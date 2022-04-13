ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

The photos that revealed smiling toddler's hidden cancer: Unusual white 'glow' in one-year-old boy's eye turned out to be sign of deadly tumour

By Emily Craig
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

These are the images that — unbeknownst to his parents at the time — revealed a one-year-old boy had a rare and deadly tumour.

Smiling Cillian Coyles can be seen with an unusual white glow in his left pupil in a family photo taken last summer.

His mother Leonnie Ord, 33, from Tyne and Wear, dismissed it as light reflecting in his eye.

But just one month later the family were told his 'cat's eye' was caused by a type of cancer that strikes as few as 40 newborns in the UK every year.

Doctors who diagnosed Cillian with retinoblastoma, a tumour in the retina that can be seen through the pupil, which kills one per cent of sufferers.

Cillian is undergoing targeted chemotherapy to shrink the tumour and has been left blind in the affected eye.

Ms Ord, a social worker, is now urging other parents to watch out for this early sign of the cancer.

The mother-of-two said: 'Essentially that happy, smiling picture of him hides a secret that can be deadly if it's not caught in time.

'If you see anything different with your child's eye, you need to get it checked out.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FgMgc_0f7sMvKv00
Leonnie Ord, 33, from Tyne and Wear, first noticed a glow over her one-year-old son Cillian Coyles' left pupil last summer but dismissed it as the light reflecting in his eye. Pictures from September (above) show a faint white reflection in his eye and Ms Ord, a social worker, is urging other parents to watch out for this early sign of the cancer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rhNwD_0f7sMvKv00
A photo of Cillian, taken using flash in December (above), three months after his diagnosis, shows an unmistakable circular glow covering his pupil
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DWDmA_0f7sMvKv00
Cillian was officially diagnosed with the cancer at Birmingham Children's Hospital
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29X2ZF_0f7sMvKv00
The toddler is now undergoing targeted chemotherapy, including intravitreal chemotherapy eye injections, which shrinks the tumour

She added: 'Every change in the eye doesn't mean that it could be cancer but if we'd spotted and got Cillian checked sooner he could have potentially still had his sight in his left eye, we just don't know.'

Ms Ord told how she first saw a glow in August that would come and go in Cillian's left pupil.

But by October it had become more prominent. She said: 'Then I started to notice it a little bit more and we moved to a house, which had a lot more light.

'It was a white glow over all his pupil, it was as if he had a cat's eye.

WHAT IS RETINOBLASTOMA?

Retinoblastoma is a rare type of eye cancer that can affect young children, usually under the age of 5.

Its symptoms include an unusual white reflection in the pupil, a squint, a red or inflamed eye and poor vision.

Retinoblastoma happens when retina eye cells — which are supposed to grow very quickly and then stop growing during a baby's early development — continue to grow and form a cancer.

Depending on the size of the tumour. If it is small, laser and freezing treatments that aim to destroy the tumour will be carried out.

If it is larger, youngsters may undergo surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Some children may suffer sight loss or need to have their eye removed.

Between 40 and 50 cases of retinoblastoma are diagnosed in the UK every year.

The figure equates to one in 15,000 to 20,000 newborns.

Around four in 10 cases are diagnosed in the first year of life and incidence rates drop to a very low rate after five years of age.

Around two-thirds of retinoblastomas are diagnosed in one eye only.

More than nine in 10 cases are detected early and cured before the cancer spreads outside the eyeball.

Source: NHS, Children with Cancer UK

'When it started becoming more prominent and I was looking down at him I could see this white looking back at me, which now I know is the tumour in his eye.

'I'd mentioned it to my partner Gary who hadn't seen it and we went a week and I was asking "can you see that? Come and have a look at that" and then he started noticing.

'So we knew there was something there that needed to be checked.'

She contacted her GP and optician before turning to A&E in October.

Cillian was referred to a paediatrician eye doctor, who revealed that he had become blind in his left eye due to the tumour pressing on his optic nerve.

Retinoblastoma happens when retina eye cells — which are supposed to grow very quickly and then stop growing during a baby's early development — continue to grow and form a cancer.

When the tumour forms, light reflects off the cancer's white surface, causing the child's dilated pupil to appear white in flash photos or dim light.

Between 40 and 50 cases of retinoblastoma are diagnosed in the UK every year, equating to one in 15,000 to 20,000 newborns.

Two days after their appointment, the couple travelled to Birmingham Children's Hospital where Cillian was officially diagnosed with the cancer.

Ms Ord said: 'When I was starting to Google it, I went from cataracts to cancer. I'd gone from one end of the scale to the other.

'I knew that it was something, but I would never have guessed that it would have been cancer. So that obviously frightened the life out of me and I couldn't sleep that night.

'Before we got down to Birmingham, we kind of accepted that we thought he was going to be diagnosed with cancer.

'My main worries were that he was going to lose his little personality, hair and he was going to be really poorly. They were three things that I just couldn't get out of my head.'

Ms Ord went through pictures and videos of Cillian since he was born and just found one clip from last September where the tumour was visible.

The footage shows a faint white reflection in his eye while photos taken of him just three months later using flash show an unmistakable circular glow covering his pupil.

The toddler is now undergoing targeted chemotherapy, including intravitreal chemotherapy — when anti-cancer drugs are injected directly into the eye — which shrinks the tumour.

Ms Ord said: 'The way that they described it is that the research had come along massively, but if Cillian had presented five years ago his eye would have been removed straight away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mQNsr_0f7sMvKv00
Leonnie Ord, a social worker, pictured with her son Cillian Coyles and daughter Aoife Coyles, and fiance Gary Coyles, a youth offending case manager

'We were told that his chemo was going to stop and that they were really happy with it and at the next check, his chemo needed to restart again.

'The chemo has started to toxify the healthy part of his eye, so they're going to have to treat that now as well.

'When he was first diagnosed they talked about it being a rollercoaster and we didn't quite understand what that meant until these past few months because it's very much ups and downs.'

The family set up a JustGiving page to raise funds for the Childhood Eye Cancer Trust — raising nearly £7,000 so far — and are doing activities throughout the year, including taking part in the Great North Run in September, to further boost funds.

And the are urging others to be on alert for the tell-tale signs of retinoblastoma.

Ms Ord said: 'If you see anything different with your child's eye, you need to get it checked out.

'If you notice something with your friend's child's eye or if you see a photo on Facebook, don't be frightened to alert that parent.

'Because as a parent you would rather be scared for a week waiting for an appointment than it being too late and your child losing their eye or sight, or the cancer has spread.

'Every change in the eye doesn't mean that it could be cancer but if we'd spotted and got Cillian checked sooner he could have potentially still had his sight in his left eye, we just don't know.'

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Mother didn't know she was pregnant until she spotted her son's tiny arm in a hospital toilet bowl: 23-year-old says she thought her excruciating stomach ache was just constipation

A student who had no idea she was even pregnant until she gave birth in a hospital toilet after being admitted with stomach pains has welcomed her 'miracle' baby. Lalene Malik was rushed to A&E at Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow, London, by her family after suffering an excruciating stomach ache at home in Greenford, west London, on March 26.
WORLD
womenworking.com

Woman’s Warning After ‘Normal’ Symptom Turned Out to Be Ovarian Cancer

In June 2021, Amy Weirick, 60, experienced post-menopausal bleeding and clotting intermittently for about a week. After being in menopause for a decade, Weirick knew something was wrong. “It felt like pelvic congestion feeling, it just felt weird,” she said in a TODAY interview. “I would come home and crash...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Childhood Cancer#Eye Doctor#Eye Surgery
Daily Mail

Maternity scandal deepens as report is predicted to reveal that TWO HUNDRED babies who died in NHS unit might have lived

Two hundred babies might have survived had better care been provided, a landmark report into the NHS’s worst ever maternity scandal is expected to reveal today. Dozens more suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the poor care provided by Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust over almost two decades. At least 12 mothers died while giving birth.
WORLD
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
The Independent

Baby girl dies after being attacked in family home by dog bought a week ago

A toddler has died after being attacked by a dog at her home in St Helens.Merseyside Police said officers received a report at 3.50pm on Monday that a child had been attacked by a dog in Bidston Avenue, Blackbrook.Emergency workers attended and the 17-month-old child was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.The dog was handed over to the police at the home and has been put down.Police said the animal would be subject to further forensic examinations to determine its breed and whether it was a legal breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act.Detective inspector Lisa Milligan said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'It was either take them off, or I died': Father-of-six, 50, suffers PTSD after he had to have BOTH his legs amputated when he got Covid – but says 'I still beat the virus'

A father-of-six who had both of his legs amputated after testing positive for Covid on the first day of lockdown suffers from PTSD and still has nightmares about the procedure 'three or four times a week'. Scott Green, 50, was rushed to hospital after falling ill on March 24, 2020...
MENTAL HEALTH
Shreveport Magazine

Little boy, who was left in pain and struggled to walk after a tick bite, turned out to have a high-risk neuroblastoma that had already spread to other parts of the body

The 3-year-old boy, who was left in pain after a tick bite, turned out to have a high-risk neuroblastoma. His parents said that the boy complained of pain in his legs, and was struggling with walking, high temperatures and night sweats. The boy’s family said that at the point of diagnosis, their 3-year-old son was given just a 50% chance of long-term survival. While there was no connection between the tick bite and the disease itself, the boy’s mother said that the timing was a very lucky coincidence.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Bride, 26, who battered her own mother, 47, with stiletto and spent wedding night in cell 'is cut out' of her will 'so she can't get her hands on homes and caravan'

A bridezilla who attacked her own mother with a stiletto when a brawl erupted at her wedding reception has been cut out of the family will, it emerged today. Claire Goodbrand, 26, pleaded guilty to assault this week after the incredible bust up in which she seized her mother Cherry-Ann Lindsay, 47, by the hair before putting her hands around her throat - leaving the grandmother fearing for her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shaken mum reveals heart-stopping moment a stranger was forced to save her four-year-old son left UNRESTRAINED on a ride at the Sydney Royal Easter Show - as the operator sat and watched

A shaken mother has revealed how a total stranger was forced to help her son down from a popular children's ride after he was left unrestrained in his seat. Sky Boustani Curtis watched on in horror as the near disaster unfolded on the 'Free Fall' ride at Sydney's Easter Show on Sunday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

336K+
Followers
30K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy