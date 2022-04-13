ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners drop first game in series with Whitesox

Luis Robert homered and scored two runs as the Whitesox held off the Seattle Mariners 3-2 yesterday (Tue) in...

Yardbarker

Extreme wind caused major issues in Mariners-White Sox game

The Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners did their best to fight challenging conditions during Thursday’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field, but the wind proved to be a big problem for both sides. The Mariners won the game 5-1 as the teams combined for three errors. In the fifth...
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Mariners’ Infield Experiences Disaster Of Inning Vs. White Sox

Thursday’s fifth inning played out like a reoccurring nightmare for Seattle Mariners’ infielders. The Chicago White Sox hit three high pop-ups that stayed in the infield, but with the winds whipping Thursday afternoon at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field — with gusts up to 55 mph, per Action Network — it was anything but routine plays for the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Chicago

White Sox Bullpen's Streak Ends in Loss to Mariners

Sox observations: Bullpen finally blinks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One day after heavy rains made their impact on the White Sox - Mariners series, the weather played a factor again. This time it was strong winds that had players looking silly. In fact, if not for the gusts, the White Sox would have been shut out on Thursday. The Mariners dropped three straight pop flies in the fifth inning, which gave the Sox their only run. That one run was far from enough, though, and the White Sox fell to 4-2. Next up, the South Siders finish their first homestand of the year with a three-game set against the Rays.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Cal Raleigh catching for Mariners against White Sox

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jimmy Lambert and the Chicago White Sox. Raleigh is replacing Tom Murphy at catcher and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project Raleigh for 7.0 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has a $2,000 salary....
SEATTLE, WA
Sioux City Journal

Sports Briefs: Cherokee grad Matt Koch called up by Mariners

CHICAGO — Cherokee native Matt Koch heard the words every baseball player waits for on Wednesday, when the 31-year old right handed pitcher was called up by the Seattle Mariners. Koch, a graduate of Cherokee High School, broke into professional baseball when he was drafted in the third round...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Yardbarker

White Sox Fall to Mariners 5-1 on Gusty Day in Chicago

The Chicago White Sox looked to complete a three-game sweep at home vs the Seattle Mariners. The good guys showed a combination of good pitching from their starting staff and bullpen and some thunderous home runs and timely hitting. Coupled together, that was a recipe for either two or three wins.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Mariners' Luis Torrens left out of Thursday lineup

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jimmy Lambert and the Chicago White Sox. Torrens is taking a seat while Mitch Haniger shifts into the designated hitter role. Jarred Kelenic is returning to the lineup to start in right field and bat seventh.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

A's announce several roster moves, including placement of Stephen Piscotty on COVID-related IL

The Athletics announced a series of roster moves Friday, placing outfielder Stephen Piscotty on the COVID-related injured list in addition to placing catcher Austin Allen, left-hander A.J. Puk and left-hander Kirby Snead on the restricted list in advance of the team’s series in Toronto. In their place, the A’s recalled catcher Christian Bethancourt, left-hander Zach Logue and outfielder Drew Jackson as “substitute” players. That they’ve been designated Covid-related substitutes will allow the A’s to send all three back to Triple-A without needing to use an option or (in the case of Bethancourt and Jackson) pass anyone through waivers. Lastly, the A’s announced that outfielder Luis Barrera, whom they designated for assignment last week, cleared waivers and has been assigned outright to Triple-A Las Vegas.
OAKLAND, CA
KELOLAND

USD softball takes two games from UND

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – Jadyn DeWitte went 6-for-7 and South Dakota hammered out 27 hits and scored 29 runs in sweeping a Summit League softball doubleheader with North Dakota on Friday at Nygaard Field. DeWitte went 4-for-4 in the first game as the Coyotes blanked the Fighting Hawks 8-0 behind a four-hitter from freshman Clara […]
VERMILLION, SD
NBC Sports Chicago

Eloy Jiménez leaves game with ankle soreness

The White Sox lost one of their sluggers in the fifth inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Mariners. Eloy Jiménez left the game with left ankle soreness after taking a foul ball off the foot two innings prior. The team says Jiménez’s x-rays came back normal, and he’s considered day-to-day.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Bar Owners Hope For Large Crowds This Pirates Season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates didn’t beat the Washington Nationals on Friday, but bar and restaurant owners are hoping the Bucs keep bringing in big crowds this season. It was a beautiful day for a ball game. Before the game Friday, people sporting Buccos gear filled bars and restaurants on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. “Just look at everybody out here, it’s just nice. It’s back to normal it feels like,” said Scott Culver, a Pirates fan from the Wilkes-Barre area. “It’s like my dream come true, going to a bar and drinking a few beers. Yeah, we’re back. Now, we don’t have to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KELOLAND

Jackrabbit softball shuts out Kansas City 9-0

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State softball picked up its fourth straight Summit League shutout with a 9-0 victory in six innings over Kansas City Friday afternoon at the Jackrabbit Softball Stadium. A trio of Jackrabbit home runs and a three-hit pitching performance by Grace Glanzer helped the Jackrabbits move to 27-10 on the […]
BROOKINGS, SD
NBC Sports

Fox details how Giannis caused season-ending hand injury

Kings’ star De’Aaron Fox missed the final 11 games of the season after injuring his right hand against the Milwaukee Bucks Mar. 16 on a play involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. Fox discussed the painful details of the injury to reporters this week, calling Antetokounmpo a “strong motherf--ker.”. “I...
NBA

