GOSHEN — The developers of an RV storage lot in Middlebury will have to come back with a new plan after a vote by county officials Monday. The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners told representatives of Transport Indiana to come back with a modified plan for the use of their property at 13596 C.R. 20, Middlebury. The board voted to deny the request to rezone the land from agricultural to commercial, with the expectation that the new plan could come before them in June.

MIDDLEBURY, IN ・ 24 DAYS AGO