 1957. Other Facts. He is the younger brother of actress Shirley MacLaine. Beatty...
CELEBRITIES
KEYT

Gloria Steinem Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of writer and activist Gloria Steinem. Marriage: David Bale (2000-2003, his death) Steinem’s paternal grandmother, Pauline Perlmutter Steinem, was the president of the Ohio Woman Suffrage Association. Breast cancer survivor. Did not spend a full year in school until age 12. Timeline.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN

986K+
Followers
144K+
Post
776M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy