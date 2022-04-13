ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts

Crowning glory! Portraits of the Queen and Elizabeth I will go on display alongside priceless tiaras and royal artefacts in Sotheby's exhibition celebrating the Platinum Jubilee

By Stephanie Linning For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Andy Warhol's pop art print of the Queen and a portrait of Elizabeth I are to go on display to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

The exhibition at Sotheby's, on London's New Bond Street, will showcase paintings of the seven queens who were crowned in their own right: Mary I, Mary II, Queen Anne, Queen Victoria, Mary Queen of Scots, Queen Elizabeth I and Queen Elizabeth II.

Nearly 40 dazzling noble and aristocratic tiaras dating back to the 1830s will also be on show, many of which have never been seen in public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mcqP4_0f7sWgYW00
The exhibition at Sotheby's, on London's New Bond Street, will showcase paintings of the seven queens who were crowned in their own right. The portrait of Elizabeth I, above, painted to commemorate the failed invasion of England by the Spanish Armada in 1588, is on loan from the Duke of Bedford's collection at Woburn Abbey 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YWkK0_0f7sWgYW00
One of the richly-coloured screen prints from Warhol's Reigning Queens series from 1985 will be on display. The collection was based on an official photograph released for the monarch's Silver Jubilee

The portrait of Elizabeth I, painted to commemorate the failed invasion of England by the Spanish Armada in 1588, is on loan from the Duke of Bedford's collection at Woburn Abbey.

Elizabeth I, dressed in her finery with her elaborate lace neck ruff, rests with her hand on a globe, and behind her are scenes of English ships setting out in calm weather and the Spanish Armada being wrecked during a storm.

It is described by Sotheby's as 'one of most seminal images of female power ever created'.

One of the richly-coloured screen prints from Warhol's Reigning Queens series from 1985 will be on display. The collection was based on an official photograph released for the monarch's Silver Jubilee.

Tom Eddison, Sotheby's senior director and contemporary art specialist, described the piece, on loan from a private collection, as 'in equal parts glamorous and commanding; perfectly representing the global and celebrity age' in which the Queen has reigned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T5HLe_0f7sWgYW00
Visitors will be able to view more than three dozen tiaras including a 1960s turquoise cabochon and diamond piece by Van Cleef & Arpels, above

Visitors will be able to view more than three dozen tiaras including a 1960s turquoise cabochon and diamond piece by Van Cleef & Arpels.

Another designed as a wreath of diamond-set leaves dates from the 1830s, and was crafted in homage to the classical designs of ancient Rome and inspired by a revival of the style during Napoleon's rule.

Among historic manuscripts of royal significance on display will be the death warrant of the 7th Earl of Northumberland signed by Elizabeth I, which is on loan from Alnwick Castle.

The 1572 document draws out writs and instructions necessary for the execution of the 7th Earl after his part in the disastrous 'Rising of the North'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32AMIV_0f7sWgYW00
Sotheby's is also holding a British Art: The Jubilee Auction. It will include pieces by Turner, Gainsborough, Barbara Hepworth, Lucian Freud, David Hockney, Bridget Riley and Banksy. A new work of the Queen, donated by artist Chris Levine, pictured, will also be for sale

The exhibition forms part of the auction house's Jubilee Arts Festival, a month-long programme of events celebrating the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Sebastian Fahey, managing director of Sotheby's EMEA, said: 'We've certainly never done anything like this, or on this scale, here before, and it has been a pleasure to work in this way with so many of the important institutions and families across the entire country.

'I'm sure the galleries will look absolutely spectacular, with an astonishing collection of portraits under the same roof the first time - including the Armada, which is one of the most seminal images of female power ever created - alongside tiaras that span two centuries, and important manuscripts that formed part of the pageantry of our monarchy.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ws1Vu_0f7sWgYW00
Among historic manuscripts of royal significance on display will be the death warrant of the 7th Earl of Northumberland signed by Elizabeth I, which is on loan from Alnwick Castle

Sotheby's is also holding a British Art: The Jubilee Auction. It will include pieces by Turner, Gainsborough, Barbara Hepworth, Lucian Freud, David Hockney, Bridget Riley and Banksy.

A new work of the Queen, donated by artist Chris Levine, will also be for sale, with proceeds benefiting the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Entitled Lightness Of Being, it depicts the monarch with her eyes closed and was based on Levin's 2004 portrait of the Queen marking 800 years of allegiance to the Crown by the Island of Jersey. It is expected to fetch between £100,000 and £150,000.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

The Queen's impossibly grand bed is like nothing we've seen before

The Queen now permanently resides at her impressive residence of Windsor Castle, and on Thursday, one of the eye-popping bedrooms at the castle was revealed on Instagram. The Royal Collection Trust shared a photograph inside of the King's Bedchamber featuring a mind-blowing bed which was originally made for Queen Victoria’s uncle, George IV and was used at Carlton House.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Is The Only Royal Close To Monarch's Exceptionality Not Heirs Prince Charles Or Prince William, Columnist Rod Liddle Says

Princess Anne is the only royal close to Queen Elizabeth's exceptionality which defines her reign. Princess Anne is way below the line of succession and is unlikely to be the next Queen after her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. However, many are rooting for her. English journalist Rod Liddle weighed in on the future of the monarchy and what the Princess Royal has that the heirs to the throne, Prince Charles and Prince William, lack.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Banksy
Person
Lucian Freud
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
David Hockney
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Barbara Hepworth
Person
Bridget Riley
tatler.com

A youthful portrait of a 25-year-old Princess Diana hits auction tomorrow

A portrait of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, which was taken in 1986 by Terence Donovan when the princess was 25 years old, is being auctioned this month at Bonhams. The photograph, a 20ins by 16ins portrait which depicts the young royal in a rich purple gown, is expected to sell for an estimated £15,000 tomorrow. According to the Mail Online, Diana was not a fan of the image, reportedly pulling a face and expressing her distaste in the candid statement, ‘Oh, I don't like that photo’.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Why Princess Beatrice's daring accessory at Prince Philip's service broke royal tradition

Princess Beatrice looked regal and radiant to attend her grandfather Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving on Tuesday - but her daring accessory actually broke royal tradition. Beatrice looked as stylish as ever to arrive at Westminster Abbey alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, recycling her glamorous fitted 'Beatrice' coat dress...
WORLD
epicstream.com

Camilla Parker-Bowles Heartbreak: All Eyes Are Still On Kate Middleton Even After Queen Elizabeth's Queen Consort Endorsement? Prince Charles' Wife Takes Over Meghan Markle's Former Role

Camilla Parker-Bowles is reportedly in jeopardy as Kate Middleton remains more popular than her. Royal fans were shocked when Queen Elizabeth used her Platinum Jubilee to state that Camilla Parker-Bowles should be given the Queen Consort title when the time comes for Prince Charles to take the throne. The "sincere wish" of Her Majesty would mean that the Duchess of Cornwall would be crowned beside the Prince of Wales.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Celebrity#Sotheby#Spanish#Bedford
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Playfully Dances Towards Prince William In Rare Display Of Affection: Watch

Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, showed off some pretty impressive dance moves on their royal tour of the Caribbean. The pair visited the village of Hopkins in Belize on Sunday, March 20, and had a blast with dancers of the Garifuna community. William, who honored Belize’s royal color by wearing a blue button down and blue pants, danced away with a local woman.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton pays homage to the Queen in striking bridal white dress

The Duchess of Cambridge was a vision in white to attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade in Jamaica alongside her husband Prince William on Thursday. Duchess Kate's beauty was unparalleled in a gorgeous white lace dress designed by Alexander McQueen. The royal often turns to McQueen to design her occasionwear, and it's easy to see why. The British label is famous for its groundbreaking designs, feminine tailored silhouettes and expert lacework that perfectly complement her signature style.
WORLD
ARTnews

The Louvre Has Blocked a Record $26.8M Sale of a Chardin So It Can Buy the Painting

Click here to read the full article. Last week, Jean Siméon Chardin’s Basket of Wild Strawberries (1761) sold at an Artcurial auction to New York art dealer Adam Williams for $26.8 million—a record for the artist. That is, until the Louvre decided it wanted the painting. Though the museum lacked the sufficient funds to purchase the painting during the auction, it has since blocked the sale on the grounds that it is a national treasure, thanks to French law. It is, after all, Chardin’s only depiction of strawberries. Once a piece has been declared a national treasure in France, the state can block...
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
People

Prince Charles and Camilla Impress Locals with Their Irish Dancing Skills: Watch!

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall had a jiggy good time on the fourth day of their multi-day tour around the Republic of Ireland this week!. On Friday, the Prince of Wales, 73, and the Duchess, 74, visited the Brú Ború Cultural Centre in Cashel, County Tiperrary, for a celebration of Irish art and culture, including a rather lively bit of dancing with local performers.
THEATER & DANCE
People

Kate Middleton's Latest Gala Gown Honored Princess Diana in the Most Glamorous Way

Kate Middleton has been known to channel Princess Diana with her style choices –—and her latest homage might be her most regal to date. Kate and Prince William, who are currently on the sixth day of their eight-day tour of the Caribbean, attended a state dinner hosted by Jamaica's Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen, on Wednesday evening — with Kate capturing the spotlight in a striking emerald green gown.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Nearly Broke Down After Prince Of Wales Was Targeted By Terrorists With A Bomb While Carrying Out Royal Duties

Queen Elizabeth nearly broke down and canceled engagement when terrorists targetted Prince Charles. Queen Elizabeth II had a near meltdown when her son and the heir apparent, Prince Charles, was targeted by terrorists while carrying out his royal duties in Wales. The monarch was so devastated and fortunately, escaped the bombing.
CELEBRITIES
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
Hello Magazine

The four words the Queen wrote in last note to her beloved husband Prince Philip

The Queen and members of the royal family will pay tribute to the late Prince Philip on Tuesday at a service of thanksgiving in London's Westminster Abbey. As the monarch remembers Prince Philip's dedication to family, the nation and the Commonwealth at this special event, HELLO! takes a look back at the Queen's last written words to her beloved husband.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's discreet curtsy to the Queen you didn't notice - watch

The Duchess of Cambridge was among the royal women who were seen curtsying to the Queen at Prince Philip's memorial service on Tuesday. Kate, who was sat with Prince William and their two elder children, showed her respect for the monarch as she subtly bobbed down into a low curtsy, when she saw the Queen walk arm-in-arm with Prince Andrew inside Westminster Abbey.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Queen and Prince Philip's much-adored niece Lady Sarah Chatto - Princess Margaret's daughter- arrives for the memorial service in a navy ensemble

Princess Margaret's beloved daughter Sarah Chatto looked emotional she arrived for Prince Philip's memorial service this morning. The Queen's only niece, who has remained close to Her Majesty and Prince Philip for many years, joined other members of the royal family today to celebrate the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away last April at the age of 99.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

336K+
Followers
30K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy