The photos that revealed smiling toddler's hidden cancer: Unusual white 'glow' in one-year-old boy's eye turned out to be sign of deadly tumour

These are the images that — unbeknownst to his parents at the time — revealed a one-year-old boy had a rare and deadly tumour.

Smiling Cillian Coyles can be seen with an unusual white glow in his left pupil in a family photo taken last summer.

His mother Leonnie Ord, 33, from Tyne and Wear, dismissed it as light reflecting in his eye.

But just one month later the family were told his 'cat's eye' was caused by a type of cancer that strikes as few as 40 newborns in the UK every year.

Doctors who diagnosed Cillian with retinoblastoma, a tumour in the retina that can be seen through the pupil, which kills one per cent of sufferers.

Cillian is undergoing targeted chemotherapy to shrink the tumour and has been left blind in the affected eye.

Ms Ord, a social worker, is now urging other parents to watch out for this early sign of the cancer.

The mother-of-two said: 'Essentially that happy, smiling picture of him hides a secret that can be deadly if it's not caught in time.

'If you see anything different with your child's eye, you need to get it checked out.'

She added: 'Every change in the eye doesn't mean that it could be cancer but if we'd spotted and got Cillian checked sooner he could have potentially still had his sight in his left eye, we just don't know.'

Ms Ord told how she first saw a glow in August that would come and go in Cillian's left pupil.

But by October it had become more prominent. She said: 'Then I started to notice it a little bit more and we moved to a house, which had a lot more light.

'It was a white glow over all his pupil, it was as if he had a cat's eye.

WHAT IS RETINOBLASTOMA?

Retinoblastoma is a rare type of eye cancer that can affect young children, usually under the age of 5.

Its symptoms include an unusual white reflection in the pupil, a squint, a red or inflamed eye and poor vision.

Retinoblastoma happens when retina eye cells — which are supposed to grow very quickly and then stop growing during a baby's early development — continue to grow and form a cancer.

Depending on the size of the tumour. If it is small, laser and freezing treatments that aim to destroy the tumour will be carried out.

If it is larger, youngsters may undergo surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Some children may suffer sight loss or need to have their eye removed.

Between 40 and 50 cases of retinoblastoma are diagnosed in the UK every year.

The figure equates to one in 15,000 to 20,000 newborns.

Around four in 10 cases are diagnosed in the first year of life and incidence rates drop to a very low rate after five years of age.

Around two-thirds of retinoblastomas are diagnosed in one eye only.

More than nine in 10 cases are detected early and cured before the cancer spreads outside the eyeball.

Source: NHS, Children with Cancer UK

'When it started becoming more prominent and I was looking down at him I could see this white looking back at me, which now I know is the tumour in his eye.

'I'd mentioned it to my partner Gary who hadn't seen it and we went a week and I was asking "can you see that? Come and have a look at that" and then he started noticing.

'So we knew there was something there that needed to be checked.'

She contacted her GP and optician before turning to A&E in October.

Cillian was referred to a paediatrician eye doctor, who revealed that he had become blind in his left eye due to the tumour pressing on his optic nerve.

Two days after their appointment, the couple travelled to Birmingham Children's Hospital where Cillian was officially diagnosed with the cancer.

Ms Ord said: 'When I was starting to Google it, I went from cataracts to cancer. I'd gone from one end of the scale to the other.

'I knew that it was something, but I would never have guessed that it would have been cancer. So that obviously frightened the life out of me and I couldn't sleep that night.

'Before we got down to Birmingham, we kind of accepted that we thought he was going to be diagnosed with cancer.

'My main worries were that he was going to lose his little personality, hair and he was going to be really poorly. They were three things that I just couldn't get out of my head.'

Ms Ord went through pictures and videos of Cillian since he was born and just found one clip from last September where the tumour was visible.

The footage shows a faint white reflection in his eye while photos taken of him just three months later using flash show an unmistakable circular glow covering his pupil.

The toddler is now undergoing targeted chemotherapy, including intravitreal chemotherapy — when anti-cancer drugs are injected directly into the eye — which shrinks the tumour.

Ms Ord said: 'The way that they described it is that the research had come along massively, but if Cillian had presented five years ago his eye would have been removed straight away.

Leonnie Ord, a social worker, pictured with her son Cillian Coyles and daughter Aoife Coyles, and fiance Gary Coyles, a youth offending case manager

'We were told that his chemo was going to stop and that they were really happy with it and at the next check, his chemo needed to restart again.

'The chemo has started to toxify the healthy part of his eye, so they're going to have to treat that now as well.

'When he was first diagnosed they talked about it being a rollercoaster and we didn't quite understand what that meant until these past few months because it's very much ups and downs.'

The family set up a JustGiving page to raise funds for the Childhood Eye Cancer Trust — raising nearly £7,000 so far — and are doing activities throughout the year, including taking part in the Great North Run in September, to further boost funds.

And the are urging others to be on alert for the tell-tale signs of retinoblastoma.

Ms Ord said: 'If you see anything different with your child's eye, you need to get it checked out.

'If you notice something with your friend's child's eye or if you see a photo on Facebook, don't be frightened to alert that parent.

'Because as a parent you would rather be scared for a week waiting for an appointment than it being too late and your child losing their eye or sight, or the cancer has spread.

'Every change in the eye doesn't mean that it could be cancer but if we'd spotted and got Cillian checked sooner he could have potentially still had his sight in his left eye, we just don't know.'