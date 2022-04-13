Mariners drop first game in series with Whitesox

The Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners did their best to fight challenging conditions during Thursday’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field, but the wind proved to be a big problem for both sides. The Mariners won the game 5-1 as the teams combined for three errors. In the fifth...
Thursday’s fifth inning played out like a reoccurring nightmare for Seattle Mariners’ infielders. The Chicago White Sox hit three high pop-ups that stayed in the infield, but with the winds whipping Thursday afternoon at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field — with gusts up to 55 mph, per Action Network — it was anything but routine plays for the Mariners.
Sox observations: Bullpen finally blinks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One day after heavy rains made their impact on the White Sox - Mariners series, the weather played a factor again. This time it was strong winds that had players looking silly. In fact, if not for the gusts, the White Sox would have been shut out on Thursday. The Mariners dropped three straight pop flies in the fifth inning, which gave the Sox their only run. That one run was far from enough, though, and the White Sox fell to 4-2. Next up, the South Siders finish their first homestand of the year with a three-game set against the Rays.
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jimmy Lambert and the Chicago White Sox. Raleigh is replacing Tom Murphy at catcher and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project Raleigh for 7.0 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has a $2,000 salary....
CHICAGO — Cherokee native Matt Koch heard the words every baseball player waits for on Wednesday, when the 31-year old right handed pitcher was called up by the Seattle Mariners. Koch, a graduate of Cherokee High School, broke into professional baseball when he was drafted in the third round...
The Chicago White Sox looked to complete a three-game sweep at home vs the Seattle Mariners. The good guys showed a combination of good pitching from their starting staff and bullpen and some thunderous home runs and timely hitting. Coupled together, that was a recipe for either two or three wins.
Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jimmy Lambert and the Chicago White Sox. Torrens is taking a seat while Mitch Haniger shifts into the designated hitter role. Jarred Kelenic is returning to the lineup to start in right field and bat seventh.
The White Sox lost one of their sluggers in the fifth inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Mariners. Eloy Jiménez left the game with left ankle soreness after taking a foul ball off the foot two innings prior. The team says Jiménez’s x-rays came back normal, and he’s considered day-to-day.
