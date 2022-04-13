ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

One injured in shooting at Columbus Roosters restaurant

By Daniel Griffin
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCP86_0f7sKhIP00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday evening at a north Columbus restaurant that was also the scene of a fatal shooting in February of this year.

According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened at approximately 6:53 p.m. at the Roosters restaurant on the 2400 block of East Dublin Granville Road near Cleveland Avenue.

Semi collides with pickup truck, 2 injured

One victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

According to Columbus police at the scene, the shooter was outside the restaurant while the victim was inside when the shot was fired.

Police had no suspect information available.

The restaurant is the same location where Marshawn Davis, 18, was shot and killed on Feb. 18, 2022. Jesus Tajeda-Castro, 18, has been arrested and charged in that shooting.

See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Dublin, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify woman killed in north Columbus bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The woman who died after a shooting outside a north Columbus bar earlier this month has been identified. Columbus police said Laurance Ball, 36, died from her injuries the night of the March 11 shooting. An arrest warrant has been filed for Wayne Carvel Anthony Lee Coffman, 34, in connection with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WMAZ

Two 13-year-old boys arrested, charged with rape in Ohio

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Two 13-year-old boys from Perrysburg were arrested over the weekend on rape charges stemming from an alleged incident that happened last year. According to Perrysburg police, officers were made aware of the alleged sexual assault. The reported incident is believed to have occurred in a Perrysburg home in November, 2021, and part of it may have been recorded, a statement from police chief Patrick Jones said Monday.
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio puppies cling to each other after being rescued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Columbus Roosters#Wcmh#Columbus Police
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
95.3 MNC

One dead and another injured after a shooting near Blossom Acres

One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting near Blossom Acres. Police were called around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, to the area of Highland Avenue and Plum Court. On scene, police found an 18-year-old Benton Harbor man dead inside a vehicle. The other shooting victim...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKYC

Cleveland Police: 14-year-old girl shot in the head

CLEVELAND — *Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report. The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a 14-year-old girl was shot in the head. The shooting took place in the 7300 block of Carson Avenue just before 11 p.m. The teen, who...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

Boyfriend of Ohio woman found dead under pile of clothes charged with murder

The boyfriend of Audreona Barnes, who was found dead beneath a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony, has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.Bennie Washington, 39, is alleged to have shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and left her body on the balcony of his apartment for months, according to police and court documents.A housecleaner found Ms Barnes, who was reported missing in July, at the Cleveland apartment after Mr Washington was evicted from the property on 11 March, Cleveland.com reported. Investigators allege she was left on the balcony in an attempt to speed up the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTN

WDTN

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy