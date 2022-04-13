ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springerville, AZ

Apache-Sitgreaves Forests to host artists-in-residency program this summer

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests will host an artists-in-residency program this summer to foster more personal connections between people and public lands. Forest...

Devils Lake Daily Journal

State parks seek applicants for Artist in Residency Program

NORTH DAKOTA - The North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department and the North Dakota Council on the Arts are accepting applications for the Artist in Residency program. The Artist in Residency program offers artists the opportunity to stay and work in unique environments where they’ll draw inspiration from the state parks, demonstrate their skills and assist park visitors of all ages in connecting art with the outdoors.
LIFESTYLE
Midland Daily News

Artists sought for fall art residency in Thompsonville

THOMPSONVILLE — The Michigan Legacy Art Park in Thompsonville is seeking artists for a residency program set for fall. The 2022 David Barr annual residency program aims to give a creative retreat that includes lodging, studio space, honorarium and materials budget. The program is supported by the park’s Charles McGee Art Fund.
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
Portland Tribune

Winery names 2022 artist-in-residence

Nieko Giancarlo McDaniel will join A to Z Wineworks' seasonal harvest, then put brush to canvas. A to Z Wineworks recently selected adjunct art professor Nieko Giancarlo McDaniel to be its artist-in-residence for this year. McDaniel, who has a master's degree in fine arts from American University in Washington, D.C., teaches at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College in North Carolina and Palo Verde College in Southern California.
VISUAL ART
AZFamily

USDA Forest Service to remove up to 20 unauthorized feral horses from Apache National Forest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The USDA Forest Service plans to remove up to 20 feral horses on Apache National Forest grounds to keep the land sustainable and healthy. The horses have been creating serious issues for native plants, animals, and destroying watersheds — impacting the entire delicate ecosystem. They also are a serious threat to federally listed, threatened and endangered species.
PHOENIX, AZ
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Springerville, AZ
Daily Montanan

Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country

It’s hard to imagine the damage an enormous timber sale would have had on 70 square miles of Montana’s Ninemile Valley, located about seven miles northwest of Huson, in the Lolo National Forest. But thanks to our lawsuit and two federal court rulings in our favor, the forests, rivers and wildlife in the Soldier-Butler project […] The post Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country appeared first on Daily Montanan.
INDUSTRY
WETM

$1.35M available for NYS forest conservation program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has about $1.35 million first-round grants available for the Forest Conservation Easements for Land Trusts (FCELT) Grant Program. The program is for eligible land trusts to purchase conservation easements on forested land. “Forest land’s capacity to...
POLITICS
AZFamily

Agencies, groups rescue wild horse from cattleguard at Tonto National Forest

TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Several groups, agencies, and first responders came together Wednesday to rescue a wild horse from a cattleguard. It happened along the Beeline Highway in the Tonto National Forest. The Salt River Wild Horse Management Group was leading the effort. The horse has...
ANIMALS
pewtrusts.org

Research Identifies Which Wyoming and South Dakota Forest Areas Should Be Priorities for Conservation

In Wyoming and South Dakota, national forests—ranging from the Bridger-Teton National Forest in western Wyoming to the Black Hills National Forest straddling the Wyoming/South Dakota border—provide a wide variety of benefits to people and wildlife. Together, these forests cover 4.6 million acres of public lands that provide habitat for hundreds of species, clean water for communities, and diverse recreational opportunities including hiking, hunting, and mountain biking. The Bridger-Teton is also part of the southern extent of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem—one of the largest nearly intact temperate-zone ecosystems on Earth. The Black Hills, rising from the surrounding plains, are a crossroads for species from the Rocky Mountains, Great Plains, and northern boreal and eastern forests. To help ensure science-based management of these unique national forests, The Pew Charitable Trusts commissioned Conservation Science Partners to evaluate these landscapes and identify the most ecologically valuable yet unprotected areas within each forest. The reports for the Bridger-Teton and Black Hills are now available.
WYOMING STATE
#Art#National Forests#Apache Sitgreaves Forests
El Paso News

City hosting “Artist Opportunities Open House” on Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) invites working artists from all disciplines to attend an Artist Opportunities Open House Thursday. The session is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24 at the El Paso Museum of History, 510 N....
EL PASO, TX
Black Hills Pioneer

Forest Service hosts OHV public collaboration workshop

SPEARFISH — Wednesday, Black Hills National Forest officials hosted an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) public collaboration workshop at the Joy Center, with the purpose of creating solutions for positive OHV recreational experiences and other interests in the Black Hills and to develop a strategy for success. “We want to host...
EDUCATION
KDRV

Camping on hold at some local US Forest Service facilities

Several campgrounds administered by the US Forest Service Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest are temporarily unavailable and may not be available until as late as the end of July, according to Virginia Gibbons of the US Forest Service. The concessionaire's special use permit is undergoing its renewal process and is not...
HOBBIES
