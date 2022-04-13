Winners announced in 'A Natural View' local juried art show

The Gaston County Art Guild is again partnering with Bliss Gallery and Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden to present "A Natural View," a juried show that features art focusing on wildlife and natural landscapes.

Gary Freeman, an American painter and printmaker who also teaches art on the college level, judged the works submitted and spoke about his selections at the receptions held on Thursday, March 24, at Bliss Gallery and on Sunday, March 27 at the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden.

The winners are:

Best of Show — Teri Fridley — Poised

First Place — Meghan Berney — Lang’s Beach, New Zealand

Second place — Patricia Pietersen — Spotlight

Spotlight Third place —Carol Stowe Rankin — Trees on Fire

Merit Award — Connie Snipes — Nesting

A Natural View will remain open to the public at both locations through Saturday, April 30. The 54 works that were accepted into the show are diverse in technique, medium, and size, and are available for purchase.