ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rylan Clark is caught up in bizarre Twitter row with former MP Edwina Currie as they clash over Boris Johnson's Partygate

By Rebecca Lawrence For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Rylan Clark and Edwina Currie were caught up in an unexpected war of words on Wednesday as they clashed over an appropriate punishment for the Prime Minister after he attended a string of law-breaking Downing Street events.

After the news broke that Boris Johnson is set to be fined for attending his 56th birthday in June 2020, Rylan tweeted on Tuesday: 'He's officially broke the law . That's it ain't it?'

Yet former Conservative Party MP Edwina was quick to leap to the PM's defence, telling Rylan to 'get real' as the scandal was 'done now'.

Responding to the former Big Brother's Bit On The Side host the following day, she tweeted: 'No, it isn't. Shouldn't have happened, but it's done now. In case you hadn't noticed, this all happened two years ago. Putin is laughing at us. Get Real.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c7oII_0f7sMksA00
Unexpected: Rylan Clark and Edwina Currie were caught up in an unexpected war of words on Wednesday as they clashed over an appropriate punishment for Prime Minister

In response, Rylan told fans: 'I did not have @Edwina_Currie on my bingo card for this morning. Edwina, there's a war, we're living with Covid, there's a lot going on publicly and personally.

'I'm aware when it was. Believe me I don't need to 'get real' it's a statement. Not an opinion. You stay well, as will I.'

As well as clapping back at Edwina - who resigned from government in 1988 over salmonella-in-eggs-gate - Rylan also hit back at claims that he shouldn't be expressing his views on the matter.

After one follower tweeted: 'Stick to c**p grammar and poor enunciation, second-hand car salesman', the former X Factor star responded: 'Mate, if you're more concerned about 'c**p grammar and poor enunciation' on Twitter than the state of this country currently, then you do you.'

Referencing his sponsorship with car sales company, Cinch, he added: 'Also, you interested in a second hand car?…. @cinchuk got some lovely ones in at the moment. Stay well.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AMax9_0f7sMksA00
Unimpressed: Former Conservative Party MP Edwina was quick to leap to the PM's defence, telling Rylan to 'get real' as the scandal was 'done now'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UCVpp_0f7sMksA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28LrJA_0f7sMksA00
Fuming: As well as clapping back at Edwina - who resigned from government in 1988 over salmonella-in-eggs-gate - Rylan also hit back at claims that he shouldn't be expressing his views on the matter

Rylan also tweeted: 'Just a little reminder. Regardless of your upbringing, education, wealth or status, EVERYONE is entitled to talk about Politics as UK citizens.'

His tweet prompted a response from presenter Gabby Logan, who quipped: 'Apart from me. I am only allowed to ‘stick to sport’. Which is progress because in the 90’s when I started talking about sport I was told to ‘get back in the kitchen’.'

It comes after Boris Johnson was warned on Wednesday he could face Partygate fines totalling £10,000 if he is punished for attending a string of law-breaking Downing Street events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37zGlq_0f7sMksA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25b18P_0f7sMksA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hTtwd_0f7sMksA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eewJX_0f7sMksA00
Support: Gabby Logan led an outpouring of support for Rylan after his remarks 

The Prime Minister, his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak apologised and paid up on Tuesday after being handed fixed penalty notices (FPNs) over a party for the PM's 56th birthday in June 2020.

But the PM has been placed at several other events also being investigated by Scotland Yard's Opweration Hillman, for which fines have yet to be dished out.

It means that the £50 he paid on Tuesday may not be the end of the matter. Human rights barrister Adam Wagner told Sky News the PM could end up paying more than £10,000 in total due.

Meanwhile friends of a furious Rishi have blamed the Johnsons for his Partygate fine and had to be talked out of quitting as Chancellor last night - relenting only because it would have taken down the Prime Minister as well.

The event on June 19, 2020 was organised by Carrie and the Chancellor is said to only have been present briefly as he made his way to a meeting in the building.

One source said the Chancellor had been 'dragged into this' damaging crisis because of the party arranged by Carrie, while a second told the Times: 'Rishi's view is he was just there for a meeting, and now he's getting humiliated for something he never wanted to do.

'He is a man of honour and he genuinely is thinking about whether he can still be part of this.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zx2mk_0f7sMksA00
Double trouble: The Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak apologised and paid up on Tuesday after being handed fixed penalty notices (FPNs) over a party in June 2020

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Boris Johnson ‘mortified’ at Covid fine, says Grant Shapps

Boris Johnson is “mortified” after breaking Covid rules by having had a birthday gathering in the cabinet room but is “human”, one of his cabinet ministers has said. Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, was sent out to defend the prime minister after Johnson and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, were given fixed-penalty notices by police.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The stench of entitlement is now oozing from Rishi Sunak’s home as well as Boris Johnson’s

During the furore about who picked up the bill for the lavish makeover of the prime minister’s flat, the chancellor’s people made a big thing of declaring that there was no risk of Rishi Sunak generating a stink such as wallpapergate. The Treasury released a statement pointedly letting it be known that Mr Sunak had paid for the refurbishment of his family quarters in Downing Street from his own deep pockets. Shortly afterwards, an admiring Tory MP chuckled to me: “Rishi is rich enough to buy his wallpaper himself.”
U.K.
The Guardian

I told Boris Johnson about my husband’s Covid death and saw not a flicker of compassion

On Saturday 26 September 2020, I married Steve, my partner of 11 years. It was a small gathering sandwiched between the spring and autumn lockdowns, with just two witnesses in the register office. We put a marquee outside the house so that later in the evening we could celebrate with our families and friends. It was cold, but the champagne helped. Only three weeks later, Steve died of Covid. We never would have dreamed that as we mourned, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who have been given fixed-penalty notices today, would be carelessly breaking their own lockdown rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Partygate: Tory MP Fabricant claims ‘many nurses and teachers’ also broke law

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant has attempted to defend Boris Johnson for breaking his own lockdown laws by suggesting “many teachers and nurses” also broke the rules.The MP for Lichfield rushed to justify Mr Johnson’s breaches of Covid law - at a surprise birthday party thrown for him by wife Carrie and No 10 staff - by claiming the prime minister was not aware at the time that he was breaking the law.Mr Fabricant compared Mr Johnson’s actions, for which he was fined by police on Tuesday, as being like “many teachers and nurses who after a very, very...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Gabby Logan
Person
Edwina Currie
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Fury over Boris Johnson’s comparison of Ukraine’s resistance to Brexit

Boris Johnson has sparked outrage by comparing the struggle of Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion to British people voting for Brexit.In his speech to the Tory spring conference in Blackpool, Mr Johnson said it is the “instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom”, with the Brexit vote a “famous recent example”.The comparison was criticised by Tory peer Lord Barwell, who pointed out Ukraine is seeking to join the European Union.Former European Council president, Donald Tusk, said the Prime Minister’s words “offend Ukrainians, the British and common sense”.Apart from the bit where voting...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson wants first ‘illegal’ migrants flown to Rwanda in six weeks

The Prime Minister wants to see the first migrants handed a ‘one-way ticket’ to Rwanda flown out in roughly six weeks as the Government battles to curb Channel crossings.Boris Johnson is reportedly keen for the first flight carrying those deemed to have arrived in the UK illegally – including those taking to the water to embark on the perilous journey in small boats – to leave late next month, marking the start of plans to move thousands within the next few years.But the Government is braced for the widely criticised plans to be challenged in the courts, which could prove...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotland Yard#Uk#Conservative Party#Big Brother#Covid
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘facing three more Partygate fines’

Boris Johnson faces three more police fines for breaching lockdown at parties in Downing Street, according to reports.Police are set to punish the prime minister for attending a leaving party for his former director of communications, Lee Cain, according to the Daily Telegraph.The event on 13 November “is considered to be the most serious breach of the coronavirus regulations among the events that the prime minister attended," an unnamed source close to the investigation told the newspaper.Insiders believe Mr Johnson is set to receive at least four fines in total, The Daily Mirror and The Guardian each reported.The reports...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Minister says Boris Johnson is 'confident' he won't be fined by police and have to resign over Partygate - as a senior Tory puts pressure on Scotland Yard to speed up its probe and 'draw a line' under the affair

Boris Johnson is 'confident' of escaping a police fine over Partygate and having to resign, a senior minister has said. Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden made the comments as figures within the Government put pressure on Scotland Yard to wrap up its investigation into alleged law-breaking in Westminster during lockdown.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Scots Tory leader Douglas Ross refuses to back Boris Johnson to lead party into the next election after Partygate saga despite withdrawing no confidence letter - as another MP retracts their call for the PM to quit

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has refused to back Boris Johnson to lead the Conservatives into the next election. In a move that could exacerbate the rift between the Scottish and English parties Mr Ross refused to endorse the Prime Minister, despite last week dropping his demand for him to quit over Partygate.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Rylan Clark shares exciting news after 'upsetting' year

Rylan Clark has announced some exciting news with his fans! The 33-year-old is releasing a tell-all book about his incredible decade in the spotlight following what has been one of his toughest years. The BBC Radio 2 host, who became a hit with fans after his appearance on the X...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Boris Johnson news- live: PM diverts attention to ‘illegal migrants’ as he faces ‘three more Partygate fines’

Boris Johnson reportedly faces three more police fines for breaching lockdown by having attended Downing Street parties.Police are set to punish the prime minister for attending a leaving party for his former director of communications, Lee Cain, according to the Daily Telegraph.The event on 13 November “is considered to be the most serious breach of the coronavirus regulations among the events that the prime minister attended,” an unnamed source told the newspaper.Insiders believe Mr Johnson is set to receive at least four fines in total, The Daily Mirror and The Guardian reported.However, amidst the mounting public backlash, Mr...
IMMIGRATION
NME

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak fined for breaking the law at COVID lockdown parties

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak will both face fines referred by the Metropolitan Police for breaking COVID lockdown rules by attending parties at Downing Street and Whitehall. The Prime Minister and the Chancellor of the Exchequer, along with Johnson’s wife Carrie, have been notified about the fixed penalty notices, which are the latest conclusions from the Met Police’s investigation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Blow to Boris Johnson as justice minister quits over his failure to resign after Covid fine

Boris Johnson’s hopes of drawing a line under the Partygate affair with a public apology were dealt a massive blow today as a justice minister quit the government in protest at the prime minister’s failure to resign after being fined for breaking Covid laws.Lord Wolfson said that the “repeated rule-breaking and breaches of the criminal law” in Downing Street could not be allowed to be treated with “constitutional impunity”.The eminent commercial barrister and QC – granted a peerage by Mr Johnson in 2020 when he was appointed to the government – was the first minister to quit over the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

336K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy