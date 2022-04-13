ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

One woman injured in Topeka shooting Tuesday night

By Becky Goff
WIBW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind out how these Sabetha Good Kids helped create an important bill!. Almost 200...

www.wibw.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Woman pleads to hitting cyclist, then shooting him

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who was charged with first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting in east Wichita has pled guilty to a lesser charge. A jury trial for Charity Blackmon, 32, was scheduled to begin Monday, but the district attorney’s office said she pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree intentional murder […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riley County, KS
City
Goff, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Riley County, KS
Crime & Safety
KSNT News

Baby dies after assault in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has confirmed a baby died after an assault early Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of SW Byron. Police have named a man accused of killing a baby during the assault. Trayvonne Damont Jones is facing charges. Police officers responded Wednesday morning around 4:40 a.m. to an assault […]
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Olathe police need help identifying young boy

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying a young boy. Police located the child near West Santa Fe Street and North Normandy Street on Saturday. Anyone who can identify the child is urged to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363. KMBC 9...
OLATHE, KS
KSN News

Family asking for help after mom, son die in crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A family is asking for help after two family members died in a car crash earlier this month. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 3 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 42-year-old Cornella Jasper was driving a 2005 Dodge Stratus eastbound on S 32nd St in Manhattan. In the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ballet Star And Good Kid
KSN News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
US News and World Report

Couple's Death in Topeka Ruled a Murder-Suicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A couple who was found dead in their Topeka home died in a murder-suicide, authorities said Tuesday. The bodies of Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel and John Alfred John Zempel, both 68, were found on Monday evening. Jackson County, Kansas, Sheriff Tim Morse said a woman called...
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy