Brad Pitt's ex Nicole Poturalski, 29, flashes her incredible legs in a sheer purple thigh-high split gown as she attends an event in Germany

Brad Pitt's ex Nicole Poturalski, 29, flashed her incredible legs in a purple thigh-high split gown as she attended an event in Germany on Tuesday.

The German native, 29, looked glamorous in a brightly coloured cut out sheer dress which featured puff sleeves and a low back.

While attending the world premiere of the new coffee machine, WMF Perfection at Haus der Kunst in Munich, she seemed in high spirits in the floaty floor length gown.

Stunning: Brad Pitt's ex Nicole Poturalski, 29, flashed her incredible legs in a purple thigh-high split gown as she attended an event in Germany on Tuesday

Legs for days: The German brunette, 29, looked glamorous in a brightly coloured cut out dress which featured sheer puff sleeves and a low back

The brunette, flashed her midriff in the cut out front dress which swooshed to one side revealing her abs.

She beamed as she posed up a storm showcasing her toned legs in a towering pair of black and silver dazzling heels.

Nicole looked radiant in a natural makeup palette and styled her long brunette tresses in a side parting in loose curls revealing the open back of the gown.

Make an entrance like Nicole in crystal heel platforms by Miu Miu

$463

Miu Miu crystal heel platforms

Buy them pre-loved here

Nicole Poturalski looked incredible as she attended a glamorous event in Germany.

The brunette beauty flashed her lengthy pins in a semi-sheer gown, elevated by sky-high heels.

The latter immediately piqued our interest. Hailing from Miu Miu, these beauties are crafted from suede, with an open toe, platform sole and embellished heel.

Fancy making them yours? Click the product image to purchase a pair now.

A girl can never have too many shoes, which is why we have rallied up similar styles in the carousel. With options ranging from Giuseppe Zannotti to Philipp Plein, there's something for everyone.

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET THE LOOK

The model opted to accessorize with a dazzling pair of silver and pink chandelier earrings and a chunky pink fashion ring.

Nicole posted several Instagram clips of her strutting around in the floaty gown before later enjoying a 'girls dinner'

In the past, Nicole has been linked to Oscar-winning actor Brad Pitt following his split with ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2016.

Brad sparked rumours of a romance with the Angelina lookalike Nicole, when he was spotted with her at France's Le Castellet Airport in August 2019.

Stylish: While attending the world premiere of the new coffee machine, WMF Perfection at Haus der Kunst in Munich, she seemed in high spirits in the floaty floor length gown

Onlookers said the pair were behaving like 'lovestruck teenagers' when they couldn't keep their hands off each other at the airport - before flying to a smaller airport close to Château Miraval, the estate Pitt purchased for $67 million in 2011 with his ex-wife Angelina.

The pair reportedly had a three month whirlwind relationship before they went their separate ways.

Nicole is in an 'open marriage' with multi-millionaire Berlin-based businessman and restaurant owner Roland Mary, 68, with whom she shares a son Emil, nine.

Ex: Nicole has been linked to Oscar-winning actor Brad Pitt in the past following his messy split with ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2016 [pictured 2020]

Brads ex-wife: Brad split from wife Angelina in 2016, before sparking rumours of a romance with her lookalike Nicole when he was spotted with her at France's Le Castellet Airport [Brad and Angelina pictured in 2014]