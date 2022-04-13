ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Edwina Currie says she doesn't care that Boris Johnson broke the rules

By Elaine McCallig
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Former Tory MP Edwina Currie has said that she doesn’t care that Boris Johnson broke the rules as what matters are “the results we get from our politicians”.

Johnson made history yesterday by becoming the first prime minister to have broken the law (or perhaps - the first to get caught...) after being slapped with a fine over Downing Street lockdown parties.

His wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were also ordered to pay up after the Metropolitan Police issued fixed penalty notices.

In the wake of renewed pleas for Sue Gray’s report to be published in full and amid fresh calls for Johnson’s resignation , Currie told Good Morning Britain : “I don’t care, I really don’t care.

“What matters for me and what matters for millions of people in this country is the results we get from our politicians.

“The results we get from Boris are pretty good.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

She added: “Last week we had a by-election here in the High Peak and we took a seat from Labour which means we’ve taken control of the borough from Labour.

“Everybody had an opportunity to express their viewpoint, and what happened was we won the seat, we actually won it, that’s what’s happening.”

Host Richard Madeley said he “admired her frankness” but questioned what that says about where we are today.

Currie isn’t the only Conservative to defend the prime minister following yesterday’s bombshell.

MP Michael Fabricant yesterday said he didn’t believe the prime minister would have thought he was breaking the law, and compared the alleged festivities to teachers and nurses having a “quiet drink” in a staff room after a “very very long shift”.

Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogg - also defended him , and seemingly attempted to bat away criticism by stating that “there is a war on”.

Not all Tories are on Johnson’s side , however.

When asked if he thought Johnson’s position was untenable, backbench MP Nigel Mills said: “Yeah, I think for a prime minister in office to be given a fine and accept it and pay it for breaking the laws that he introduced… is just an impossible position.

“We have every right to expect higher standards of people making these laws… so the idea that he can survive having broken one and accepted he has broken [it], I just think is impossible.”

Both Johnson and Sunak apologised on Tuesday and confirmed they had paid the fines imposed by the Metropolitan Police.

But they resisted calls for their resignations – insisting they were keen to now get on with the job.

Hmph.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

I feel fined! Ringo Starr's granddaughter, 36, is ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown but asks if she will be let off if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules

Ringo Starr's granddaughter was ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown - but has asked if the fine can be 'overturned if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules', a court has heard. Tatia Starkey, 36, who is the daughter of Ringo’s son Zak,...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Boris Johnson ‘mortified’ at Covid fine, says Grant Shapps

Boris Johnson is “mortified” after breaking Covid rules by having had a birthday gathering in the cabinet room but is “human”, one of his cabinet ministers has said. Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, was sent out to defend the prime minister after Johnson and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, were given fixed-penalty notices by police.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'My wife is an A&E doctor and I can assure you that didn't happen': Sky News' Mark Austin clashes with Michael Fabricant in Partygate interview after Tory MP claimed nurses had work drinks in lockdown

Sky News anchor Mark Austin tonight hit back at a Tory MP who claimed nurses had work drinks during lockdown amid a discussion over Boris Johnson and his fine for breaching restrictions. The Prime Minister, wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were among more than 30 more recipients of fixed-penalty...
U.K.
The Guardian

The stench of entitlement is now oozing from Rishi Sunak’s home as well as Boris Johnson’s

During the furore about who picked up the bill for the lavish makeover of the prime minister’s flat, the chancellor’s people made a big thing of declaring that there was no risk of Rishi Sunak generating a stink such as wallpapergate. The Treasury released a statement pointedly letting it be known that Mr Sunak had paid for the refurbishment of his family quarters in Downing Street from his own deep pockets. Shortly afterwards, an admiring Tory MP chuckled to me: “Rishi is rich enough to buy his wallpaper himself.”
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Michael Fabricant
Person
Edwina Currie
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Nigel Mills
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Richard Madeley
The Independent

Partygate: Tory MP Fabricant claims ‘many nurses and teachers’ also broke law

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant has attempted to defend Boris Johnson for breaking his own lockdown laws by suggesting “many teachers and nurses” also broke the rules.The MP for Lichfield rushed to justify Mr Johnson’s breaches of Covid law - at a surprise birthday party thrown for him by wife Carrie and No 10 staff - by claiming the prime minister was not aware at the time that he was breaking the law.Mr Fabricant compared Mr Johnson’s actions, for which he was fined by police on Tuesday, as being like “many teachers and nurses who after a very, very...
POLITICS
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mom To Award Harry And Meghan Markle Jubilee Medals Just To Meet Lilibet? Royal Reported To Lose A Title This Weekend

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly desperate to meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the U.K., on Feb. 6, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the celebration plans earlier this year, which include a "once-in-a-generation show" combining the best British ceremonial splendor and pageantry with cutting-edge artistic and technological displays.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Boris Johnson wants first ‘illegal’ migrants flown to Rwanda in six weeks

The Prime Minister wants to see the first migrants handed a ‘one-way ticket’ to Rwanda flown out in roughly six weeks as the Government battles to curb Channel crossings.Boris Johnson is reportedly keen for the first flight carrying those deemed to have arrived in the UK illegally – including those taking to the water to embark on the perilous journey in small boats – to leave late next month, marking the start of plans to move thousands within the next few years.But the Government is braced for the widely criticised plans to be challenged in the courts, which could prove...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The Metropolitan Police#Labour
The Guardian

I told Boris Johnson about my husband’s Covid death and saw not a flicker of compassion

On Saturday 26 September 2020, I married Steve, my partner of 11 years. It was a small gathering sandwiched between the spring and autumn lockdowns, with just two witnesses in the register office. We put a marquee outside the house so that later in the evening we could celebrate with our families and friends. It was cold, but the champagne helped. Only three weeks later, Steve died of Covid. We never would have dreamed that as we mourned, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who have been given fixed-penalty notices today, would be carelessly breaking their own lockdown rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Jacob Rees-Mogg thinks PM shouldn't be criticised because 'there is a war on'

Jacob Rees-Mogg has defended Boris Johnson over his Partygate fine because of the war in Ukraine.Writing on Twitter, Rees-Mogg responded to Johnson's statement apologising for attending an event in June 2020 in which he was "ambushed with a cake" while households weren't allowed to mix indoors socially, and said Johnson "provides the leadership the nation needs" during Russia's war with Ukraine.He wrote: "This ought to close this matter. There is a war on and the prime minister, supported by the chancellor, provides the leadership the nation needs." This ought to close this matter....
POLITICS
Indy100

Comedian Munya Chawawa parodies Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson receiving Partygate fines

The hardest working man in viral comedy is at it again, and this time Munya Chawawa is parodying Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson receiving Partygate fines.The prime minister and the chancellor were two of the people to receive fixed penalty notices this week for an event that took place in June 2020. It comes as 30 more FPNs were issued in relation to breaches of Covid-19 laws at Downing Street and Whitehall parties, bringing the total to more than 50.The #BorisOut hashtag was trending within moments of the story breaking this week with reactions aplenty, and it was only a...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Indy100

Dan Stevens' epic takedown of Boris Johnson on The One Show was an iconic TV moment

Dan Stevens' takedown of Boris Johnson should be compulsory viewing.Speaking on The One Show, the actor was asked to tell viewers about a new series called Gaslit he is starring in about Richard Nixon and the Watergate scandal. But he took hosts by surprise by using the opportunity to make a political point.He started by saying: “What you’ve got is a criminal for a leader who is wrapped in a messy war, embroiled in a stupid scandal and surrounded by ambitious idiots and really should resign."He then paused and said: "I’m sorry that’s the intro to Boris Johnson.” The moment...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Nadine Dorries's defence of Boris Johnson completely backfired

Since the news broke that the prime minister would be fined in the wake of Partygate, several MPs have spoken out in his defence. And to no one’s surprise, one of the first MPs to raise their head above the parapet was Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries. In a tweet, she said: “PM has been clear about what happened on 19th June 2020 & offered a full apology. It was a brief gathering in the Cabinet Room, less than 10 minutes during a busy working day. “PM is at his best when delivering on the priorities of the British people which...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Minister says Boris Johnson is 'confident' he won't be fined by police and have to resign over Partygate - as a senior Tory puts pressure on Scotland Yard to speed up its probe and 'draw a line' under the affair

Boris Johnson is 'confident' of escaping a police fine over Partygate and having to resign, a senior minister has said. Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden made the comments as figures within the Government put pressure on Scotland Yard to wrap up its investigation into alleged law-breaking in Westminster during lockdown.
POLITICS
Indy100

The Times broke Partygate in June 2020 and didn't even realise

When ITV first revealed the news that Boris Johnson might have attended a lockdown breaching birthday event in June 2020, it triggered a chain of events.The story - of the PM, his wife, the interior designer, Lulu Lytle and others, eating cake, singing happy birthday, and chowing down on picnic food from M&S when households were forbidden from mixing socially - angered the nation, launched this "ambushed with a cake" meme and helped trigger a police investigation into a number of events alleged to have happened in Downing Street during lockdown.This chain of events culminated yesterday when Johnson and chancellor...
U.K.
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy