Man Utd news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo ‘VETOED’ Conte appointment, United players ‘wanted Pochettino over Eric Ten Hag’

ERIK TEN HAG has reached a verbal agreement to join Man Utd in the summer, according to reports.

But that might displease the players, most of whom reportedly wanted Mauricio Pochettino to take charge.

It has also been reported that United could have hired Antonio Conte rather than current interim boss Ralf Rangnick, but the decision was vetoed by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, Rangnick is reportedly lining up a summer transfer scoop for hot prospect Christopher Nkunku as a welcome gift to Ten Hag.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

Stay up to date with all the latest from Old Trafford in our live blog...

Ronaldo 'opposed Conte for Utd job'

Cristiano Ronaldo opposed Manchester United appointing Antonio Conte as manager, according to reports.

Conte, 52, was being considered as a possible successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before the Norwegian was sacked in November.

The board decided the Italian would not be suited to taking over at Old Trafford but only after hearing input from Ronaldo.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Ronaldo's reservations about appointing Conte were fed back to the board.

As well as Conte being touted as a possible replacement for Solskjaer, former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was also said to be in the mix.

But it is now claimed his name was only mentioned to appease Ronaldo.

CR7 enjoyed great success playing under Zidane, winning La Liga and the Champions League on three occasions.

Ten Hag talks

Rio Ferdinand reckons Erik ten Hag will be getting the lay of the land at Man United from the club’s former personnel before taking the job.

Ferdinand said on his podcast: “He’ll be having conversations. He’ll be speaking to people like Rene (Meulenstein), Robin van Persie, Jaap Stam and Edwin van der Sar about what it is like at Manchester United.

“I know the people who are there right now are working diligently to get a structure in place for the new manager and have a real good go at getting the right talent.

“It’s about that conversation with ten Hag and the people that run the club on how the recruitment is done.

“The key conversation is who is that driven by? Is it the manager who’s incoming or the recruitment staff, saying ‘this is the player, this is the DNA’. These are the conversations I’m sure are happening.”

'Utd chose Lindelof over Van Dijk'

United reportedly signed Victor Lindelof ahead of Virgil van Dijk.

VVD's ex-Southampton team-mate Charlie Austin was 'gobsmacked' when the Dutchman revealed the snub - shortly before he joined Liverpool.

A host of European and Premier League sides were keen to sign Van Dijk back in 2017.

Then-United manager Jose Mourinho was desperate for a centre-half and tracked the ex-Celtic ace for months.

However, the Special One instead bought Lindelof from Benfica, whereas VVD switched to Anfield, winning the Champions League and Prem.

QPR striker Austin told talkSPORT Drive: “I remember at the back end of his Southampton career we were sitting on the bench together at Chelsea away.

“I said to him ‘come on Virgil what’s going on, surely Manchester United must have been in for you?’ They’re a massive club in England.

“He said ‘do you know what, Chaz - in the summer it was between me and Lindelof, and they went for Lindelof’.

“Nobody knows that. He told me on the bench and I couldn’t believe it. I was gobsmacked.”

Sweden ace Lindelof is still at United but has struggled for regular action and with injuries

Utd target Kalvin closer to Leeds deal

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is hopeful of a new deal to stay at the club long-term, despite interest from Manchester United.

The England star, 26, currently earns around £38,000-per-week, but has just two years left on his contract.

It is expected that he would be given a huge pay rise to warn off any potential suitors.

And Phillips is more open to staying at Elland Road than ever, which will be a bitter blow to the Red Devils.

The Yorkshire Pirlo is happy to be back in the first team fold again after an injury-hit campaign.

He also feels positive about Leeds' future following the appointment of Jesse Marsch.

Training sessions have been enjoyable, and he is confident the club will push on and avoid relegation after a run of decent results.

Phillips is determined to commit to his boyhood side before the summer to end any speculation about his future.

Liverpool, Man Utd, and Aston Villa were all linked with him.

While Newcastle are also said to have entered the race to acquire his services.

Nunez boost for Man Utd, Arsenal & Chelsea

Darwin Nunez's new agent will now meet with top European clubs ahead of a £68million summer transfer away from Benfica, according to reports.

The Uruguayan has been in red-hot form in Portugal this season, attracting the interest of plenty of the continent's elite teams.

Premier League trio Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are among those to have taken a liking to the 22-year-old striker.

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Nunez will definitely leave Benfica for £68m this summer.

He claims that the forward now has a new agent that will begin negotiating with other clubs.

Nunez is under contract with Benfica until June 2025.

It's added that he has already been "discussed" by Man United chiefs as a potential target. While Arsenal were reportedly keen in January. Chelsea are believed to have been scouting the prolific ace. And West Ham also tried in January, only to be knocked back.

Man Utd, Real Madrid, PSG & Barca eye Rudiger

Transfer interest in Antonio Rudiger is set to ramp up this week after Chelsea were knocked out of the Champions League.

Rudiger, 29, scored in the second leg against Real Madrid but Chelsea let their 3-0 lead slip and exited the competition.

Now the Spanish giants could rub salt in the wounds by making an approach for Rudiger in the coming days.

The centre-back is out of contract in the summer and there has been a lot of talk about his future with Chelsea desperate to keep hold of him.

Several foreign clubs are keen on Rudiger and are ready to make a move now Chelsea are out of Europe. According to reports, Rudiger was not prepared to decide his future while the Blues remained in the Champions League.

Barcelona have previously held talks with the German's representatives about a possible move.

Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are also said to be interested in Rudiger and might believe now is the right time to make a move.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been monitoring Rudiger's situation but first the club will likely need to sort out their managerial situation.

Erik ten Hag has reportedly verbally agreed to join the Red Devils on a four-year deal.

How Red Devils' loanees are faring

FEATURE: United have an array of talents currently out on loan deals, with some faring better than others, writes GIACOMO PISA.

While a number of young guns went away in an attempt to kickstart their careers others did so in a bid to reignite theirs, having flopped at Old Trafford.

Some left while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was still in charge, while others departed under the orders of Ralf Rangnick. But when they return a new man will be in place, likely to be Ajax gaffer Erik ten Hag.

And how they've fared out on loan could well shape what Ten Hag's plans for their futures are, if he is the man appointed.

Anthony Martial - Sevilla

The French forward initially hit the ground running in Spain, before things quickly turned sour.

Donny van de Beek - Everton

The 24-year-old midfielder managed to start five league games in a row for the Toffees, but picked up a thigh injury earlier this month.

James Garner - Nottingham Forest

Perhaps the most successful of Manchester United's current loanees, Garner is in the midst of a promotion charge with Nottingham Forest.

FOR A FULL VERDICT ON ALL THE PLAYERS BELOW CLICK HERE.

Anthony Martial - Sevilla

Donny van de Beek - Everton

James Garner - Nottingham Forest

Axel Tuanzebe - Napoli

Amad Diallo - Rangers

Tahith Chong - Birmingham City

'United can win title if they sign Kane and Rice'

Just two stellar signings can make United title challengers next season.

That's the claim of ex-Three Lions' midfielder Carlton Palmer - but he reckons that England duo of Spurs striker Harry Kane and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice could be out of reach for the Red Devils.

Incoming Old Trafford boss Erik ten Hag certainly faces a challenging summer transfer window, with doubts over most areas of the team.

And asked if Kane and Rice would make the difference, Palmer told GIVEMESPORT: “Of course.

"They’ve got to be title contenders. I don’t think it’s going to happen.

"They definitely need to strengthen at the back. They definitely need a midfield player, and they definitely need a front player. So, we’ll have to see.”

Wenger wants some throws replaced by kick-ins

Arsene Wenger might have been thrown under the bus in Qatar last month - but he managed to avoid injury and is still seeking to remake football in his own image, writes MARTIN LIPTON.

The former Arsenal boss was the frontman for the dumped biennial World Cup plan.

But Wenger, Fifa’s head of global football development, remains keen on changing the Laws of the game to make football more entertaining.

Wenger’s plans to trial a new “daylight” offside law, giving a huge advantage to the attacking team, have been iced pending the potential introduction of “semi-automated offsides” calibrated near-instantly by skeletal “limb-tracking” technology for the World Cup.

The Frenchman, though, still believes allowing kick-ins instead of throw-ins in the defensive half, if they are within five seconds of the ball going out, will speed up play.

Wenger’s mantra is “one thing at a time” but it is still on his agenda.

Players will choose United over Newcastle

John Barnes doubts any big player of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo's stature will opt to join Newcastle over Man United.

He told BonusCodeBets: "The idea of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in a Newcastle shirt is wrong.

"Because if any of the top players in the world become available, they’ll still go to Liverpool, Manchester City, PSG or Manchester United, before Newcastle."

Ten Hag talks

Rio Ferdinand reckons Erik ten Hag will be getting the lay of the land at Man United from the club's former personnel before taking the job.

Ferdinand said on his podcast: "He’ll be having conversations. He’ll be speaking to people like Rene (Meulenstein), Robin van Persie, Jaap Stam and Edwin van der Sar about what it is like at Manchester United.

“I know the people who are there right now are working diligently to get a structure in place for the new manager and have a real good go at getting the right talent.

“It’s about that conversation with ten Hag and the people that run the club on how the recruitment is done.

“The key conversation is who is that driven by? Is it the manager who’s incoming or the recruitment staff, saying ‘this is the player, this is the DNA’. These are the conversations I’m sure are happening.”

United squad wanted Poch

Man United's players reportedly wanted Mauricio Pochettino to take the reins at the club instead of Erik Ten Hag.

That's according to Manchester Evening News who claim the majority of United's squad called for Poch to be given the job when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was given the boot.

But United's board have gone ahead with the recruitment of Ten Hag without consulting the players, the report added.

Ronaldo 'vetoed' Conte appointment

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly blocked Antonio Conte from becoming Man United's new boss last October.

Ronaldo played a key role in getting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ejected from the United hotseat after the red devils lost 5-0 to Liverpool, according to Manchester Evening News.

And United told Ronaldo they would consider appointing his former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane as Solskjaer's replacement to keep him happy, the report also states.

Ferdinand defends Rudiger

Rio Ferdinand has defended Antonio Rudiger following Chelsea's Champions League exit

Rudiger reacted explosively at full-time when Chelsea crashed out against Real Madrid 5-4 on aggregate.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand backed the Chelsea defender, referencing his own experience of losing big games.

Ferdinand told BT Sport: "You can’t control it. We’ve all been there after big games, I’ve said and done things that you regret.

"I hit walls, I ended up kicking people at times.

"I got done at Chelsea kicking someone by accident, you don’t mean it you just lose your head, you don’t mean anything by it."

Man United's European hopes

John Barnes reckons Man United can still finish fourth in the Prem but reckons they should be challenging for the title.

He told BonusCodeBets: "I was disappointed that the referee had a good time with Carlo.

"I know that Carlo is a gentleman and a nice guy but when I wanted to go and say thank you, I saw him smiling and laughing loud with the opponent’s coach.

"I think this is the very, very wrong time to do this after the final whistle, 126 minutes of a team giving their heart and fighting to the last drop.

"When you go and see a referee smiling and laughing with the other coach, it’s very bad timing. I told him this.”

Neville praises Kalvin Phillips

Gary Neville has given Man United transfer target Kalvin Phillips a glowing review.

Speaking about the Leeds star on Sky Sports, he said: "He runs, he tackles, he passes, he can defend, honestly, he’s fantastic.

“He’s likeable, he also has integrity when he speaks, you like watching him. He runs all day, the stats we see that he produces, the most pressures is a dream.

“The work you have to do as a defender and midfielder at Leeds is unreal but he really sets the tone, he’s a fantastic, fantastic player.”

Rice given career advice

Yaya Toure has told Declan Rice to quit West Ham in order to pursue Champions League football.

Toure told StadiumAstro: "He's doing fantastically well. Maybe one more season but I think he should go to the first big club, one more step, Champions League team for example.

"With respect to West Ham, they're doing fantastically well... but if he wants to get on top of it, I think he should go to a Champions League team where he can make more impact.

"There he's going to improve and there he's going to be top."

Fergie's biggest regret

Rio Ferdinand reckons Sir Alex Ferguson regrets not bringing Karim Benzema to Man United when he was in charge.

Ferdinand told BT Sport after the Frenchman dumped Chelsea out of the Champions League: "The first time I played against him was 2008, and that was the first time I had seen him up close and personal.

"If you see the goal he scored against us, look how many players are around him, but all he needed was one touch, it was all one motion.

“I remember coming off the pitch and Sir Alex Ferguson said, ‘don’t worry, I’m trying to get him’. But with his African connections, and how influential Real Madrid were, he chose them.

“I think, looking back, Sir Alex will believe that is one of his biggest regrets not getting him to sign for the club.”

Ten Hag's demands

Erik Ten Hag wants to bring Ajax assistant Mitchell van der Gaag with him to Old Trafford.

Ten Hag's on the verge of taking the reins at United and would to have his No.2 beside him in the dugout, The Athletic reported.

Der Gaag has previously managed Maritimo, Belensenses, Excelsior and NAC.

Steve Mclaren tipped for assistant role

Man United should bring in former coach Steve Mclaren to be incoming manager Erik Ten Hag's assistant.

That's the opinion of ex-United star Luke Chadwick who told CaughtOffside: "Steve McClaren was at Manchester United when I was there, and he was a fantastic coach.

“He was at the club for one of the most successful periods, he knows the club well and worked under Sir Alex Ferguson for that treble-winning season.

"He’s worked abroad as well with Ten Hag at Twente, and he was at United in a really successful time, so he’s someone who could be ideal to support the new manager."

Pogba contract offer causes division

Man United's mammoth new contract proposal to Paul Pogba has reportedly infuriated his team-mates.

The offer, reported by The Mirror, will make Pogba the highest earner at Old Trafford - above Cristiano Ronaldo who's on £450,000-a-week.

A source speaking to The Mirror alleged: "Some of the players think it’s out of order he could be getting twice as much as they’re when he hardly starts a game and talks about leaving all the time."

Rush slams Ronaldo

Liverpool legend Ian Rush has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for his actions involving a young Everton fan.

Rush told Gambling.com: "I love Cristiano Ronaldo – he’s a great professional and one of the best players there’s ever been – so it was disappointing to see him take out his frustration on a young Everton fan at the weekend.

"He was clearly frustrated by a number of things – United had just lost and he looked to have picked up a knock too – but that’s no excuse for an idol to react in the way he did."

Christ gift for Ten Hag

Man United are lining up a summer move for Christopher Nkunku, according to reports.

Ralf Rangnick is a huge admirer of the RB Leipzig ace, and could seek to leave him as a welcome gift for new boss Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have reportedly reached a "verbal agreement" with the Dutchman to take over ahead of next season.

And he will want to bolster his squad in order to close the considerable gap with Manchester City and Liverpool.

According to Sky in Germany, Rangnick is a huge fan of Nkunku and has added him to United's summer shortlist.

Rio Ferdinand loses voice

Luka Modric proved age is just a number with another stunning Champions League performance for Real Madrid against Chelsea, capped off by an outrageous assist.

The 36-year-old veteran played a ball so good to set up Rodrygo to score it caused Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand to “lose his voice”.

The pass was so good it left Ferdinand “screaming”, with the former defender telling BT Sport: “This pass from Luka Modric is why I lost my voice today!

“That’s illegal, that.

“I was screaming, Luka, Muka, whatever his name was. Phenomenal.”

Rooney's relief

Wayne Rooney his wife Coleen are breathing a sigh of relief after travellers who set up camp next to their £20million mansion have finally been ordered to leave.

It was located just three fields away from Wayne and Coleen’s 40-acre “Morrison’s Mansion” in Mobberley, Cheshire.

The council initially blocked plans for a traveller site after it received over 1,000 letters of objection from residents.

But Michael Maloney, who describes himself as a member of the Irish travelling community, moved onto the land anyway and then applied for retrospective planning permission.

Just months later Mr Maloney was handed a suspended prison sentence for ignoring an injunction barring him from developing the land.

A three-day public inquiry was then held at the beginning of March this year after the family appealed the council’s decision.

Planning inspectors have now given them 12 months to leave the site in a final ruling.