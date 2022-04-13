ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt's ex Nicole Poturalski, 29, flashes her incredible legs in a sheer purple thigh-high split gown as she attends an event in Germany

By Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Brad Pitt's ex Nicole Poturalski, 29, flashed her incredible legs in a purple thigh-high split gown as she attended an event in Germany on Tuesday.

The German native, 29, looked glamorous in a brightly coloured cut out sheer dress which featured puff sleeves and a low back.

While attending the world premiere of the new coffee machine, WMF Perfection at Haus der Kunst in Munich, she seemed in high spirits in the floaty floor length gown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f9YjW_0f7sReth00
Stunning: Brad Pitt's ex Nicole Poturalski, 29, flashed her incredible legs in a purple thigh-high split gown as she attended an event in Germany on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t5Tqa_0f7sReth00
 Legs for days: The German brunette, 29, looked glamorous in a brightly coloured cut out dress which featured sheer puff sleeves and a low back

The brunette, flashed her midriff in the cut out front dress which swooshed to one side revealing her abs.

She beamed as she posed up a storm showcasing her toned legs in a towering pair of black and silver dazzling heels.

Nicole looked radiant in a natural makeup palette and styled her long brunette tresses in a side parting in loose curls revealing the open back of the gown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hbk1E_0f7sReth00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CRwgb_0f7sReth00

The model opted to accessorize with a dazzling pair of silver and pink chandelier earrings and a chunky pink fashion ring.

Nicole posted several Instagram clips of her strutting around in the floaty gown before later enjoying a 'girls dinner'

In the past, Nicole has been linked to Oscar-winning actor Brad Pitt following his split with ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2016.

Brad sparked rumours of a romance with the Angelina lookalike Nicole, when he was spotted with her at France's Le Castellet Airport in August 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h4ggL_0f7sReth00
Stylish: While attending the world premiere of the new coffee machine, WMF Perfection at Haus der Kunst in Munich, she seemed in high spirits in the floaty floor length gown

Onlookers said the pair were behaving like 'lovestruck teenagers' when they couldn't keep their hands off each other at the airport - before flying to a smaller airport close to Château Miraval, the estate Pitt purchased for $67 million in 2011 with his ex-wife Angelina.

The pair reportedly had a three month whirlwind relationship before they went their separate ways.

Nicole is in an 'open marriage' with multi-millionaire Berlin-based businessman and restaurant owner Roland Mary, 68, with whom she shares a son Emil, nine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N3ctK_0f7sReth00
Ex: Nicole has been linked to Oscar-winning actor Brad Pitt in the past following his messy split with ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2016 [pictured 2020]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S9G2J_0f7sReth00
Brads ex-wife: Brad split from wife Angelina in 2016, before sparking rumours of a romance with her lookalike Nicole when he was spotted with her at France's Le Castellet Airport  [Brad and Angelina pictured in 2014]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ufu4N_0f7sReth00
 It's all over: The pair reportedly had a three month whirlwind relationship before they went their separate ways (pictured in November 2019) 

