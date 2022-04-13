ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcintosh County, OK

Flood Advisory issued for McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Wagoner by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 10:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McIntosh; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee;...

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Mayes, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. Target Area: Cherokee; Mayes; Muskogee; Okmulgee; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Rogers, southwestern Mayes, Wagoner, northwestern Cherokee, northwestern Muskogee, northeastern Okmulgee and southeastern Tulsa Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 1005 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Stonebluff, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Claremore... Wagoner Owasso... Bixby Jenks... Glenpool Coweta... Pryor Creek Catoosa... Verdigris Chouteau... Haskell Inola... Oologah Porter... Foyil Taft... Boynton This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 222 and 259. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Choctaw, Creek, McIntosh, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Choctaw; Creek; McIntosh; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Pittsburg; Pushmataha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 48 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA OKFUSKEE IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA CREEK OKMULGEE IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA CHOCTAW MCINTOSH PITTSBURG PUSHMATAHA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANTLERS, CLAYTON, EUFAULA, HUGO, MCALESTER, OKEMAH, OKMULGEE, AND SAPULPA.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
Special Weather Statement issued for McIntosh, Muskogee, Sequoyah by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: McIntosh; Muskogee; Sequoyah A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern McIntosh, northwestern Sequoyah and northeastern Muskogee Counties through 200 AM CDT At 129 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Lake Eufaula State Park, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Muskogee... Fort Gibson Checotah... Warner Webbers Falls... Oktaha Braggs... Rentiesville Greenleaf State Park... Lake Eufaula State Park Keefeton... Summit Pierce... Onapa This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 253 and 278. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Carolina, Guaynabo, San Juan, Trujillo Alto by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:18:00 Expires: 2022-04-15 22:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bayamon; Carolina; Guaynabo; San Juan; Trujillo Alto FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Bayamon, Carolina, Guaynabo, San Juan and Trujillo Alto. * WHEN...Until 915 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 711 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fulton, Izard, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fulton; Izard; Sharp A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN IZARD...FULTON AND WEST CENTRAL SHARP COUNTIES At 702 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Flint Springs, or near Salem in Fulton County, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cherokee Village... Salem in Fulton County Ash Flat... Horseshoe Bend Mammoth Spring... Viola Ballard... Flint Springs Sturkie... Byron Myron... Mammoth Spring State Park Agnos... Heart Moko... Fryatt Kittle... Saddle Salem Airport... Mitchell TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FULTON COUNTY, AR
Severe weather outbreak barrels across the US, turns deadly again

At least one fatality and more than two dozen injuries were reported as a multi-day severe weather outbreak gripped the U.S. resulting in multiple tornadoes and grapefruit-sized hail. Another major outbreak of severe weather cut a destructive path across the central and southeastern United States this week, striking communities with...
ENVIRONMENT
Severe Weather Statement issued for Fulton, Izard, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fulton; Izard; Sharp A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN IZARD...FULTON AND WEST CENTRAL SHARP COUNTIES At 702 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Flint Springs, or near Salem in Fulton County, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cherokee Village... Salem in Fulton County Ash Flat... Horseshoe Bend Mammoth Spring... Viola Ballard... Flint Springs Sturkie... Byron Myron... Mammoth Spring State Park Agnos... Heart Moko... Fryatt Kittle... Saddle Salem Airport... Mitchell TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FULTON COUNTY, AR
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Dickinson, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Ottawa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DICKINSON...EASTERN OTTAWA AND SOUTHERN CLAY COUNTIES At 848 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clay Center to 4 miles east of Oak Hill to 4 miles north of Salina, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Solomon, Bennington, Culver, Wells, Manchester, Longford, Oak Hill, Niles and Talmage. This includes Interstate 70 near mile marker 267. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KS
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Covington, Jefferson Davis, Lamar by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 17:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Covington; Jefferson Davis; Lamar A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN COVINGTON...NORTHWESTERN LAMAR AND SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTIES At 556 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sumrall, or 12 miles northwest of West Hattiesburg, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Sanford around 610 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Seminary. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
Wind Advisory issued for Delaware, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 18:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Delaware; Randolph WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Delaware and Randolph Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
Flood Advisory issued for Dorado, Vega Alta, Vega Baja by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:18:00 Expires: 2022-04-15 22:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dorado; Vega Alta; Vega Baja FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following, Dorado, Vega Alta and Vega Baja. * WHEN...Until 900 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 703 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in urban and small stream flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
Severe storms still possible this afternoon and evening

Barry County Sheriff's Office recovers stolen items from Exeter Fire Protection District. Thunderstorms could become severe mainly south of a Harrison to Mountain Home, AR line. Southern Missouri could be included in the risk if temperatures can warm back up.
BARRY COUNTY, MO

