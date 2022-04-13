ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Staying windy and cooler, high fire danger Wednesday

By Erica Meyer
 2 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is breezy and much colder, thanks to a cold front moving across the state. Temperatures have dropped to freezing and below for all of northern New Mexico, and southern NM is in the 30s and 40s. Wear the warmer layers, as high temperatures will also stay about fifteen degrees cooler than normal, only topping out in the 40s and 50s in northern NM.

Wind remains an issue Wednesday, especially for firefighters battling the McBride, Hermit’s Peak and Big Hole fires. Winds will shift in from the west/northwest. This will cause a shift in fire activity and direction of spread. The winds will be gusty at around 25-60 mph, with the highest winds along and east of the central mountain chain. High wind warnings will be in effect for the Sandia Mountains and central highlands, where 60 mph gusts are expected. Wind advisories will be in effect for east/northeast NM, where 50 mph wind gusts are expected. At the sites of the three wildfires, winds will gust at about 35-50 mph. The Metro will see winds at about 35-40 mph. All of the state will be under red flag warnings, due to critical fire weather and danger. Do your part to stop human induced wildfires.

