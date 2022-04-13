Crowning glory! Portraits of the Queen and Elizabeth I will go on display alongside priceless tiaras and royal artefacts in Sotheby's exhibition celebrating the Platinum Jubilee

Andy Warhol's pop art print of the Queen and a portrait of Elizabeth I are to go on display to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

The exhibition at Sotheby's, on London's New Bond Street, will showcase paintings of the seven queens who were crowned in their own right: Mary I, Mary II, Queen Anne, Queen Victoria, Mary Queen of Scots, Queen Elizabeth I and Queen Elizabeth II.

Nearly 40 dazzling noble and aristocratic tiaras dating back to the 1830s will also be on show, many of which have never been seen in public.

The exhibition at Sotheby's, on London's New Bond Street, will showcase paintings of the seven queens who were crowned in their own right. The portrait of Elizabeth I, above, painted to commemorate the failed invasion of England by the Spanish Armada in 1588, is on loan from the Duke of Bedford's collection at Woburn Abbey

One of the richly-coloured screen prints from Warhol's Reigning Queens series from 1985 will be on display. The collection was based on an official photograph released for the monarch's Silver Jubilee

The portrait of Elizabeth I, painted to commemorate the failed invasion of England by the Spanish Armada in 1588, is on loan from the Duke of Bedford's collection at Woburn Abbey.

Elizabeth I, dressed in her finery with her elaborate lace neck ruff, rests with her hand on a globe, and behind her are scenes of English ships setting out in calm weather and the Spanish Armada being wrecked during a storm.

It is described by Sotheby's as 'one of most seminal images of female power ever created'.

One of the richly-coloured screen prints from Warhol's Reigning Queens series from 1985 will be on display. The collection was based on an official photograph released for the monarch's Silver Jubilee.

Tom Eddison, Sotheby's senior director and contemporary art specialist, described the piece, on loan from a private collection, as 'in equal parts glamorous and commanding; perfectly representing the global and celebrity age' in which the Queen has reigned.

Visitors will be able to view more than three dozen tiaras including a 1960s turquoise cabochon and diamond piece by Van Cleef & Arpels, above

Visitors will be able to view more than three dozen tiaras including a 1960s turquoise cabochon and diamond piece by Van Cleef & Arpels.

Another designed as a wreath of diamond-set leaves dates from the 1830s, and was crafted in homage to the classical designs of ancient Rome and inspired by a revival of the style during Napoleon's rule.

Among historic manuscripts of royal significance on display will be the death warrant of the 7th Earl of Northumberland signed by Elizabeth I, which is on loan from Alnwick Castle.

The 1572 document draws out writs and instructions necessary for the execution of the 7th Earl after his part in the disastrous 'Rising of the North'.

Sotheby's is also holding a British Art: The Jubilee Auction. It will include pieces by Turner, Gainsborough, Barbara Hepworth, Lucian Freud, David Hockney, Bridget Riley and Banksy. A new work of the Queen, donated by artist Chris Levine, pictured, will also be for sale

The exhibition forms part of the auction house's Jubilee Arts Festival, a month-long programme of events celebrating the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Sebastian Fahey, managing director of Sotheby's EMEA, said: 'We've certainly never done anything like this, or on this scale, here before, and it has been a pleasure to work in this way with so many of the important institutions and families across the entire country.

'I'm sure the galleries will look absolutely spectacular, with an astonishing collection of portraits under the same roof the first time - including the Armada, which is one of the most seminal images of female power ever created - alongside tiaras that span two centuries, and important manuscripts that formed part of the pageantry of our monarchy.'

Among historic manuscripts of royal significance on display will be the death warrant of the 7th Earl of Northumberland signed by Elizabeth I, which is on loan from Alnwick Castle

Sotheby's is also holding a British Art: The Jubilee Auction. It will include pieces by Turner, Gainsborough, Barbara Hepworth, Lucian Freud, David Hockney, Bridget Riley and Banksy.

A new work of the Queen, donated by artist Chris Levine, will also be for sale, with proceeds benefiting the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Entitled Lightness Of Being, it depicts the monarch with her eyes closed and was based on Levin's 2004 portrait of the Queen marking 800 years of allegiance to the Crown by the Island of Jersey. It is expected to fetch between £100,000 and £150,000.