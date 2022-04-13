ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I transformed an £11 chest of drawers into a £906 Wayfair dupe – & people can’t believe the results

By Chloe Morgan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

Stylish furniture doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag - as one savvy woman has proven.

Christina, who goes by the acronym @flipdaddie, took to TikTok and shared a short clip of the wooden dresser she bought for £11 from a thrift store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sixTA_0f7sSYaQ00
Christina revealed how she transformed a wooden dresser she bought for £11 from a thrift store Credit: tiktok@flipdaddie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0otHKR_0f7sSYaQ00
The savvy homeowner took inspiration from a chest of drawers on Wayfair Credit: tiktok@flipdaddie

Posting a photo of the Blair 7 drawer 60" W solid wood dresser from Wayfair which retails at £906, she then explained: "I've been loving this dresser form Wayfair."

"It's way overpriced so I'm going to remake it using that Goodwill piece and then sell it to make a profit."

She continued: "First, I sanded the whole piece, removed the old hardware, drilled in some gold leg."

Next, she used some filler to fill in the gaps, primed, and spray-painted the bottom of the dresser black to match the inspo, and then painted the rest of the piece green.

She then told how she sealed it, drilled holes and added the gold knobs.

Posting a photo of the impressive transformation, Christina enthused: "Usually I'm my own worst critic, but I think this is fr****** close to the Wayfair inspo."

And many of her social media followers took to the comments section in agreement - with some claiming "it's better" than the pricier version.

"My toxic trait thinking I can do this in all my spare time," joked one.

A second enthused: "I loved it! Turned out great!" while a third praised: "Beautiful job. Well done."

Another added: "You are very talented

that looks amazing! Good job girl!"

Elsewhere, a further commented: "Good job. Looks amazing. LOVE THIS."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uEC5O_0f7sSYaQ00
Christina could be seen applying primer onto the drawers Credit: tiktok@flipdaddie

Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
