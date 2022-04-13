ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

5 Places to Get the Perfect Pedicure in the St. Louis Area

By Brittany Nay
laduenews.com
 2 days ago

KMOV

Fair Saint Louis returns with a new location in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fair Saint Louis is back with its annual Fourth of July celebration but there is a new location this year. From July 2 to July 4, locals will get to enjoy various activities from Kiener Plaza and Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis. On the holiday, St. Louisans can watch fireworks dazzle under the Gateway Arch. Food vendors will set their booths in Kiener Plaza while the main stage will be positioned next to the Old Courthouse on North 4th Street.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Seasonal stomach flu making its way around St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- After dealing with COVID-19 for two years, it can be easy to forget about seasonal viruses that come around this time of year. The stomach flu is very contagious but also very common. Doctors are reminding the public that handwashing should be a priority to stay healthy.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis area library systems now sharing materials

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Library with the St. Louis Public Library has launched a shared integrated library system (ILS). This will provide library cardholders with access to nearly 5 million items. Anyone with a library card with the county or city can check out material from either system. Also, through a single […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Highest-rated steakhouses in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in St. Louis on Tripadvisor.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Family-run restaurant closing on South Grand after nearly 40 years

ST. LOUIS — A fixture on South Grand will close its doors and usher in new changes after nearly 40 years. Café Natasha owner Hamishe Bahrami announced Tuesday she’s stepping down and will retire at the end of April. Between now and then, the St. Louis community is welcome to dine in and enjoy the Persian stews and kabobs they’ve been serving up for decades.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

‘Price Is Right’ tour coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – “Come on Down!” A tour to mark the 50th anniversary of the popular game show The Price is Right is coming to the Gateway City. ViacomCBS announced the first eight stops on what will be a 50-city tour taking the show on the road, including a detour through St. Louis. “THE […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Former Cardinals Player to Launch Two Restaurants in St. Louis This Summer

Former Cardinals pitcher Todd Stottlemyre has lost count of the number of times he's been approached to lend his name to one brand or another, especially restaurants. He's always hesitated to do so, but when an opportunity arose with Koibito Poké, something just felt different. "I'd been approached during...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Victim shoots at carjacker in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man turned the tables on a would-be carjacker early Monday morning in south St. Louis. The victim told FOX 2 he was on the phone in his car parked along Connecticut Street at Roger Place when a man tried to open his car door. That’s when the victim pulled out his […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

At least 6 cars broken into in west St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Thieves targeted cars in west St. Louis overnight. They broke into six or seven cars in the parking lot at Nick’s Pub on Manchester and Sulphur Avenues. The thieves also got away with one car. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Man killed, woman injured in St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood of St. Louis City. The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Race Course Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man dead inside of a home due to a gunshot wound. They also found […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

