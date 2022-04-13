ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'I'm so heartbroken': Molly-Mae Hague reveals her camera was stolen four months after £800k burglary at her flat - and admits she's in therapy after 'struggling' in recent months

By Rebecca Lawrence For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed she was the victim of another burglary, four months after thieves took £800,000 worth of goods from her former flat.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the Love Island star, 22, revealed she would be unable to upload any content on her PrettyLittleThing runway show that took place in February as her 'brand new' camera had been stolen in the same week.

The vlogger's comments also came as she revealed that she had been seeing a therapist after 'struggling' with her mental health in recent months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I5WRH_0f7sMcoM00
'I'm so heartbroken': Molly-Mae Hague reveals her camera was stolen four months after an £800,000 burglary as she took part in an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday 

During a Q&A session, Molly was asked when she would be making a vlog on her PLT show, to which she responded: 'So I've had a lot of questions about where my vlog is from that week... basically my camera was stolen that week with my SD card in with all my footage from fashion show.

'I don't even like typing it because for ages I told myself my camera would come back to me some way and I could get the footage back.

'(I don't even care about the camera *even though it was a brand new one I bought that week* I just wanted the SD card out of it with all the memories and footage on) but yeah I've accepted it happened now and that I won't be able to put a vlog out from that week.

'I'm so heartbroken about it. Sorry guys.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IrHY7_0f7sMcoM00
Shame: Molly was unable to upload any content on her PrettyLittleThing runway show that took place in February (pictured) as her 'brand new' camera had been stolen in the same week

The theft came four months after Molly-Mae and her partner Tommy Fury had their former flat in Manchester ransacked by thieves in October.

A source told MailOnline at the time of the burglary: 'Molly's taking no chances - she's hired 24/7 Confidentiality Protection as well as her other security. She has completely moved out of her apartment now and will never return...

At around 10pm on Thursday October 21, while the influencer and boxer were in London at her Beauty Works Christmas launch, an 'experienced gang' targeted their flat and stole a vast quantity of goods said to be worth £800,000.

In the wake of the incident, a representative for Molly told MailOnline: 'Molly is doing well considering the circumstances. It has been a very distressing time but she is trying to be as positive as possible.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pQ8Z9_0f7sMcoM00
Molly said: 'I don't even like typing it because for ages I told myself my camera would come back to me some way and I could get the footage back'

Meanwhile, Molly-Mae recently revealed that she is in therapy as she felt like a 'burden' to her loved ones.

Speaking in her vlog she explained: 'Recently I did actually get a therapist because I felt like at the time, a few months ago, I really needed it.

'She helped me to understand that it's good to control my thoughts and that's something I've been working on recently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TJyIr_0f7sMcoM00
Heartache: In October Molly-Mae and boyfriend Tommy Fury were victims of an £800k burglary at their Manchester apartment (the couple are pictured in their flat)

'I got to a place in my life a few months ago where I was really struggling with things. I hate to burden people around me with my problems…

'Like, I could definitely sit there all day and talk to Tommy about how I'm feeling, but sometimes I feel like I don't want to put that on them.'

She added: 'I think that's why I got to a point where I thought maybe if I get a therapist this would be a good way for me to offload and just talk about how I'm feeling.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KjfJa_0f7sMcoM00
Struggling: The vlogger's comments also came as she revealed that she had been seeing a therapist after 'struggling' with her mental health in recent months

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

