Jerk Move? I Won 50/50 Raffle and Didn’t Donate Winnings Back

National Burrito Day is this Thursday (April 7). According to National Day Calendar, it is on the first Thursday in April and it celebrates the tasty and versatile Mexican dish wrapped in a tortilla. A burrito is a flour tortilla filled with meat, such as beef, chicken, or pork, and often mixed with rice, beans, vegetables, cheese, and condiments such as salsa, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. One may observe National Burrito Day by getting together with friends and going out for burritos at a favorite local Mexican restaurant or making some at home and using #NationalBurritoDay to share on social media. I personally have had what may be the best burrito I've ever had at a place called Taco Gol in Poughkeepsie, NY.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO