This staircase looks TOTALLY different when you view it upside down & blink – this illusion is blowing people’s minds

By Leanne Hall
The US Sun
 3 days ago
THIS optical illusion has left people online stumped, with many struggling to understand it.

Scientist, Heinrich G. F. Schröde is behind the image and Reddit users have called it 'insane.'

The staircase has left many people stumped as to how different it looks when viewed upside down Credit: Reddit

To get the full effect, you must look at the image upside down and then blink.

So what did you see?

Reddit users were left flabbergasted by the optical illusion, and couldn't quite understand how it worked.

One user wrote: "Freaking hell!"

Another added: "What the what?!?!"

When viewed upside down, the staircase will appear upside down, but if you blink while it's upside down, the staircase will magically appear the right way.

The image was first published back in 1858 and called the Schröder Staircase.

It's a classic example of perspective reversal, where our eyes are tricked depending from what angle we see the image.

but you'll have to be quick as our brains quickly interpret the image as the wrong way and within seconds will flip it to look the right way up again on it's own.

Crazy right?

The US Sun

