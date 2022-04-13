ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Hubble reveals 80-MILE wide ‘mega comet’ in our solar system is the biggest ever discovered

By Harry Pettit
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RTsil_0f7sTT4A00

ASTRONOMERS have confirmed the discovery of the largest comet on record – and it's coming this way.

The space object C/2014 UN271 was spotted last year and observations from the Hubble space telescope have this week confirmed the size of its nucleus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RnDaC_0f7sTT4A00
Comet C/2014 UN271 was observed (left) last year and astronomers have now confirmed the size of its nucleus (right), the portion without the tail Credit: Nasa

That's the solid, central part of the comet composed of rock, dust and ice that is separate from its trailing tail.

Nasa said on Tuesday that the nucleus of C/2014 is around 80 miles across, making it larger than the state of Rhode Island.

It's about 50 times bigger than the heart of most known comets, with a mass estimated to be a staggering 500 trillion tons.

"The behemoth comet is barreling this way at 22,000 miles per hour from the edge of the solar system," Nasa wrote on its website.

"But not to worry. It will never get closer than 1 billion miles away from the Sun, which is slightly farther than the distance of the planet Saturn. And that won't be until the year 2031."

Comet C/2014 was discovered by astronomers Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein in archival images from the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile.

It was first observed in November 2010 when it was three billion miles from the Sun – about as far from the star as Neptune.

Since then, it has been intensively studied by ground and space-based telescopes as it makes its way to the inner Solar System.

In the new analysis, a team lef by David Jewitt, a professor of planetary science and astronomy at the University of California, Los Angeles, calculated the size of C/2014 in the highest resolution yet.

They improved previous estimates using Hubble observations and modelling to isolate the nucleus from the comet's tail, or "coma".

At 85 miles in diameter, it beat out the previous record-holder, a 60-mile wide comet C/2002 VQ94.

It was discovered in 2002 by the Lincoln Near-Earth Asteroid Research (LINEAR) project.

"We confirm that C/2014 UN271 is the largest long-period comet ever detected," the team writes in their new paper.

Observations of the comet, which is thought to have emerged from a layer of icy objects surrounding our Sun called the Oort Cloud, could teach us a thing or two about the early universe.

Oort Cloud objects are thought to be among the oldest in our star system but are notoriously difficult to examine because they're far away, lying well beyond Pluto.

"This comet is literally the tip of the iceberg for many thousands of comets that are too faint to see in the more distant parts of the solar system," Professor Jewitt said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSkkl_0f7sTT4A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=299WTV_0f7sTT4A00

"We've always suspected this comet had to be big because it is so bright at such a large distance. Now we confirm it is."

The research was published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dPorV_0f7sTT4A00
At 85 miles in diameter, comet C/2014 UN271 is the largest on record Credit: Nasa
  • Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news
  • Keep up-to-date on Apple stories
  • Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

An Asteroid Just Hit Iceland

The asteroid had been detected hours before crashing into the EarthPixabay/MasterTux. Whilst the world’s undivided attention has been given to the current war taking place in Eastern Europe, our planet was hit by an asteroid. Astronomers from the European Space Agency's planetary defense had spotted an asteroid just a couple of hours before it struck our planet, some 140 kilometers south of the Norwegian island of Jan Mayen in the Arctic sea.
BGR.com

Mysterious beams of light in the sky have been spotted around the world

Multiple people spotted a mysterious beam of light in the sky last week. The “red flare”, as many described it, was spotted by people in Houston and other places throughout the world. While the strange red flare might give off extraterrestrial vibes due to its mystery, the phenomenon was most likely nothing quite as extraordinary, some say.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oort
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#Comet#Our Solar System#Solar Telescope#The University Of
World Economic Forum

This is how many humans have ever existed, according to researchers

It's expected the global population will hit 8 billion in 2022. This milestone has prompted researchers to work out how many people have ever existed. They estimate that 109 billion people have lived and died over the course of 192,000 years. And that 7% of all humans who have ever...
SCIENCE
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
Jackson Hole Radio

Scientist puzzled over Yellowstone geyser

If you have been keeping track of geyser activity in Yellowstone National Park, you may have noticed that March 4th was the most recent eruption of Steamboat Geyser in the Norris Geyser Basin. This was the 151steruption since the geyser reactivated in early 2018. There was a total of 48...
ASTRONOMY
Abdul Ghani

A Spacecraft Successfully Landed On Venus 50 Years Ago

The first successful landing on Venus was 50 years ago. In the meantime, the planet is becoming interesting again for space travel. Venus is our nearest neighbor if you ignore the moon. Nevertheless, mankind is more drawn to Mars. That was different 50 years ago. On March 27, 1972, the Soviet Union sent the Venera-8 mission to Venus. Venera is the Russian word for Venus.
SlashGear

Why Humans Will Never Go To Mars, According To Neil deGrasse Tyson

Before we consider going to Mars, it's worth remembering just how dangerous spaceflight can be. To date, 14 astronauts and four cosmonauts have been killed during spaceflight. An additional 13 (astronauts or cosmonauts) have been killed during training or testing for spaceflight. Technically speaking, only three of these deaths occurred outside Earth's atmosphere, beyond the Kármán line, in what's generally accepted as "in space."
ASTRONOMY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
390K+
Followers
18K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy