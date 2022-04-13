ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Lancaster man faces up to 155 years in prison for sexual abuse charges

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18VGIF_0f7sRGuN00

(WHTM) — A Lancaster County man has been sentenced to 63 and a half to 155 years in prison after being convicted of 30 sexual abuse charges.

Gustavo Rendon, 52, of New Holland, was sentenced for raping and sexually abusing five children in multiple locations in both Lancaster and Berks between 2003 and 2010. Rendon was found, through an examination by a licensed psychologist, to fit the description of a sexually violent predator.

During the three-day trial, victims, who were all 14 or younger at the time of the abuse, testified before the jury returned a guilty verdict on 30 charges, including 21 felonies.

“They showed incredible bravery to stand up to this man, probably for the first time, who has abused them for years,” Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick, who prosecuted the case, said before the sentence.

Haverstick pushed for a sentence of 104 and a half to 246 years in prison arguing that “a lesser sentence would depreciate the living hell that these children suffered at the defendant’s hand.”

On top of his time in person, he is also required to register as a lifetime sex offender and pay almost $18,000 in restitution.

