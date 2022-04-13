ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

1 person dead, another injured after an auto-pedestrian collision in Mesa (Mesa, AZ)

 2 days ago

On Tuesday night, one person was killed while another suffered injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Mesa.

As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of 2200 West Main Street after getting reports of an auto-pedestrian crash. The early reports showed that a vehicle hit two pedestrian for undetermined reasons. On arrival, first responders found two pedestrians in the westbound lanes near the light rail tracks [...]

April 13, 2022

Related
12 News

2 men dead after car crash in West Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two men died Thursday night after a two-vehicle car crash near Thomas Road and 87th Avenue in West Phoenix. Phoenix police said Aaron Griffon, 40, died after his car was hit by a pickup that had crossed into the opposing lane of traffic at about 9:30 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 dead after fiery multi-vehicle crash on US 93 north of Wickenburg

WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a crash involving a pickup truck and two semi-trucks early Monday morning on U.S. 93 near the State Route 71 junction, about an hour north of Wickenburg. The Department of Public Safety’s Bart Graves said a pickup truck driver with a passenger was heading south when they sideswiped a semi-truck hauling cars that was heading north around 4:30 a.m. The pickup truck started spinning and a second semi-truck plowed into it, Graves said. The second semi is believed to be a tanker truck. That sparked the fire, which destroyed the car hauler.
WICKENBURG, AZ
AZFamily

Fire chief has message for drivers after deadly ambulance crash on SR 87

SALT RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley firefighter identified as Brendan Bessee is dead, and another firefighter is fighting for his life at Scottsdale’s Honor Health Hospital after a 911 call turned into a deadly crash on Beeline Highway on Friday. The surviving paramedic, Tyler Packer, is in the ICU after undergoing surgery. His former fire chief, a man who calls Packer his adopted son, has a message for drivers on the road while hoping for a full recovery for Packer.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Tiffini Cunningham Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Cactus Road [Phoenix, AZ]

Woman Dead, Four Hospitalized after Fatal Car Accident on 40th Street. The deadly collision happened near the intersection of 40th Street and Cactus Road, according to the reports. Authorities said an eastbound SUV with five occupants collided with a sedan that was attempting to turn onto southbound 40th Street. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
