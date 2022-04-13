ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Another blue bird day — Happy Hump Day!

We are seeing another warm day across the High Desert. We are kicking off the morning mostly cloudy, then gradually clearing, becoming sunny as we move throughout the day. Most of the region will be topping out around the low 70's, and you can expect south winds to range from 5 to 11 mph in the afternoon and get up to 18 mph. Wednesday evening, you'll see increasing cloud cover, with an average low in the mid to upper 30's.
ENVIRONMENT
Today's Transitions

A Walk A Day…

“My inspiration is outside in nature because I need that sunshine — or the clouds even,” Terri Weber says. After retiring almost two years ago, no matter what the weather forecast, you’ll find Terri walking 3 to 4 miles a day in the rain, snow, or high summertime humidity. When it’s below freezing, Terri will shorten her walks, but 10,000 steps a day is her minimum. She works hard to reach her goal walking first in her area and then adding another trek through a local park like The Parklands of Floyds Fork or Cherokee Park.
FITNESS
B98.5

Yes It’s True, Maine & New Hampshire Likely to See a Snowstorm Tuesday

Though it sounds like a poorly times April Fools' Day joke, we can assure you it's not. Last night, while scrolling the endless feed of Facebook, I came across a post that I assumed must be old. It had to be, right? There's no way we're still talking about snowfall for the New England region halfway through April, is there? Yup, we are.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy