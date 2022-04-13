Shimano TLD 2 Speed 30A reel, Trolling Gear Pinnacle 165XR 2050 rod combo for sale -$350

Even if you do live under a rock, you're probably somewhat familiar with REI, one of the largest retailers of outdoor gear and apparel in the world. And while this Seattle-born brand is always a great go-to for the latest and greatest — whether you're in need of a new camping tent, winter-ready puffer jacket, all-weather hiking boots and/or everything in-between — it's an even better destination right now. That's because it's time for REI's annual membership coupon event. Essentially, a membership to the co-op (just $30 for a full year) gets you 20 percent off any single full-priced item and an extra 20 percent off any single outlet item. That means you can pick up any two pieces of eligible gear, so long as one is full-priced and the other is from the outlet, and save 20 percent off the total cost.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 25 DAYS AGO