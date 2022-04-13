Health News – Meningococcal disease outbreak warning

Ticks carrying a rare virus that can make humans sick have been found recently in six states, according to a study released Wednesday. The ticks found to be carrying the virus, called a lone star tick, were discovered in Georgia by researchers at Emory University. The ticks are common in Georgia and other states across the South and Midwest, but the ones found by the researchers were carrying a virus called the Heartland virus.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The newest coronavirus (COVID-19) variant — BA.2 — has made its presence known in the Northeast, and is now considered the dominant strain of the virus in the United States, but what do medical experts know about it?. Here’s a short list of...
If you’re suffering from an upset stomach, you might be wondering if COVID-19 is to blame. But another common virus could be causing your symptoms. WebMD says U.S. outbreaks of norovirus, which is commonly referred to as the “stomach flu,” have “risen dramatically” since January 2022. Other news headlines are also claiming that norovirus cases have been on the rise in the U.S.
A contagious virus has been spreading across dog populations recently, prompting worries about what this could mean for man’s best friend. The news: A recent outbreak of Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex — also known as “kennel cough” or “canine cough” — has been hitting parts of Florida, per USA Today.
Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
The number of new Covid-19 cases continues to decline in the last couple of weeks after America set new record high numbers on a daily basis in January driven by the Omicron, the most contagious variant since the pandemic began. Currently, United States has one of the best vaccination rates with more than 254 million people vaccinated with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccines representing 76.8% of the US population.
White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned about the potential for the reinstatement of COVID-19 restrictions in the U.S. In an interview on the BBC's "Sunday Morning," Fauci said U.S. residents "need to be prepared for the possibility" of restrictions being put back into place. Presenter...
A WARNING a Victorian disease could return due to Covid has been issued by health chiefs. Tuberculosis cases have been creeping up in recent years - rising seven per cent last year. The disease can be fatal if untreated, with an expert warning it "remains a serious public health issue...
PEOPLE have been told to stay away from hospitals if they are showing symptoms of norovirus. Cases have risen in recent weeks, with some UK trusts urging caution as medics take care of people with Covid and the winter vomiting bug. Around 400 beds have been taken up in two...
Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection spread through inhaling tiny droplets from the coughs or sneezes of an infected person. People are being urged not to dismiss a cough as Covid after figures showed a rise in tuberculosis (TB) cases. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the decline in TB...
According to The Sun, there have been scarlet fever outbreaks in various schools and kindergartens in northwest England. The disease was still one of the most common causes of death in young children at the beginning of the last century, but can now be treated well in most cases. What...
The Omicron COVID-19 variant can cause croup in young children, including severe cases that require hospitalization and intensive care, a new study shows. "The relatively high hospitalization rate and the large number of medication doses our COVID-19 croup patients required suggests that COVID-19 might cause more severe croup compared to other viruses," said study co-author Dr. Ryan Brewster, who is in the combined pediatrics residency program at Boston Children's Hospital and Boston Medical Center.
WASHINGTON — A likely rise in U.S. covid-19 cases probably won’t amount to a full-scale surge or prompt a renewal of widespread restrictions, one of President Joe Biden’s top advisers said. “The bottom line is we likely will see an uptick in cases, as we’ve seen in...
Federal officials in the United States are investigating a multi-state outbreak of norovirus infections traced to raw oysters from Canada. As of April 6, more than 90 illnesses had been reported from 13 states, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington.
Norovirus is on the rise in schools and nurseries, with outbreaks doubling in the space of a week.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is warning people to take action to limit the spread of the vomiting bug as infections also rise in care homes.It comes after the latest data from the government agency, which monitors outbreaks, shows norovirus outbreaks more than doubled in the second week of March compared to the first.UKHSA said the increase was primarily down to increased outbreaks in educational settings, which accounted for 54 per cent of outbreaks, and care homes which accounted for 38 per...
PARENTS have been warned to keep babies away from people with colds to avoid a life-threatening bug. The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) says RSV can be dangerous for little ones. It says ideally, people with colds should stay away from newborn babies, premature babies, children under two years...
A mysterious new virus believed to be carried by ticks is spreading across the United States and now has been confirmed in a neighboring state. What's unsettling is how little is really known about this virus. With warmer weather on the way and regular outdoor activities about to resume, it's...
Outbreaks of norovirus in schools and nurseries have more than doubled in a fortnight, official figures show. There were 113 outbreaks - defined as at least two cases - of the highly infectious vomiting bug in educational settings in the two weeks to March 13, up from 50 a fortnight earlier.
Public health officials are warning restaurants and retailers not to serve or sell potentially contaminated raw oysters linked to a norovirus outbreak that's sickened at least 91 people in more than a dozen U.S. states and 279 more in Canada. Possibly tainted raw oysters harvested in British Columbia, Canada, were...
