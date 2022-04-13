ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

OU morning news: Norman officials seek federal funding for bridges and other construction projects

By Makenna Buckskin, engagement editor
Oklahoma Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorman officials seek federal funding to restore damaged bridges, create pedestrian-friendly city. As Normanites prepare for traffic through construction, Norman officials seek federal funding to repair and rebuild bridges and create a more pedestrian-friendly city with additional sidewalks and bike lanes. Construction is expected to affect traffic across Norman for up...

www.oudaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oklahoma Daily

OU morning news: Remembering Michael F. Price

Michael F. Price, OU benefactor and business college namesake, dies at 70 after lengthy illness. Michael F. Price, a 1973 OU business administration graduate and successful investor, died Sunday, March 13. Price, 70, died peacefully in his sleep after a lengthy illness, according to Bloomberg. OU President Joseph Harroz said in a release that Price was an extraordinary friend and benefactor, and his generosity transformed OU at the College of Business and across campus. Price made a historic $18 million gift to the College of Business Administration in 1997, which led to the OU Board of Regents naming the college after him. The gift was the largest single gift to a public university and higher education institution in Oklahoma at the time.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU morning news: Norman City Council opposes turnpike plans

Norman City Council passes resolution opposing turnpike plans, unanimously supports resistance. During its Tuesday meeting, the Norman City Council unanimously passed a resolution expressing opposition to the ACCESS Oklahoma Kickapoo Turnpike extension and an ordinance increasing water line connection charges for new connections. Following several residents speaking out against the turnpike and the organization of the Pike Off OTA group, Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Holman presented the idea of passing a resolution similar to one in 1999 opposing a turnpike extension at the March 9 council meeting.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU morning news: Norman residents rally against turnpike plans

Norman residents rally at state Capitol opposing turnpike plans, seeks to bring accountability to OTA. Hundreds of Normanites and residents from cities surrounding Norman flooded into the fourth floor of the Oklahoma Capitol Rotunda Wednesday, armed with shouts of "go away, OTA" that echoed through the halls, stretching into the Senate and House of Representative chambers. Their signs reflected worries of losing their homes to a turnpike, proposed to cut straight through the rural east side of Norman and extend along Indian Hills Road. Blindsided by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's announcement, residents brought their emotions to the lawmakers.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Stillwater, OK
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
Government
State
Texas State
Norman, OK
Education
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Ahead of SEC transition, Sooners’ athletics department seeks bids for new LED lighting at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

OU’s athletic department is seeking bids for lighting replacements at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, The Daily learned from a request for proposal posted by the university this week. The university noted it wants all of the current lights to be replaced with LED fixtures. The proposal includes the desire...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
KOCO

Strong to severe storms moving into Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — There is a risk for severe storms in Oklahoma on Monday. 7:10 p.m. Monday Update: As of 7:10 p.m., there are no longer any tornado warnings in southern Oklahoma. There are some severe thunderstorm warnings east of Tishomingo and Madill. 6:55 p.m. Monday Update: Southern Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Take a Terrifying Tour of the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma!

At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in all of Oklahoma. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
GUTHRIE, OK
KHQ Right Now

Tornadoes rip across Texas and Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries and widespread damage in areas near Austin and Dallas, officials said. The storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds.
OKLAHOMA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Oklahoma hospital to undergo $150M expansion

Muskogee (Okla.) Medical Center Authority, Tulsa, Okla.-based Saint Francis Health System and the city of Muskogee have come to an agreement to build a $150 million expansion on the medical center, local news outlet KJRH reported March 17. The new tower will add 125 beds, medical-surgical inpatient rooms, critical care...
MUSKOGEE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Gymnastics#Federal Funding#Softball#Senate#Ou Faculty#Student Affairs#Sooners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
KRMG

Oklahoma food bank receives massive ham donation

TULSA, Okla. — Two grocery retailers donated hundreds of hams to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Corporation and Brookshire Grocery Company, under the Reasor’s banner, presented the donation at the Reasor’s on East 15th Street and South Lewis Avenue in midtown Tulsa.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy