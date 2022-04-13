ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor Strange 2 director says fans will get what they want, not what they expect

By Chris Smith
 2 days ago
Less than four weeks remain until Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters, which means Marvel is in the final phase of its massive marketing push. We’ve yet to see another full Doctor Strange 2 trailer, although Marvel released a couple of TV spots that include additional plot teasers.

We reminded you at the time that not everything you see in Marvel’s trailers is accurate. The studio has been misleading fans for years with the help of its trailers, and Multiverse of Madness is the kind of big MCU project that deserves such sleight of hand from Kevin Feige and company.

Further proving that point is a brand new featurette that comes with quotes from the film’s main cast members. Sam Raimi also talks about making Doctor Strange 2, dropping a big teaser for the film’s plot. The director said that fans are about to get what they want, but it’s not exactly what they expect. Before we get into it, we’ll remind you that some big spoilers might follow below.

Seen below, Marvel’s Enter the Multiverse featurette includes plenty of footage from the movie. Many of the scenes you’re about to see will seem familiar because Marvel included them in previous Doctor Strange 2 trailers. They’re not enough to spoil the film’s entire plot, however. They’re only teasers meant to raise our expectations.

The scenes in the featurette are closely linked to the ones we saw in the trailers. Some of them provide additional information that will make sense to Multiverse of Madness fans who are also aware of the big plot leak from last fall.

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) talking about Avengers and the multiverse. Image source: Marvel Studios

Sam Raimi offers some teasers

For example, we see a variant of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) navigating a mirror dimension while a monster is chasing them. Thanks to those plot leaks, we know it’s Defender Strange in those scenes, which probably occur early in the movie. And that Strange version’s fate is already sealed.

“Telling this story was such a gigantic endeavor,” Sam Raimi says in the featurette. “It had to be not only paint a picture of our universe, but of multiple universes.”

“It was a great opportunity to pair two of the most powerful superheroes together,” the director continued. This is a clear reference to Doctor Strange and Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen). And it’s a this point we’ll remind you a recent Doctor Strange 2 TV spot offered misleading plot teasers by suggesting a sort of Avengers-like team-up that would include the two characters.

“We wanted the fans to go, ‘Oh, how cool!” Raimi went on. At this point, he implied that Doctor Strange 2 will have a big plot twist that fans will not necessarily see coming. “I mean that really was our goal. We wanted to give the fans what they wanted, just not exactly what they expected.”

What is the plot of Doctor Strange 2?

If you haven’t read the big Doctor Strange 2 plot leak, then you might think that whatever causes the multiverse problems will need many Avengers with a particular set of skills to solve them. The list includes the new Sorcerer Supreme, who happens to be Wong (Benedict Wong), Doctor Strange, and Wanda. You might even think that evil variants of the characters we love might be blamed for the multiverse threat.

But the Super Bowl trailer delivers a surprising plot detail that indicates something more nefarious is afoot. Wanda is fighting against a familiar character. We think it’s a Captain Marvel variant, and the most recent TV spots make that clear. The current featurette also includes another scene from that battle, showing the massive clash between the two forces. It also suggests that Wanda might be more than ready to face Captain Marvel and all her might.

Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and her children in new Doctor Strange 2 footage. Image source: Marvel Studios

Variants or not, Wanda and Captain Marvel fighting means one of them has to be part of the villain team. That’s not entirely a big surprise, as we saw the same kind of Avenger vs. Avenger face-off in Civil War.

Misleading plot teasers aside, it seems more likely for Wanda to be the Doctor Strange 2 villain than Captain Marvel and her team of heroes from different dimensions. Wanda has done a few questionable things in the past, most recently in the aftermath of Endgame. She kidnapped an entire town while dealing with her grief over losing Vision. Even so, Doctor Strange is willing to bring her back to the Avengers, that misleading TV clip says.

Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) at the Illuminati compound, wearing a bloodied white shirt. Image source: Marvel Studios

The big plot leak

The reality is different. Wanda will be the villain, and that’s probably the kind of expectations subversion that Sam Raimi teases in the featurette. The Darkhold’s magic might be manipulating this beloved superhero, but Wanda will be the antagonist in Doctor Strange 2. That’s a plot detail that none of the teasers fully convey. But you should be aware of the possibility, especially if you are a big Wanda stan.

Bring the big Multiverse of Madness plot leak into view, and you know for certain that Wanda is going to be the film’s main antagonist for the most part. And she might very well redeem herself by the end of Doctor Strange 2, the same plot leak teases. But not before leaving a trail of suffering behind.

We certainly expect more Multiverse of Madness content in the coming weeks from Marvel. It’ll be interesting to see whether the studio is willing to reveal any other cameos or tease additional plot details.

Doctor Strange 2 opens on May 6th, and tickets are already selling out online for some showtimes.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.

Biden official just admitted inflation is going to get so much worse

“Extraordinarily elevated.” That’s how White House press secretary Jen Psaki characterized the March Consumer Price Index headline inflation number that the Biden administration is bracing for on Tuesday. The release of which will continue a pattern that’s been evident for months now. Of prices inexorably ticking upward — sometimes dramatically so, depending on the product category — as reflected in everything from grocery prices surging to higher gas prices.
Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
Avengers: Endgame's Joe Russo Explains Why Captain America Didn't Die In The Marvel Movie

We’re coming up on three years since Avengers: Endgame came out in theaters, and the penultimate Infinity Saga remains a popular conversation topic among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. One of the biggest moments in Endgame, if not the biggest, was when Tony Stark/Iron Man sacrificed his life to save the universe. However, there were plenty of people ahead of the movie who thought Steve Rogers/Captain America would meet his demise, and Endgame co-director Joe Russo.
Avengers: Endgame: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Surprising BTS Photo of Robert Downey Jr.

Avengers: Endgame ended the culmination of Marvel Studios films that began in 2008 with Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man. The film closed up a lot of the storylines that began throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including killing off the Tony Stark/Iron Man character. During the beginning of the film, Tony Stark was stranded in space with no food or water.
Marvel Releases Hulk vs. Thor Trailer

The brawl to end them all kicks off in a new trailer for Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover event between Marvel's Hulk and Thor solo series. The crossover comes from writer Donny Cates, who is penning Hulk and Thor, and artist Martin Coccolo, with covers by legendary artist Gary Frank. Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War's trailer gets fans caught up on the individual adventures taking place in the Jade Giant and God of Thunder's titles, while setting the stage for an epic clash in their long-running feud. By the time the event has concluded, Hulk and Thor will be forever changed.
Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3 Adding Former Cast Member to MCU Movie

Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson isn't the only character carrying over from the first two Deadpool movies when the Merc with a Mouth finally debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a tweet made by the star over the weekend, it looks like Leslie Uggams will return in the threequel as well. Uggams, of course, plays Deadpool supporter and roommate Blind Al in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2.
Thor: Love and Thunder Merch Offers First Look at Jane Foster's Powers

A lot of thought we'd never see it happen again but Natalie Portman is set for her full-time return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and this time around, she'll no longer be portrayed as the damsel in distress as her character Jane Foster is set for a major upgrade. In case some of you haven't heard yet, Foster will be taking on the Thor mantle in Thor: Love and Thunder but as it stands, we still don't know if the Taika Waititi-directed film will be 100% faithful to Jane's comic book run.
New popcorn recall: Check your pantry for this popular snack

Popcorn recalls might sound unusual, but they do happen, usually when the snack contains undeclared allergens that can trigger a potentially life-threatening condition. That’s the case with the Snak King popcorn recall from earlier this week. Some of the O Organics popcorn lots contain milk, which doesn’t appear on the packaging. People who suffer from milk allergies or are sensitive to milk should not consume the product, as it can potentially lead to significant adverse effects.
Marvel's Samuel L. Jackson May Have Just Spoiled His Next Nick Fury Appearance

Marvel fans are already aware that Samuel L. Jackson will appear as Nick Fury in the upcoming Secret Invasion TV series for Disney+ but the actor may have teased another film that he'll be popping up in in the MCU. In addition to the Skrull-themed streaming show, Jackson has already confirmed that he'll appear in The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel that will include Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, but in a new interview he may have revealed that another project had a chair with his name on it on set, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.
Major salad dressing recall: Check your fridge for this Whole Foods salad dressing

People who suffer from allergies and other sensitivities to certain food ingredients should be on the lookout for a new salad dressing recall from Whole Foods. A popular Caesar dressing sold at Whole Foods contains two things that do not appear on the list of ingredients. These are soy and wheat, and they could lead to life-threatening reactions in people suffering from allergies or wheat-related illnesses.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might include a surprise Avenger cameo

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally opens on November 11th. The production faced various delays that prompted speculation about Marvel moving the film’s release to early 2023. However, it looks like filming has wrapped, and the team is moving on to post-production. News that Marvel is done filming Black Panther 2 came from a surprising source, teasing an exciting cameo for Wakanda Forever.
Halle Berry's new Storm haircut for Doctor Strange 2?

Halle Berry's new Storm haircut for Doctor Strange 2? The American actress's new hair look looks a lot like the one she sported during the early 2000s X-Men saga, where Halle played the mutant superhero Storm. After the possible and practically confirmed return of Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, Halle Berry, on social media, showed her new haircut, leading fans of the actress to think that the new hairstyle was made specifically for a cameo in the role of Tempesta in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
We finally know how Morbius, Venom, and Spider-Man are connected

Morbius is the next Marvel story to hit theaters, but it’s not an MCU adventure. Instead, this is another installment of the SSU, Sony’s own universe of stories that relate to Spider-Man. The film is out on April 1st, but Sony is dying to link the film to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and to Venom. Weaving stories like that together is what turned the MCU Into one of the most exciting cinematic experiences out there. It’s how world-building works, and that’s what Sony is trying so hard to accomplish.
Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals A Shocking Detail About Doctor Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch Shockingly Reveals: Doctor Strange Is Not An Avenger. With only more than two months before the Doctor Strange sequel finally hit the big screens, the hype for the film constantly gets bigger. Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange made his debut in 2016's Doctor Strange and was instantly followed by substantial involvement in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Doctor Strange's last appearance was 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he helped new Avenger member Peter Parker in forging a spell that would conceal his identity.
Stimulus check update: New $500 payments are coming to people in this state

Stimulus check payments continue sporadically rolling out around the US ever since the federal government sent out its last such payment back in December. They’re taking the form of everything from basic income checks to gas rebate payments to garden-variety stimulus checks. With the latter including a $500 stimulus that’s been going out in recent days as part of the Massachusetts Essential Employee Premium Pay program. The state legislature set aside $460 million for these payments, with $500 payments already going out to 500,000 people in the first round.
The Roku Channel just added a surprising new streaming service

Last Friday, WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merged into a single entity. The company is now Warner Bros. Discovery. All signs pointed to the company swiftly merging its existing streaming services, but a recent move might have thrown a wrench in the works. Seemingly out of nowhere this week, Discovery Plus became available on The Roku Channel.
Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Appears in New Photo for Avengers: Quantum Encounter

There's a whole lot of exciting content to look forward to from Marvel Studios ranging from new episodes of Moon Knight on Disney+ to next month's long-awaited release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In addition to the films and shows, there are also some Marvel-related vacation destinations. Not only did Marvel just open the Avengers Campus in California Adventure, but Epcot in Orlando will soon see the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. There's also some excitement coming to Disney's newest cruise line, Disney Wish. It was recently announced that some big Marvel stars will be featured in the ship's Avengers: Quantum Encounter, including Ant-Man star, Paul Rudd. A new photo features Rudd doing some work in costume for the attraction.
Moon Knight episode 1 had an MCU connection that we nearly missed

I told you a few days ago that the first Moon Knight MCU Easter egg came in episode 2, which premiered on Disney Plus last Wednesday. It’s a minor detail that connects Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) to the greater MCU and gives us a big clue about the TV show’s place in the larger timeline. But it turns out that Marvel actually dropped the first big MCU clue in Moon Knight episode 1.
