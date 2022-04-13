27-year-old Romel J Fiesterman killed after a single-car crash on Interstate 5 in Kent (Kent, WA)

Authorities identified 27-year-old Romel J Fiesterman, from Seattle, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on April 9 in Kent.

The fatal car crash took place at approximately 9:50 a.m. on Interstate 5, just north of the Kent Des Moines exit for State Route 516. According to the investigation reports, Fiesterman attempted to make a lane change when a vehicle in the adjacent lane blew their horn to alert Fiesterman not to encroach.

Fiesterman veered back and failed to maintain control of his 1997 black Ford Expedition as a result of which the car flipped over. After that, his car crashed into a tree on the right side of the freeway and he was ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle and driver ended up around 15 feet off the freeway.

Fiesterman, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was not buckled up at the time of the collision. Officials reported that an unsafe lane change resulted in the crash. It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the accident. No other details are available.

An investigation is ongoing.

Source: Kent Reporter