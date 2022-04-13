ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

64-year-old woman killed after a head-on crash in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

By Cindy Lee
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rmmup_0f7sRl4m00

On Tuesday morning, a 64-year-old woman lost her life following a two-vehicle accident in Tacoma.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 8:00 a.m. on Yakima Avenue. The preliminary investigation indicated that the 64-year-old woman driving a gray SUV apparently suffered a medical episode, veered into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a white SUV.

The woman died of her injuries after the collision. On arrival, emergency crews transported the 34-year-old driver of a white SUV to the hospital with minimal injuries. Yakima Avenue was closed between S. 86th and S. 88th St. as crews worked at the scene. No other details are immediately available.

The crash remains under review.

April 13, 2022

Source: Fox 13 Seattle

Comments / 5

Related
KOMO News

'Unruly' passenger killed after exiting Lyft on SR-18

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a 43-year-old University Place man was killed early Saturday morning after he exited the Lyft he was in on the shoulder of northbound I-5 at SR-18. According to state patrol, the Lyft picked up the wrong passenger from the Cheers Bar and Grill in Tacoma. The passenger became unruly and started taking off his clothes.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tacoma, WA
Accidents
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Taken too soon’: Co-workers mourn loss of Condell hospital employee killed in crash near Crystal Lake

Co-workers of a 27-year-old man, who worked at Advocate Condell hospital in Libertyville, are mourning his loss after he was killed while driving home to Crystal Lake from work. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded around 3:12 p.m. Saturday to Ringers Landscape Services, 2101 Route 176 in Prairie Grove, […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wa#Fox 13 Seattle
KATU.com

Lynnwood couple tied up while suspects burglarize home

LYNNWOOD, Wash. – Police are searching for suspects who tied up a couple while burglarizing their Lynnwood home late Wednesday night. The burglary has led officers to say they believe this could be part of something bigger. It started Wednesday night around 9:40 p.m. when the two suspects shattered...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Nationwide Report

17-year-old girl died after a single-car crash in Somerset (Somerset, CA)

17-year-old girl died after a single-car crash in Somerset (Somerset, CA)Nationwide Report. A 17-year-old girl lost her life after a crash Monday night in Somerset. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place just after 5:00 p.m. near Omo Ranch Road and Mt Aukum Road. The preliminary reports showed that a 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by an impaired 17-year-old Somerset girl lost control, and the car ended up on its top in a pond near Omo Ranch Road [...]
SOMERSET, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lacey man dies after being handcuffed by deputies

A man died while in law enforcement custody at his Lacey area home on Tuesday, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said. A news release from the Sheriff’s Office says the 55-year-old man died after deputies put him in handcuffs, The Olympian reported. Lacey firefighters initially responded to a...
LACEY, WA
KATU.com

One dead from multi-car crash on I-5 north in Tacoma

TACOMA — A collision involving multiple cars, including commercial vehicles, has left one person dead and clogged I-5 northbound at South 38th Street in Tacoma on Friday morning. The Tacoma Fire Department, medics and police are at the site of the crash. Washington State Patrol trooper Robert Reyes said...
TACOMA, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy