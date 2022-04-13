Lakers report card: Wayne Ellington

Over the next week The Times will conduct exit evaluations of the Lakers ’ roster, player by player. Today’s group includes a look at guard Wayne Ellington's key stats , contract status, preseason expectations, current reality and what the future may hold.

Key stats: Played in 43 games, nine as a starter.

Contract status: Signed to a one-year deal for $2.6 million, he'll be a free agent this summer.

The expectations on Oct. 19: The hope was that Ellington's outside shooting would space the court for LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

The reality on April 10: Ellington shot a respectable 38.8% from three-point range, but he was a defensive liability.

The future: It was his second tour with the Lakers, but it would be hard to imagine Ellington back next season.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .