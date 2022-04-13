ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did ‘Moon Knight’ Just Tease Another Personality?

By Brett White
 2 days ago

If you think it’s hard for a superhero to keep one secret identity in check, just wait until you see what Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) has to deal with. The guy already has two secret identities duking it out for dominance in his head, and he’s got the ancient Egyptian god of the moon Khonshu chatting in his ear too. There couldn’t possibly be room for another brain in Marc Spector’s skull, could there? Does Moon Knight have a third personality?

That’s a good question, isn’t it? Episode 3 of Moon Knight on Disney+ sure seems to indicate that he does. The episode begins with Marc Spector in control and putting his mercenary skills to work on a couple of Harrow’s hench-people. He finds them on a rooftop in Cairo — right after they kill the guy who was gonna help Marc find Ammit’s burial site. So Marc does what any merc would do: he chases these two across Cairo and threatens them with physical violence and death if they don’t tell him where Harrow is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vl3lE_0f7sVudF00 Photo: Disney+

There’s just one catch: Marc’s now dealing with the Steven Grant personality, which is awake and aware of what’s going on. Steven distracts Marc from killing one of the goons by taking over the body — and then catching a taxi to the airport. Marc takes control again and continues the chase until he’s knocked out again. And when Marc wakes up this time, there’s blood everywhere because he’s just stabbed one of the guys. Steven insists he didn’t kill the guy and Marc knows he didn’t kill the guy. So, who killed the guy?
Is there a third personalty in Moon Knight ?
There sure seems to be one in the show, and there definitely is one in the comics. In the comics, Marc Spector has two primary alternate personalities: there’s Steven Grant, a millionaire playboy who funds all of Moon Knight’s crimefighting; and then there’s Jake Lockley, a street smart cab driver. And then, depending on which writer is handling the character, sometimes Moon Knight and even Khonshu are described as parts of Marc’s pantheon of personalities.

So, Jake Lockley — process of elimination leads us to assume that Jake’s the violent personality who killed that guy. That’s not exactly Jake’s personality in the comics; again, he’s more Judd Hirsch in Taxi than Robert DeNiro in Taxi Driver . But then again, Steven Grant’s an anxious cashier at a museum on the show and not a filthy rich TV producer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c46Yb_0f7sVudF00 Moon Knight #1 (1980) by Doug Moench (writer), Bill Sienkiewicz (artist), Frank Springer (inker), Bob Sharen (colorist), Tom Orzechowski (letterer)Photo: Marvel Comics

It’s also worth pointing out that Marc has heard a couple of other voices in his head over the years, most notably Wolverine, Spider-Man, and Captain America for a short stretch. And just to cut off pointless speculation now: there is zero chance that the violent alternate personality from Episode 3 is Wolverine. Marvel Studios is not going to introduce the biggest comics character they now have access to via an alternate personality on the Moon Knight TV show.

To answer the big question, though, yes — Moon Knight does have another dominant personality in the comics besides Marc Spector and Steven Grant. His name is Jake Lockley and he’s yet to appear in the TV show… but maybe he just did.

New episodes of Moon Knight come out on Disney+ on Wednesdays at 3 a.m. ET.

