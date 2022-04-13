Rylan Clark is caught up in bizarre Twitter row with former MP Edwina Currie as they clash over Boris Johnson's Partygate

Rylan Clark and Edwina Currie were caught up in an unexpected war of words on Wednesday as they clashed over an appropriate punishment for the Prime Minister after he attended a string of law-breaking Downing Street events.

After the news broke that Boris Johnson is set to be fined for attending his 56th birthday in June 2020, Rylan tweeted on Tuesday: 'He's officially broke the law . That's it ain't it?'

Yet former Conservative Party MP Edwina was quick to leap to the PM's defence, telling Rylan to 'get real' as the scandal was 'done now'.

Responding to the former Big Brother's Bit On The Side host the following day, she tweeted: 'No, it isn't. Shouldn't have happened, but it's done now. In case you hadn't noticed, this all happened two years ago. Putin is laughing at us. Get Real.'

In response, Rylan told fans: 'I did not have @Edwina_Currie on my bingo card for this morning. Edwina, there's a war, we're living with Covid, there's a lot going on publicly and personally.

'I'm aware when it was. Believe me I don't need to 'get real' it's a statement. Not an opinion. You stay well, as will I.'

As well as clapping back at Edwina - who resigned from government in 1988 over salmonella-in-eggs-gate - Rylan also hit back at claims that he shouldn't be expressing his views on the matter.

After one follower tweeted: 'Stick to c**p grammar and poor enunciation, second-hand car salesman', the former X Factor star responded: 'Mate, if you're more concerned about 'c**p grammar and poor enunciation' on Twitter than the state of this country currently, then you do you.'

Referencing his sponsorship with car sales company, Cinch, he added: 'Also, you interested in a second hand car?…. @cinchuk got some lovely ones in at the moment. Stay well.'

Rylan also tweeted: 'Just a little reminder. Regardless of your upbringing, education, wealth or status, EVERYONE is entitled to talk about Politics as UK citizens.'

His tweet prompted a response from presenter Gabby Logan, who quipped: 'Apart from me. I am only allowed to ‘stick to sport’. Which is progress because in the 90’s when I started talking about sport I was told to ‘get back in the kitchen’.'

It comes after Boris Johnson was warned on Wednesday he could face Partygate fines totalling £10,000 if he is punished for attending a string of law-breaking Downing Street events.

The Prime Minister, his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak apologised and paid up on Tuesday after being handed fixed penalty notices (FPNs) over a party for the PM's 56th birthday in June 2020.

But the PM has been placed at several other events also being investigated by Scotland Yard's Opweration Hillman, for which fines have yet to be dished out.

It means that the £50 he paid on Tuesday may not be the end of the matter. Human rights barrister Adam Wagner told Sky News the PM could end up paying more than £10,000 in total due.

Meanwhile friends of a furious Rishi have blamed the Johnsons for his Partygate fine and had to be talked out of quitting as Chancellor last night - relenting only because it would have taken down the Prime Minister as well.

The event on June 19, 2020 was organised by Carrie and the Chancellor is said to only have been present briefly as he made his way to a meeting in the building.

One source said the Chancellor had been 'dragged into this' damaging crisis because of the party arranged by Carrie, while a second told the Times: 'Rishi's view is he was just there for a meeting, and now he's getting humiliated for something he never wanted to do.

'He is a man of honour and he genuinely is thinking about whether he can still be part of this.'