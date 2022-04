Without getting too mushy about it, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ defeat of the Los Angeles Clippers at Target Center on Tuesday night was a cleansing of the ever-present specter of buffoonery and woe that has perpetually shrouded this basketball franchise. It was a ratification of legitimacy, a high-stakes win that demonstrated how grit and glitz do not have to be oil and water but can become a compound that greases the flow of a team’s competence and community and serves as a liniment in the deep tissue of a team’s collective confidence.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO