64-year-old woman killed after a head-on crash in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

On Tuesday morning, a 64-year-old woman lost her life following a two-vehicle accident in Tacoma.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 8:00 a.m. on Yakima Avenue. The preliminary investigation indicated that the 64-year-old woman driving a gray SUV apparently suffered a medical episode, veered into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a white SUV.

The woman died of her injuries after the collision. On arrival, emergency crews transported the 34-year-old driver of a white SUV to the hospital with minimal injuries. Yakima Avenue was closed between S. 86th and S. 88th St. as crews worked at the scene. No other details are immediately available.

The crash remains under review.

April 13, 2022

Source: Fox 13 Seattle