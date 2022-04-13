EXCLUSIVE: Tony Sims admits Conor Benn has endured a 'difficult camp' while preparing to fight a southpaw for the first time in Chris van Heerden this weekend... but the trainer is still eyeing an all-British battle with Kell Brook next if they prevail

Conor Benn has endured a 'difficult camp' ahead of his clash with Chris van Heerden this weekend after preparing to fight a southpaw for the very first time, admits trainer Tony Sims.

Benn, 25, will meet the experienced Van Heerden in his 21st professional contest on Saturday night, defending his WBA Continental welterweight title against the 34-year-old at Manchester Arena.

He is expected to win comfortably and edge himself closer towards a world-title opportunity at 147lbs, having stormed into the top five of three sanctioning bodies' world rankings with a host of spectacular performances over the past 18 months.

Yet when fielded the generic question of how camp has been for his fighter, refreshingly Sims conceded that Benn suffered teething problems when adjusting to face a left-hander.

'It's been quite a difficult camp and the reason I'm saying that is he's never trained to fight a southpaw before,' the British coach told Sportsmail.

'He's boxed a couple of switch-hitters but never really trained for them. This camp's been different because he's had to prepare for a southpaw, he's never done 12 weeks of southpaw sparring before.

'I think the first few weeks were difficult for him because you have to change your whole defensive mechanism and everything that you're doing, because obviously they're coming at you in a different way. And where he never had much amateur experience, he hasn't really boxed a southpaw as an amateur or pro.

'But he's into the rhythm of it now and he's been sparring well the last couple of weeks, so it's just about getting used to it really.'

After embarking on a professional career with limited amateur schooling, Benn - the son of British fight legend Nigel - displayed both vulnerability and promise in his early contests before slowly developing into a more rounded fighter.

People first began to sit up and take notice when he cruised to victory against former IBO champion Sebastian Formella in November 2020, which preceded explosive knockous of Samuel Vargas and Chris Algieri as well as another shut-out points win over Adrian Granados.

'He's a world-level elite fighter now,' Sims insisted. 'He's made massive improvements over the past couple of years, but this will just be another bit of experience for him fighting a southpaw.

'I said to him that it's come at a good time really, because what you don't want to be doing is fighting your first ever southpaw for a world title and it's the first time you ever prepare for one. So this sort of fight is a good one at this stage of his career.

'Van Heerden is a world-level opponent who's been in with some of the best fighters in the world and he's been about for a long time. He's experienced, he's a southpaw, so to get this experience at the stage that he's at is gonna be invaluable for him moving on.'

Despite Sims' claim that he represents a significant challenge, Van Heerden has been criticised as an opponent choice for Benn on his road to welterweight glory.

The South African's previous outing came 16 months ago and ended after just one round when a clash of heads with exciting American prospect Jaron 'Boots' Ennis left him with a deep gash on his forehead. Before that, he was last in the ring as far back as August 2019.

However, at the peak of his powers Van Heerden went eight rounds with future unified chief Errol Spence Jr, and Sims points to the fact he was deemed a suitable opponent for Ennis, who is ranked above Benn in all four world rankings.

When asked about criticism of Van Heerden as an opponent choice, Sims said: 'I think it's a massive compliment to Conor firstly, because let's have it right, 18 months ago he was probably a novice. He was looking at fighting Chris Jenkins for the British title, now people are saying Chris van Heerden ain't good enough. Do you know what I mean?

'He fought Jaron Ennis in his last fight and no one said he wasn't good enough to fight Jaron Ennis at the top of the bill, but now people are saying he's not a good enough opponent [for Benn]. So that is a massive compliment to Conor Benn, to see how far he's come and people want to see him fight the elite.

'But he's not ready for that yet and when he's ready I will let him off the leash, but he's not ready. He needs more experience and this is what these opponents are about, because every opponent we get now is a little bit more experience and more feathers in his cap.

'Then when he's ready to be let off the leash, and there's plenty of time to do that by the way, he's only 25 years old, when you look at the others in his division they're all a lot older than him, so there's plenty of time for him to come through, but he's got learning still to do.'

Frustration with the Van Heerden bout is a result of UK fight fans' desire to see Benn take the plunge and lock horns with an elite name at 147lbs. He has impressed enough against B and C-grade opposition, but the time is now approaching to see him in a true world-level test.

Promoter Eddie Hearn told Sportsmail this week that a step-up will come if Benn prevails this weekend, with the likes of Mikey Garcia, Adrien Broner and Kell Brook touted as potential options.

A domestic crossroads battle with Brook quickly became unfeasible this summer when the 35-year-old demanded £10million to make it happen, though Sims is still keen to make it happen next.

'I'd like to do the Brook fight in late autumn if that fight's about,' he revealed. 'I think that's a great fight for him.

'That would be the one that would be a good fight I think and a good selling fight. But we'll just wait and see what materialises, because with these world titles as well now, where Spence is fighting [Yordenis] Ugas you're hearing that Spence could go up in weight after, now will Terence Crawford still hang around at welterweight or will he move up? You don't know.

'Boxing moves really quick and it changes rapidly as well. So we'll just see what happens and take it one step at a time. But hopefully in the autumn he'll be in a big fight against a good fighter, and I think he'll be ready to go then.'

And the question on everyone's lips... will Benn fight for a world title in the next year?

'100 per cent,' Sims asserted. 'Definitely within the next year, maybe less than that. We've just got to see how everything opens up really and see if fighters move up in weight and things become vacant. Then all of a sudden you've got loads of challengers vying for the world title. We've just got to see how it goes.'