1 person dead, another injured after an auto-pedestrian collision in Mesa (Mesa, AZ) Nationwide Report

On Tuesday night, one person was killed while another suffered injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Mesa.

As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of 2200 West Main Street after getting reports of an auto-pedestrian crash. The early reports showed that a vehicle hit two pedestrian for undetermined reasons. On arrival, first responders found two pedestrians in the westbound lanes near the light rail tracks [...]

April 13, 2022

