Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Wednesday, April 13th

By Ryan Kelly
ktwb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.Lo shares on how Ben popped the question. Gilbert Gottfried lost his battle...

ktwb.com

Popculture

CBS Reveals Fates of 'NCIS', 'NCIS: Los Angeles' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i'

CBS has announced that every NCIS franchise will return to the network for the 2022-2023 television season. With NCIS' 20th season renewal, it will tie Gunsmoke for the status of the third longest-running U.S. primetime drama. CBS has also picked up the show's spinoffs, NCIS: Hawai'i, for a second season, and NCIS: Los Angeles, for a 14th season. According to the company, NCIS continues to be one of the most-watched shows on network television, averaging 11.11 million viewers this season.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Justin Hartley Hinted At Kevin's This Is Us Ending And I'm Nervous

This Is Us’ interwoven timelines sometimes give viewers hints at what’s to come in future episodes. But it also answers questions before they can arise, like who Kate’s second husband will be and whether Randall and Beth will go the distance. But one significant question still remains up in the air: Who does Kevin marry? While it’s still a mystery, This Is Us actor Justin Hartley hinted at who Kevin ends up with... and warned fans they might not like the answer.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Bombshell: Why Season 31 Won’t Be On ABC

Talk about a ballroom shocker. ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 31 will not air on ABC after 30 seasons with the network. So, what’s happening with the beloved show?. Big changes are ahead for Dancing With the Stars. The show has been a Monday night staple for years. However, that will no longer be the case going forward. NBA star Iman Shumpert was recently crowned the season 30 champion in November 2021.
TV SHOWS
ETOnline.com

Gilbert Gottfried's Cause of Death Revealed

Gilbert Gottfried's cause of death has been revealed. In a statement shared with ET, Gottfried's longtime friend and publicist, Glenn Schwartz, shared that the comedian died from "Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II." He was 67. According to the Rare Diseases website, Myotonic Dystrophy type II is...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Stars & EPs on the Stellaride Wedding, a Boden-Centric Episode, and More

After a short break, Chicago Fire returns with new episodes on April 6, and there is plenty coming up to get fans excited. It seems like Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) may finally be on track for a wedding sooner rather than later after they reconciled following her absence and he gave her that ring. Plus, there’s an episode that’s entirely focused on Deputy District Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) which sounds like you won’t want to miss, as well as more ahead for paramedic Violet Mikami’s (Hanako Greensmith) romance.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Jumping to ABC for New Show

In advance of This Is Us' series finale, one of the show's stars is making their move to a new network. Deadline reported that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on This Is Us, is set to headline a new pilot comedy for ABC. The single-camera comedy is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Actress Alice Barrett Mitchell's Role in NBC Miniseries 'The Thing About Pam' Is Strangely Meta

It always seemed like Pamela Hupp was your friendly, easygoing neighborhood pal. Every suburban midwestern mom needs a Pam in her life. Whether you're looking for a walking buddy, a gal pal to vent to, a shoulder to cry on, or simply a ride home, Pam was there. At least, that's what naive St. Louis, Mo., mom and cancer patient Elizabeth "Betsy" Faria thought. Pam was her ride or die; Betsy truly trusted the blunt-speaking mom of two. If only Betsy were alive to realize that hindsight is 20/20.
MOVIES
UPI News

'Senior Year' photos show Rebel Wilson return to high school

April 11 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Senior Year. The streaming service shared a trailer and first-look photos for the comedy film featuring Rebel Wilson on Monday. Senior Year follows Stephanie Conway (Angourie Rice), a popular high school cheerleader who suffers a head injury...
EDUCATION
Deadline

‘Chicago Med’: Steven Weber Returning As Series Regular For Season 8

Click here to read the full article. Steven Weber will be back on Chicago Med for the upcoming eighth season of the NBC medical drama. Weber, who portrays Dr. Dean Archer, joined as a recurring in the sixth season and was upped to series regular for Season 7 in a one-year deal. He has closed a new deal and will return as a series regular in Season 8. Weber’s Dr. Dean Archer is current head of the E.D., whose colleagues at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center love to hate—though they can’t deny he’s a great surgeon. That dislike stems from three things:...
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Sheldon’s Sexuality & Georgie’s Predicament: ‘Young Sheldon’ Co-Creator Breaks Down 100th Episode

Click here to read the full article. Thursday’s 100th episode of Young Sheldon on CBS turned out to be less of a celebration of the show’s longevity, and more about how the Cooper kids are entering adulthood. Here, Co-Creator and Executive Producer Steven Molaro addresses the episode’s significant plot points, including Missy’s telling comment about Sheldon’s sexuality and whether Georgie is ready to be a dad. DEADLINE: Since it was the 100th episode, what went through your mind? Were you like, ‘we gotta go big?’ and get former characters from The Big Bang Theory?  STEVEN MOLARO In fact, it was the opposite. We...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘This Is Us’: Kate Makes San Francisco Travel Plans With Toby in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

The final season of This Is Us has been paving a bumpy path for doomed couple Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan), but it’s not from lack of effort. In an exclusive sneak peek clip from the show’s forthcoming episode, “The Hill,” the husband and wife duo pack up their things and head out after an eventful Pearson family thanksgiving at the cabin. While Kate’s brothers Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) wave them on, Kate and Toby talk their next moves.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
soapoperanetwork.com

Sydney Mikayla on ‘GH’ Exit: “I Hope I’ve Made You Proud”

The Thursday, March 17 episode of “General Hospital” marked the final appearance by actress Sydney Mikayla in the role of Trina Robinson. The character has been recast with daytime newcomer Tabyana Ali who will make her first appearance on the soap later this month. Earlier this month, Mikayla...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

David Hyde Pierce Says ‘Frasier’ Reboot Definitely Happening, Not Sure If He’ll Return

Click here to read the full article. The upcoming “Frasier” reboot has been one of Hollywood’s longest gestating revivals, with rumors circulating about the iconic NBC sitcom returning for over a decade. Kelsey Grammer has long expressed interest in reprising his “Cheers” and “Frasier” character, but rumors began to heat up last year when Paramount+ formally announced that it had ordered a reboot and Grammer said, “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.” There has been plenty of speculation about plot and cast details, but little concrete information, with Grammer often contradicting himself...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

CBS Dominates Sunday With ‘60 Minutes’; Chris Noth’s ‘The Equalizer’ Exit & ‘S.W.A.T.’ Milestone Episode Top Respective Hours

Click here to read the full article. CBS was the clear winner of Sunday primetime with its slate of 60 Minutes, The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles and S.W.A.T. The network’s primetime programming started a tad later due to overrun coverage of the 2022 Masters golf tournament. Starting at 7:30 p.m. instead of 7, 60 Minutes was the highest-rated and most-watched program of the night, per fast affiliates. 60 Minutes returned to nearly near the previous week’s Grammys coverage with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 8.48 million viewers. In the first hour of primetime, competition wasn’t too stiff with...
TV SERIES

