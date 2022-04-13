ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone County Except Southwest, Boone County Higher Elevations by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Newton County, AR
City
Jasper, AR
County
Boone County, AR
City
Dogpatch, AR
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Elevations#Doppler#Compton Max
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 22:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations; Southeast Johnson County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southeast Johnson County and Natrona County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Mississippi A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MISSISSIPPI...CENTRAL TIPTON AND SOUTHWESTERN LAUDERDALE COUNTIES At 931 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Keiser, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Osceola, Wilson, Keiser, Fort Pillow State Park, Marie, Fulton, Gilt Edge, Burlison, Garland, Victoria, Eastview, Evadale, Driver, Grider, Golden Lake, Carson Lake, Rotan, Chilson, Keyes Port and Randolph. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
Salina Post

Red flag warnings again include our area

Red flag warnings have been issued for a large part of the state Thursday, including counties in our area. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lauderdale, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lauderdale; Tipton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MISSISSIPPI...CENTRAL TIPTON AND SOUTHWESTERN LAUDERDALE COUNTIES At 931 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Keiser, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Osceola, Wilson, Keiser, Fort Pillow State Park, Marie, Fulton, Gilt Edge, Burlison, Garland, Victoria, Eastview, Evadale, Driver, Grider, Golden Lake, Carson Lake, Rotan, Chilson, Keyes Port and Randolph. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Mississippi A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MISSISSIPPI...CENTRAL TIPTON AND SOUTHWESTERN LAUDERDALE COUNTIES At 931 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Keiser, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Osceola, Wilson, Keiser, Fort Pillow State Park, Marie, Fulton, Gilt Edge, Burlison, Garland, Victoria, Eastview, Evadale, Driver, Grider, Golden Lake, Carson Lake, Rotan, Chilson, Keyes Port and Randolph. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McIntosh; Muskogee; Okmulgee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central McIntosh County in southeastern Oklahoma West central Muskogee County in east central Oklahoma Central Okmulgee County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 956 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Preston, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Okmulgee... Morris Beggs... Boynton Council Hill... Preston Bald Hill... Wainwright Hitchita... Eram This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 258 and 262. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 22:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Saturday morning around 915 AM CDT. Target Area: Hinds; Warren The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bovina. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 28.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Friday was 29.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 34.5 feet Friday morning. Additional rises are possible. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Big Black River Bovina 28.0 28.9 Fri 8 pm CDT 30.3 31.6 32.4
HINDS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 12:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, State Highway 7 north of Camden floods, with detours nearby. Portions of Sandy Beach Park will flood. Some county roads north and east of Camden begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 27.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.0 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 27.8 Fri 8 PM 29.8 29.1 27.1 30.0 1 AM 4/17
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 22:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Saturday morning around 915 AM CDT. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Thousands of acres of agricultural land are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 16.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Friday was 16.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Big Black River West 15.0 16.9 Fri 7 pm CDT 18.0 18.5 18.9
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
KYTV

Severe storms still possible this afternoon and evening

Barry County Sheriff's Office recovers stolen items from Exeter Fire Protection District. Thunderstorms could become severe mainly south of a Harrison to Mountain Home, AR line. Southern Missouri could be included in the risk if temperatures can warm back up.
BARRY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy