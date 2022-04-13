ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Lt. Gov. resigns, arrested on federal bribery charges

By Courtney Ward
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KcDEh_0f7sKeeE00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin has resigned effective immediately. His resignation came hours after he was arrested on charges of bribery, honest services wire fraud, and falsification of records.

New York Lt. Gov. Benjamin resigns after arrest

Benjamin was arrested Tuesday in a federal corruption investigation . The indictment alleges that he schemed to obtain campaign contributions for his failed bid for New York City comptroller from a real estate developer in exchange for a $50,000 state grant. He reportedly offered his official authority and influence in the New York State Senate to funnel the funds.

After his arrest, Benjamin resigned from his position as lieutenant governor. Attorneys issued a statement on his behalf, saying:

“There has never been a federal case like this in America.  Brian supported a $50,000 grant to Friends of Public School Harlem.  Every dollar was to buy supplies for public school students in Harlem.  There was nothing inappropriate about this grant.

After today’s charges, Brian will resign his duties as Lieutenant Governor and suspend his campaign.  He will focus his energies on explaining in court why his actions were laudable—not criminal.”

He looks forward to when this case is finished so he can rededicate himself to public service.”

State of the State: One-on-one with Lt. Governor

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she accepted his resignation and said in-part: “While the legal process plays out, it is clear to both of us that he cannot continue to serve as Lieutenant Governor. New Yorkers deserve absolute confidence in their government, and I will continue working every day to deliver for them.”

New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins will now become acting lieutenant governor while still maintaining her leadership role. An exact timeline on the process has not been made public, yet.

Benjamin was sworn-in as lieutenant governor in September after Hochul took on the top job upon the resignation of former governor Andrew Cuomo over sexual harassment allegations . Benjamin said he was vetted by New York State Police when the probe into his previous campaign’s finances began.

“The state police did a thorough investigation. I participated in that, and the state police gave a recommendation to the governor,” he said. “And that was the process. That typically is the process for any appointments. I followed the process as it was supposed to be followed.”

Brian Benjamin outlines his initial responsibilities as Lieutenant Governor

Prior to becoming lieutenant governor, Benjamin was a state senator from Harlem. He has a bachelor’s degree in public policy from Brown University and a master’s of business administration from Harvard Business School and worked as a developer of affordable housing. He was the state’s second Black lieutenant governor.

The New York State Democratic Primary is in June . The New York State Board of Elections told NEWS10 Benjamin’s arrest would not take him off the ballot. A conviction would put him out of office by operation of law; however, he’d still be on the ballot despite his resignation. Hochul could pick a new sitting lieutenant governor. If she does, it still does not change Benjamin’s ballot status.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#New York State Police#New York City Comptroller#The New York State Senate
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Legal scholars and lawyers who know Justice Thomas say he can no longer ignore his wife’s activism

Recently reported text messages between ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of the Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, could put additional scrutiny on the work of the court’s longest-serving member, according to legal experts and people who know the couple.On Thursday, CBS News and the Washington Post reported that Ms Thomas urged Mr Meadows and then-president Donald Trump to press on with challenges to the 2020 election long after it became clear Mr Trump had lost to Joe Biden.The text messages, which are now in the hands...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Ex-prosecutor accuses the Manhattan DA of hindering Trump criminal probe

A former Manhattan prosecutor who investigated Donald Trump and his business wrote in a fiery resignation letter last month that he believes the former president committed “numerous” felonies. In his letter, according to a copy obtained by The New York Times, Mark Pomerantz wrote that he opposes Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC News

New York AG asks judge to hold former President Trump in civil contempt

New York Attorney General Letitia James has asked a judge to hold former President Trump in contempt after he failed to turn over subpoenaed documents relating to an ongoing investigation into the Trump Organization’s financial statements. NBC News’ Tom Winter breaks down why the former president is being investigated and how the Trump Organization is reacting. April 8, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
96.1 The Breeze

These 13 Women Are The Richest In New York State [Photos]

March is Women's History Month and International Women's Day just passed on March 8,. International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the historical, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also observed in support of taking action against gender inequality around the world. We all know the world couldn’t run without women (we mean, just listen to Beyoncé).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fortune

‘Stealth Omicron’ is silently overtaking NYC, and it’s coming for the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It hasn’t even been a month since New York City rolled back its vaccine requirements and ended mask mandates, but cases of COVID-19 are already back on the rise—thanks to the BA.2 Omicron subvariant that’s making its way through the city right now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy