JAAP STAM has warned Erik ten Hag he MUST win the Premier League title in his debut season at Manchester United — then top it with the Champions League. Old Trafford legend Stam, who won three league titles and was a major part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s 1999 Treble winners, says that is a CRAZY level of expectation the incoming Ajax boss faces.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 40 MINUTES AGO