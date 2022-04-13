ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver in crash that killed teen admitted using alcohol and drugs

Cover picture for the article(Burnsville, MN) -- A Farmington man is jailed on 250-thousand dollars bond for causing a weekend crash that killed a Lakeville North High School student in...

News On 6

6 Teens Killed In Tishomingo Crash

New details emerge after six teens were killed in a crash in Tishomingo Tuesday afternoon. The accident had those in the community left in shock. "They were outgoing, always smiling, making someone laugh," said Tina Hargrove. a friend. "Always bringing bright to everybody." The six teen girls were driving near...
TISHOMINGO, OK
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
Oxygen

Minnesota Brother, Sister Sentenced For 2020 Murder Of Man Found Shot To Death Over Debt

A brother and sister from Minnesota were sentenced for their roles in killing a man in his own home. Nicholas Zielinski, 44, and his sister, Melissa Zielinski, 48, were both sentenced in an Anoka County Court for their role in the 2020 shooting death of Karl Henderson, according to ABC affiliate KSTP Eyewitness News. Henderson, 22, was found face-down in a pool of his own blood shortly after his father encountered the two defendants in his own home.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KWTX

6 teens killed in Oklahoma crash

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Six high school students were killed in a crash early Tuesday afternoon. According to Tishomingo Public Schools, the teens attended the Tishomingo high school. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said they were called out to a wreck at the intersection of U.S. 377, State Highway 22,...
TISHOMINGO, OK
SCDNReports

Woman Found Dead in Franklin Furnace

EMS and Deputies responded to a Franklin Furnace address after a caller reported discovering a dead woman in the bathroom. The call came in at about 9:35 pm. Dispatch said they could hear multiple people in the background screaming and talking. That made it difficult to get information from the caller about the incident.
FRANKLIN FURNACE, OH
Oxygen

Sheriff's Office Releases New Mugshot Of Lori Vallow After She's Returned To Jail

A new mugshot released by Idaho authorities shows Lori Vallow after the 48-year-old was returned to jail Thursday. Lori spent 10 months in a mental health facility after a judge ruled she was unfit to stand trial for the murder of her children, but she was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1:04 a.m. Thursday morning after a judge restored the Idaho mom’s competency earlier this week, according to East Idaho News.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
KCCI.com

2 teens killed in rollover crash in Humboldt County

DAKOTA CITY, Iowa — Two teenagers were killed Saturday in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Humboldt County, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at 6:19 a.m. near the intersection of 230thStreet and Nevada Avenue in Dakota City. Gavin Maines, 17, of Woolstock, was driving a...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, IA
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
Bring Me The News

Teen girl taken to the hospital after car crosses highway, goes into ditch

A 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on a northwest Minnesota highway. The teen was heading west on Highway 11 in a Pontiac Grand Prix shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the State Patrol. As she passed 390th Avenue in Deerwood Township, the vehicle crossed over the road and went into the ditch on the eastbound side of the highway.
