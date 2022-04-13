ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hide and squeak: Shocking video shows a rodent scurrying into the crisp display in Tesco, leaving a customer 'feeling sick'

By Maria Chiorando For Mailonline
 3 days ago

A video apparently showing a rodent wriggling into a Tesco crisp display has left a shopper saying they 'feel sick'.

The shocking clip was captured last week in Birmingham's New Street Station.

In the video, the animal can be seen perching on the side of a plastic crisp shelf, hesitating for a moment, before scurrying inside the shelf.

The rodent then disappears from view before reemerging in another video clip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ToTF_0f7sMjzR00
The video shows a small, grey rat scurrying towards the crisp shelf, before darting into the display in a Tesco store in Birmingham New Street Station
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24dwMA_0f7sMjzR00

The furry creature again takes cover under the shelving units before darting across the shop floor towards the refrigerated section.

One commuter who spotted the rodent claimed it was a rat and that it had been chewing through packets of crisps leaving crumbs over the floor.

Speaking about the incident, they said: 'I felt sick as I go into that Tesco every single day.

'I could see the rats in the crisps making holes in them.

'They must have been there for a while as there's always a trail by the crisps of unopened crisps bags which are never cleaned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iqu88_0f7sMjzR00
According to a Tesco spokesperson, members of staff have been unable to find any evidence of rats in the store 

'I was waiting for the Tesco to open, the store is meant to open at seven but I was recording the rat at quarter past while the store was still closed.'

A Tesco spokesperson said: 'We take food hygiene very seriously and have rigorous hygiene standards throughout our stores.

'Since being made aware of this video, we have closely monitored any potential pest activity and have not found any evidence of pests in our store.'

