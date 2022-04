In 1951, a 17-year-old Dukakis took to the course before leaving for college — and met his future wife for the first time as a bonus. More than 70 years ago, then 17-year-old Michael Dukakis set out to run the Boston Marathon. After all, as a senior in high school, it was his last chance to compete in the historic race before leaving for Swarthmore College.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO